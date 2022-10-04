Mariners pull off impressive 29-22 homecoming win over Northside-Pinetown in league opener

Read full article on original website
Runners finally top CHS
The Swansboro girls cross country team captured a rare win over Croatan on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in a three-team home 3A Coastal Conference meet. The Cougars haven’t lost a boys or girls meet since joining the 3A league, but the Pirates ended that streak by placing all three of the podium runners in the race and finishing with 26 points. Croatan placed second with 31 points, while Richlands did not have enough runners to tally a team score.
Croatan’s homecoming crashed by White Oak 20-14, inopportune penalties
OCEAN — Croatan had its football homecoming crashed a few days later than scheduled with a 20-14 loss to White Oak on Monday. The Cougars (2-4 overall) hosted their 3A Coastal Conference opener to start the week after the game was delayed from Friday by Hurricane Ian. Inopportune penalties and poor tackling hurt the Cougars as they start league play 0-1.
Havelock overcomes big deficit to beat D.H. Conley 34-28
GREENVILLE — The Havelock football team snapped a two-game losing streak Monday with a 34-28 victory at D.H. Conley. The Rams faced a 21-0 deficit in the second quarter before scoring five of the game’s next six touchdowns. They improved to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the 3A/4A Big Carolina Conference with the win. Conley slipped to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Long week of high school football results in no changes in latest poll
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It took six days to get all of the games from Week 7 of the high school football season played due to Hurricane Ian. Despite that, every team that was ranked last week won their respective games. As a result, this week’s poll looks the same with no changes to report. […]
Sports Spotlight: After 22 surgeries and loss of his leg, Parker Byrd is focused on realizing his dream to play for ECU
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Parker Byrd is a freshman infielder on the ECU baseball roster. He was severely injured in a boat accident this summer. It has completely changed his, and his family’s, lives. The now Greenville residents have faced down major challenges since the accident. Parker some how...
Time to bring the Twin Bridges Road Race back
October just seems strange without the N.C. Seafood Festival Twin Bridges 8K Road Race. Any runner in the county will tell you the same. The unique and fun event took place for more than 30 years but hasn’t been held since 2017. Hurricane Florence wiped it out in 2018,...
Vet memorial finds a site
The Swansboro Veterans Memorial – in planning for the past few years – has found a site. In a ceremony at the American Legion Post in Swansboro on Sept. 12, Swansboro businessman Jeffrey N. Bailey signed a letter of intent to convey up to 3 acres of land on Swansboro Loop Road to Swansboro Veterans Memorial, a 501 (C) 3 nonprofit corporation.
Pitt County announces 2022 Industry of the Year winner
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has honored Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year. Pitt County Economic Development presented the award on Wednesday. The reception was also sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Hilton Greenville. For nearly 30 years,...
Kristopher Jones, 27; incomplete
Kristopher Relle Jones, 27, of Havelock, NC, died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston,NC.
Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN-TV: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?
Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcasting, but North Carolina is already attached to this young reporter. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN-TV in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had questions about where she is going next and whether they will see her on their screens soon. Fortunately for WITN-TV viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.
James Cowart, 58; no service
James Thomas Cowart, 58, passed away, with peace and dignity, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at New Hanover County Regional Medical Center after a short illness. James was born in Onslow County, North Carolina, to Louis and Goldie Cowart Monday, September 30, 1963. He spent the next 18 years living in his favorite spot on earth, Swansboro. He was an active member for many years of St. Peter's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Swansboro.
Susan Willis, 74; service October 13
Susan Willis, 74, of Williston, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. A graveside service with Rev. Rusty Willis officiating will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Williston Methodist Church Cemetery. Susan grew up in Williston,...
Area Death Notices - Oct. 1, 2 & 3
Lydia "Kris" Freshour, 63, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris's life will be celebrated privately by her family. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Jacqueline Shelton. Jacqueline Shelton, 67, passed...
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN Weekday Sunrise Anchor Hannah Jeffries is looking for a teacher’s pet as she trades in the anchor desk for one in the classroom. Jeffries has been a prime example of what it means to climb the ladder of success at WITN, starting as an intern and ending up a main anchor.
Work begins on 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern
Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. Where...
Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
Pedestrian remains in hospital after Monday crash near ECU campus
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian who was hit on Monday crossing a busy Greenville street near ECU’s campus remains in the hospital. The crash happened on East 10th Street at the Forest Hill Circle crosswalk shortly after noon. Police said a 39-year-old man was hit by a car...
Clara Bernstein, 71; service October 6
Clara Bernstein, 71, of Morehead City, passed away October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service, you can view the service on Munden Funeral Home’s website on Clara’s obituary page. The service can be viewed for 90 days.
Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?
EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
