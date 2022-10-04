ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf.com

One BIG name is missing from Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge field

The field for the 2022 Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge has been released, and while it includes a lengthy list of PGA Tour stars, the biggest name of all is missing: Tiger Woods. Woods announced the field for his annual exhibition event on his website Tuesday morning, and it includes...
BBC

'Ryder Cup: Europe v US in Rome provides tonic to LIV-inspired civil war'

In another sport Ryder Cup captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson might form an unbreakable opening partnership, given the straight bats they offer to the difficult questions raised by golf's LIV-inspired civil war. But in their first joint appearance before next year's showdown in Rome, both skippers issued messages that...
InsideHook

5 Takeaways From a Pro Caddie Who Followed His Player to the LIV Golf Series

At this point, you are probably aware of the ongoing legal situation and war of words between the PGA Tour and all of the players who defected from the world’s top golf circuit to join the controversial LIV Golf Series. A departure from the PGA Tour because its tournaments are 54-hole, no-cut events, LIV Golf is mainly controversial because it is financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
Golf.com

Why Zach Johnson does NOT believe the U.S. will be Ryder Cup favorites

The future is bright for Team USA. They’re fresh off a 17.5-12.5 drubbing of the International squad in the Presidents Cup, and last fall they were similarly dominant in the Ryder Cup. Their talent pool is full of youth — half the team were rookies at Quail Hollow, and eight were younger than 30 — and the biggest issue facing each captain is figuring out who to leave off the team.
Golf Digest

Presidents Cup teammates Si-Woo Kim and Tom Kim had more fun together in Vegas on Thursday

There are comfortable pairings and then there's what happened on Thursday at the Shriners Children's Open. Si-Woo Kim and Tom Kim, fresh off their spirited play as Presidents Cup partners, teed it up together at TPC Summerlin. And although their grouping this time didn't feature as many fist pumps, they seemed to produce just as many birdies as they did at Quail Hollow a couple weeks ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Golf Channel

Davis Love III reveals superstitious moments that led to Presidents Cup win

Some would argue that the writing was on the wall for the International team well before its five-point Presidents Cup defeat at Quail Hollow. There is little debate, however, that at least two members of the American side are very superstitious. Speaking recently on Fred Couples’ show on SiriusXM PGA...
GOLF
