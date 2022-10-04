Young Jennifer Aniston: Throwback Moments of This Hollywood Icon

Splash News

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beloved and ubiquitous actresses in modern Hollywood for so many reasons. With that said, we rounded up 18 moments from Aniston’s everlasting career, highlighting what made the star, 53, a true ‘icon’ in every sense of the word. Read on for blasts from the pasts that pay homage to her quintessential 90s style (complete with bootleg jeans, floral dresses and plaid miniskirts), her award-winning, comedic and heartwarming on-screen performances, and her unforgettable IRL romantic relationships.

As the multi-talented performer continues to prove that her career is still just as successful and enduring (she was literally just spotted filming the third season of her Apple+ series The Morning Show in New York City last month), let’s have a look down memory lane at the scenes, award show outfits, and more throwbacks that made us all everlasting fans of Aniston.

18 Young Jennifer Aniston Throwback Moments

1987— High School Senior Yearbook Photo

We’ll start our throwback collection with a photo straight out of Aniston’s yearbook. Before she was an A-lister, Aniston attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, a public high school in the Lincoln Square neighborhood of the Upper West Side in Manhattan, New York City. As seen in her senior class of 1987 pic, Aniston was always a stunner!

1990— Stint on Molloy

After graduating high school, Aniston left New York City for Los Angeles, and began auditioning for acting roles and following her dream. Her first uncredited role was in 1988, when she appeared as a background extra in the comic sc-fi film Mac and Me. In 1990, Aniston landed the role of Courtney Walker on the short-lived Fox teen show Molloy, which aired from July 25th until August 15th of that year. This pic shows Aniston bonding on set with her castmate Mayim Bialik, long before Aniston would rise to international fame on Friends (we’ll get to that in just a bit!) and Bialik would later star on The Big Bang Theory.

1990— NBC Stars Party & Ferris Bueller

One of the first major roles Aniston scored was Jeannie Buller on Ferris Bueller, a television show that was based on the 1986 John Hughes film, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The series was canceled a few months after its August 23, 1990 debut, but Aniston’s career was just starting to take off. In that same year, Aniston attended an NBC party a few years she would gain fame via that network on Friends. For her party outfit, the young starlet donned a gray silk button down top, high-waisted jeans with a thick black belt, and wore her ashy brown tresses down and parted to the side for more volume.

1994— Debut as Rachel Green on Friends

When you think of classic 90s sitcoms, it’s impossible to forget Friends— the warm-hearted, hilarious and instant hit that shot Aniston to stardom. Just one year after making a name for herself in the 1993 horror comedy flick Leprechaun, Aniston enchanted our screens as the spirited, stylish and lovable Rachel Green on the NBC series. In the very first episode of Friends, Aniston’s Rachel runs away from her wedding, donning a wet extravagant gown, and moves in with Courteney Cox’s Monica Gellar, charming David Schwimmer’s Ross Gellar within just a few minutes on-screen. This moment truly started it all, and for many, ignited their love of not only Rachel, but the ever-so-talented Aniston, herself!

1995— VH1 Honors Look & ‘The Rachel’ Haircut

Is there a more iconic 90s haircut than ‘the Rachel?’ From its voluminous layers to the way the style framed Aniston’s stunning features, it’s hard to think of any ‘do from that era that compares. The look has been dubbed by many stylists and experts as a variation on both the shag of the 70s and classic bob. The first time fans saw Aniston rock the style was in the first-season episode “The One With the Evil Orthodontist.” Soon after, the haircut became a global trend, and Aniston wore it to many IRL events, such as this ensemble from the 1995 2nd Annual VH1 Honors event. In addition, she showed off her incredible figure in an all-black get-up and a sultry and sheer black top. Her co-star Lisa Kudrow also looked gorg in a similarly gothic look!

1996— Cameo in Tom Petty’s “Walls (Circus)” Music Video

In 1996, Aniston was known all around the world due to her Friends success. In another iconic move, Aniston appeared in Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ music video for the track, “Walls (Circus)” off their soundtrack album, Songs and Music from “She’s the One.” The catchy song featured Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham on background vocals and peaked at number 69 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. In the highly viewed video, Aniston could be seen with her dirty blonde tresses tied into chic braids, and she emphasized her piercing blue eyes with grungy black liner.

1996— On Set Outfit for Picture Perfect

The sixth year of the 90s was a big year for Aniston, who also starred in the rom-com Picture Perfect. While shooting scenes for the film, Aniston wore what would become a classic early aughts look— a black dress with a white tee layered underneath, and she styled her tresses into two braids with a backwards baseball cap, dark sunglasses, a flannel tied around her waist, open-toed black sandals and a shiny watch. (We could still rock this whole outfit today, easily!)

1997— Stunning LBD at Cosmopolitan‘s NYC Party

Every woman has a classic little black dress in her closet, including style icon Aniston! The star rocked one we never forgot 25 years ago in New York City while attending a soiree for Cosmopolitan, and did not disappoint with her minimal, simple, and effortless style. With skimpy straps, a curve-hugging fit and a sleek shade, Aniston’s slip dress could still be a part of a show-stopping 2022 outfit, proving she was always ahead of her time when it came to party fashion.

1997— Picture Perfect Premiere Satin Dress

Aniston arrived at the premiere of her film Picture Perfect alongside her then-boyfriend, actor Tate Donavan. Her waist-defining, white-and-tan floral dress could still make a stunning statement in 2022. Aniston dazzled up her flowery satin gown with the help of a gold necklace, ring and matching shoes as she graced the red carpet, and matched her white manicure to her purse. One of our fave looks from her to this day!

1998— Six Days, Seven Nights Premiere

Aniston supported her pal and Friends cast member Schwimmer at the premiere of his 1998 flick, Six Days, Seven Nights. She showed that while she can own any red carpet and cleans up nice, she can also rock boho chic and casual looks just as easily! The star showed up to the event in a sheer black button-down blouse, mid-rise dark blue jeans, tan open-toed sandals and accessorized with a red leather bag and wire-frame glasses— long before they were cool on TikTok!

1998— The Object of My Affection Premiere Red Gown

Aniston showed off her killer curves in a fitted red dress while promoting her film, The Object of My Affection in 1998. For this premiere look, Aniston rocked a sleeveless, scarlet-colored, paisley-print dress with matching crimson heels. She styled her honey tresses into voluminous waves as well as a smoky eye— one of her most iconic premiere glam combinations. To top it all off, she grabbed a tiny black bag before stepping onto the red carpet, and went for a mauve lipstick color that 90s beauty enthusiasts would die for.

1998— Fling With Paul Rudd

Before Paul Rudd starred on Friends as Mike Hannigan, the love interest of Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay, Aniston knew him since they both filmed 1998’s comedy-drama movie, The Object of My Affection, together. While Aniston and Rudd are still friends to this day (and have shouted each other’s accomplishments out on social media and in interviews in recent years), the two did in fact date briefly 24 years ago! According to Page Six, Aniston confirmed this, and went on to star with Rudd again in the 1998 film The Newton Boys and in 2012’s Wanderlust, as well. He, of course, wasn’t her most famous ex…

1999— Emmys (a.k.a. First Public Appearance with Brad Pitt)

At the turn of the century, Aniston became one-half of one of the most memorable celebrity couples (like ever!) In 1999, she attended the Emmys in Los Angeles with her then-new boyfriend Brad Pitt by her side. For the occasion, Aniston donned a brown Randolph Duke gown with a sheer beaded bodice and styled her wavy hair into boho twists. Pitt went for an unbuttoned black dress shirt, matching trousers, and black sunglasses— and confirmed relationship rumors by being the date of Aniston at the show. They would later get engaged that same year, to many fans’ delight.

2000— Wedding Brad Pitt in Malibu

Aniston and Pitt tied the knot in probably the most anticipated celebrity wedding of the millennium on July 19, 2000 in Malibu, CA. The couple said “I do” in front of 200 of their closest friends and family on a bluff overlooking the Pacific, and Aniston walked down the aisle in a glass-beaded, low-back wedding gown. Along with her Lawrence Steele-designed dress, she paired a timeless veil. To deem her a ‘beautiful bride’ would truly be an understatement.

2001— Appearance In Melissa Etheridge’s “I Want To Be In Love” Music Video

Melissa Etheridge (who also sang at Aniston and Pitt’s wedding) tapped the actress to appear in the music video for her chart-topping, romantic rock ballad, “I Want To Be In Love.” The song was nominated for the Grammy Award for ‘Best Female Rock Vocal Performance,’ and Aniston starred as a woman about town who hits a party and yearns for another character. For the project, Aniston wore her blonde hair in a choppy, layered bob with light highlights, and stepped out in a shimmering, silvery tank top, low-waisted blue jeans, and topped off her look with kohl-rimmed eyes. So Y2K!

2002— Emmy Win For ‘Lead Actress in a Comedy Series’

Aniston scored her first Emmy for her performance in Friends in 2002, and wowed fans with her breathtaking premiere ensemble. At the event, Aniston arrived with her husband, Pitt, and the two graced the red carpet. Aniston donned an unforgettable baby pink Dior gown with gold embellishments, a low-cut neckline and a matching scarf piece. The actress wore her trademark blonde waves down and parted to the side and gave a grateful and touching speech while collecting her (well-deserved!) Emmy trophy.

2004— Emmys Sparkling Chanel Dress

At the 56th Primetime Emmy Awards, Aniston donned a glistening Chanel dress that featured elegant white fabric and gold sparkling details. She was nominated once again for ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series’ but lost to Sarah Jessica Parker for her performance on Sex and the City. Aniston attended the awards show with Pitt and made their final appearance as a married couple before announcing their split in 2005.

2004— Friends Finale

The final episode of Friends was a bittersweet one as fans bid adieu to the beloved storylines of all six central characters, and Ross notably confessed his love for Aniston’s Rachel. The last episode was received well by fans and critics alike, and one of Rachel Green’s most epic and simple outfits was her airport scene look— a black tank top over a white tee and a black miniskirt.

With side bangs and pin-straight locks, her hair also was perfect for the early aughts, and she gave fans a finale reunion with Ross that they’ll never forget. In 2021, the whole Friends gang joined together for HBO Max’s highly anticipated reunion special, and fans on Twitter deemed Aniston “ageless” and “just as beautiful” as she was back in the show’s heyday. (We couldn’t agree more!)

Overall, there are clearly so many moments— whether on-screen or in real life— that earned Aniston a spot in many fans’ hearts. Whether you look at her iconic red carpet outfits, her funniest and most powerful characters, or even at her gracious and kind disposition at award shows or other events, one word comes to mind when we think of Aniston— icon!