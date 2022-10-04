Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) invites public review of its proposal to purchase a conservation easement (CE) on the Hackett Ranch, to be known as the Sweathouse Creek Conservation Easement. The proposed CE is located approximately 3.5 miles west of Victor in Ravalli County in west-central Montana. The Sweathouse Creek CE would protect and enhance critical winter range for elk and deer as well as an important spring calving area for elk. The CE also encompasses portions of Sweathouse Creek and Gash Creek and their associated riparian areas, benefiting native fish and other aquatic resources. The CE would support a diversity of game species and many nongame species, including state-identified Species of Concern, while precluding subdivision and development. The property would be managed for agricultural production as well as fish and wildlife habitat in partnership with the landowners and FWP biologists. The Sweathouse Creek CE would also secure and improve public recreational access and opportunities in the area. The project is proposed to be funded by Pittman-Robertson Act funds, FWP’s Habitat Montana Fund, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Conservation Trust, Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association, landowner donated value, and potentially through the Ravalli County Open Lands Bond (funding request in process).

RAVALLI COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO