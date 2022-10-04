Read full article on original website
Related
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener
Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Grizzly bears captured near Lolo and relocated
State wildlife officials have captured and relocated a pair of grizzly bears that had been roaming near homes between Lolo and Florence.
General hunting season kicks off soon in Montana
The General Hunting season in Montana kicks off in a couple of weeks and Fish Wildlife and Parks want everyone to be ready.
Bear Smart resolution adopted; biologists estimate 200 bears in Missoula
On a unanimous vote, the city and county jointly adopted a Bear Smart resolution, setting the stage to begin implementing Bear Smart policies and regulations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourbigsky.com
What is the drought status in Montana?
Montana Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory reports that recent rainfall throughout most of the state has done little to bring the state out of long-term drought. According to the press release, roughly 80% of Montana is in the abnormally to severely dry drought category. 12% of the state is under extreme drought conditions. During this same time in 2021, 66% of Montana was in extreme to exceptional drought conditions.
What are These Strange Flying Insects Invading Homes in Montana?
I have been a BIG fan of the genius invention called the "Bug-A-Salt." You may have heard me talk about this device from time to time. Let me just say that it is a far superior way to get rid of flys and spiders than your average fly swatter. For those not familiar with the "Bug-A-Salt," it is a plastic gun that uses regular table salt as ammunition. If you think about the relation of a salt pellet to a fly. It is much like the relation of a shotgun pellet to a duck. These guns a literally shotguns for flies.
What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana
UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
bitterrootstar.com
No place like home
There is no place like home. Vote YES to Ravalli County Open Lands to keep it that way. “There is no place like home, there is no place like home!”—that is what I say to myself every time I take my daily dog walk down at Steve Powell Park. I see the river sparkling as the cottonwoods tower along the banks of the river. In the backdrop, the Bitterroot Mountains are as majestic as ever. I walk by the river and see a fish feeding–this makes me smile. Every day I say this to myself, “there is no place like home.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
No Ski Resort or Helicopter Skiing at POWDR Holland Lake Lodge
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At a public meeting Tuesday night at the Seeley Lake Elementary School, a sizable crowd gathered to make their thoughts and feeling known about the purchase of the iconic Holland Lake Lodge to POWDR, a Utah-based recreation company. Facilitated by the U.S. Forest Service, Tamara...
Off The Grid. Is This The Most Beautiful Small Town In Montana?
The great state of Montana has lots of small towns that dot the map, however, according to the Youtube channel Living in Montana, the most beautiful small town might be one that you're not familiar with. Just outside of Glacier National Park, in the northwestern part of the state, is...
bitterrootstar.com
Open Comment Period – Sweathouse Conservation Easement
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) invites public review of its proposal to purchase a conservation easement (CE) on the Hackett Ranch, to be known as the Sweathouse Creek Conservation Easement. The proposed CE is located approximately 3.5 miles west of Victor in Ravalli County in west-central Montana. The Sweathouse Creek CE would protect and enhance critical winter range for elk and deer as well as an important spring calving area for elk. The CE also encompasses portions of Sweathouse Creek and Gash Creek and their associated riparian areas, benefiting native fish and other aquatic resources. The CE would support a diversity of game species and many nongame species, including state-identified Species of Concern, while precluding subdivision and development. The property would be managed for agricultural production as well as fish and wildlife habitat in partnership with the landowners and FWP biologists. The Sweathouse Creek CE would also secure and improve public recreational access and opportunities in the area. The project is proposed to be funded by Pittman-Robertson Act funds, FWP’s Habitat Montana Fund, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Conservation Trust, Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association, landowner donated value, and potentially through the Ravalli County Open Lands Bond (funding request in process).
Hunter found dead near Bozeman
Volunteers with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue found a hunter dead near the Truman Gulch trailhead outside of Bozeman early Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montanasports.com
Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame announces honorees for 2023 induction class
WOLF POINT — The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center on Wednesday announced its 2023 induction class. The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public from 12 trustee districts. Criteria allowed for the election of one living inductee and one...
NBCMontana
Gallery: Rainfall does little to help Montana's drought conditions
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports Montana is still in long-term drought conditions despite recent rainfall across the state. “We saw the third warmest August on record, and September saw temperatures more than 5 degrees above average across much of the state,” said...
bitterrootstar.com
Ballot measure offers chance to save Bitterroot’s open space
County Commissioner Dan Huls is intimately acquainted with the history of the Open Lands Program in Ravalli County. In 1999 Huls was operating his family’s dairy farm in Corvallis, and was also serving as president of the county planning board. The commissioners wanted help with agriculture issues – they’d been receiving complaints about some of the agricultural practices, such as smoke when farmers burned their irrigation ditches in the spring, spotlights at night during calving season, etc. They needed help in responding, according to Huls.
bitterrootstar.com
Bitterroot Front Project analysis winding down
According to Bitterroot National Forest Public Information Officer Tod McKay, the latest public comment period on the Bitterroot Front Project produced over 400 comments, making it one of the most commented upon projects in the Forest’s recent history. Two recent field trips to the project area were also very well attended, according to Stevensville District Ranger Steve Brown. He said 25 to 30 people attended each event and a lot of good comment was received.
montanakaimin.com
From the garages of Great Falls comes Missoula’s new rock sensation
Growing up in the heart of Big Sky Country, the three-piece rock band sensation Supersport got its start playing punk rock in the humble garages of Great Falls. A post-industrial flat spot in the dead center of Montana, Great Falls doesn’t seem like a place for rock, let alone punk rock.
Montana Pranksters Troll Curious People with Gigantic Elk Antlers
It's the most wonderful time of the year. Fall means hunting season here in Montana. As new hunting seasons continue to pen each week. Montana's archery season has been going on for nearly a month, and waterfowl hunting season just opened up this past weekend. I am excited for opening day of pronghorn antelope this Saturday. And, many Montanans are gearing up for the general big game hunting season coming up on October 22nd.
Montanans 40 and Under are Rocking a Favorite ‘Granny Hobby’
Full disclosure: We did not coin the term "Granny Hobby." So hopefully nobody takes offense to the seasoned generation reference. Maybe old-school hobbies is a better fit. Timeless activities like gardening, crafting, and knitting. Well, those and many more have seen a surge in popularity over the past few years, especially among younger generations who identify as "old souls in young bodies".
yourbigsky.com
Lots of snow this winter in Montana
Weather experts are predicting the winter of 2022-2023 will be part of a rare “three-peat,” meaning La Niña will have been in control of weather patterns for several back-to-back years. It sounds very scientifically complicated, but La Niña is a term that refers to the large-scale ocean...
Comments / 0