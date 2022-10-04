ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG

Zaxby’s Player of the Week: Foley RB Kolton Nero

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Foley High School running back Kolton Nero for winning Zaxby’s Player of the Week for week seven of Friday Night Football Fever!. Nero accounted for three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing touchdown in the upset 39-38 win over Fairhope last Friday.
FOLEY, AL
High School Football PRO

Mobile, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The UMS-Wright Preparatory School football team will have a game with St. Paul's Episcopal School on October 05, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Education
City
Prichard, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Prichard, AL
Sports
Prichard, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile, AL
Basketball
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
WKRG News 5

Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG News 5

Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in the state of Alabama, then this article is definitely for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#National Honor Society#Highschoolsports#Vigor High School#Gpa#Wkrg News
WKRG News 5

Baldwin County marks “Walk to School” day

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — More students in Baldwin County are walking to school this morning. Today is National Walk or Bike to School Day. Supporters want to build on their success on the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County. We’ve seen it for a while in Fairhope. The Walking School Bus in Fairhope stands out as […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
apr.org

“Should I stay, or should I go?” Why I left…

The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Washington D.C., Charlotte, and Chicago are consistently ranked at the top of the lists for best places to live for young Black professionals. They are also the top destinations for many raised in Mobile who are seeking higher salaries and better opportunities for career growth.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

The entire school turns out for this Golden Apple Award

Loxley, Ala. (WKRG) — We may have led Mandey Shiver to believe that the entire population of Loxley Elementary School already knew about her Golden Apple Award. We were just teasing a little since all 480 students were let out of class to watch her receive her Golden Apple.
LOXLEY, AL
WKRG

5 Flags Sertoma Cornhole Tournament on Things to do with Theo

Everyone loves a good game of Cornhole! Now is your chance to show your Cornhole skills and help people with hearing disabilities. This event is taking place Saturday, November 5th at the Escambia County Equestrian Center, on Mobile Highway in Pensacola. This is a relatively inexpensive way to help others out while also enjoying playing against either competitive competition or if you want to be less serious, you can compete in the social division. Either way, it’s a great way to have a great time for a good cause. If you would like to know more, check out today’s episode of Things to do with Theo!
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Semmes October Events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City of Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook and City Events Planner Elizabeth Lovelady joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun October events. Below is information they provided about some of the events:. -Semmes Police Inaugural Ceremony will take place on October 14, 2022, at...
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river

(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Vaping, THC on the rise at Daphne schools, police say

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police showed us Wednesday just how big of a problem vaping really is among teenagers. “So far this year the, SRO’s have confiscated 15 vapes from the high school, 8 at the middle school, they’ve made 4 arrests at the high school for kids that had vapes with THC in […]
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle coming to Pascagoula River

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Grab your paddle and get ready for the Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle. Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle is a 11.5 mile paddle down the beautiful Pascagoula River. For those competitive in nature, awards are up for grabs in a variety of paddle craft categories (i.e. kayak, canoe, stand up paddleboard). Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8 am. Race starts at Little River Marina and ends at the La-Pointe Krebs launch and museum in Pascagoula. Fully supported with shuttles for participants, safety boats on the water, and two designated bail out points.
PASCAGOULA, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy