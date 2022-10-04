Read full article on original website
WKRG
Zaxby’s Player of the Week: Foley RB Kolton Nero
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Foley High School running back Kolton Nero for winning Zaxby’s Player of the Week for week seven of Friday Night Football Fever!. Nero accounted for three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing touchdown in the upset 39-38 win over Fairhope last Friday.
Todd’s Take: Longtime coach Jacy Todd breaks down this week’s Fairhope vs. Daphne matchup
Jacy Todd is a retired high school football coach. Todd spent 20 years coaching high school football with stops at Daphne, Fairhope, Auburn, Northridge and Baker. He was defensive coordinator at each of his last four stops. Each week he breaks down one of the state’s biggest games. This...
Mobile, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
utv44.com
Blount High School football coach back on the job after accusation of spanking player
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Blount High School's head football coach,Josh Harris, is back on the job after a video surfaced, allegedly showing him spanking a player. Mobile County Public Schools tells us: harris had been on paid administrative leave since a video from in the locker room came out.
Man runs onto youth football field, puts on helmet, hits child: ECSO reports￼
CORRECTION: The incident happened at a youth football practice. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday and charged with child cruelty after allegedly running onto a youth football field, placing a helmet on his head and striking a child last week. David Alan Taylor, 41, was charged with disorderly conduct and […]
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in the state of Alabama, then this article is definitely for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
Baldwin County marks “Walk to School” day
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — More students in Baldwin County are walking to school this morning. Today is National Walk or Bike to School Day. Supporters want to build on their success on the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County. We’ve seen it for a while in Fairhope. The Walking School Bus in Fairhope stands out as […]
apr.org
“Should I stay, or should I go?” Why I left…
The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Washington D.C., Charlotte, and Chicago are consistently ranked at the top of the lists for best places to live for young Black professionals. They are also the top destinations for many raised in Mobile who are seeking higher salaries and better opportunities for career growth.
WKRG
The entire school turns out for this Golden Apple Award
Loxley, Ala. (WKRG) — We may have led Mandey Shiver to believe that the entire population of Loxley Elementary School already knew about her Golden Apple Award. We were just teasing a little since all 480 students were let out of class to watch her receive her Golden Apple.
WKRG
5 Flags Sertoma Cornhole Tournament on Things to do with Theo
Everyone loves a good game of Cornhole! Now is your chance to show your Cornhole skills and help people with hearing disabilities. This event is taking place Saturday, November 5th at the Escambia County Equestrian Center, on Mobile Highway in Pensacola. This is a relatively inexpensive way to help others out while also enjoying playing against either competitive competition or if you want to be less serious, you can compete in the social division. Either way, it’s a great way to have a great time for a good cause. If you would like to know more, check out today’s episode of Things to do with Theo!
WALA-TV FOX10
Not lions, tigers....but bear sightings in Saraland causing safety concerns
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Some people in Saraland raised safety concerns with multiple bear sightings in their neighborhoods, especially when it comes to small children and pets. A hungry black bear was spotted on camera in a Saraland neighborhood in August doing all it can to shimmy down some bird...
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Semmes October Events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City of Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook and City Events Planner Elizabeth Lovelady joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun October events. Below is information they provided about some of the events:. -Semmes Police Inaugural Ceremony will take place on October 14, 2022, at...
WPMI
Mobile Police: Teen arrested for making terrorist threat against ACCEL Academy
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers responded to 3725 Airport Boulevard, ACCEL Academy, in reference to an unknown male subject making a terrorist threat to the school. During the investigation officers were able to locate the subject at the 500 block...
Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river
(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
Mobile Police at LeFlore High School for fight, 1 student taken to hospital, 1 detained
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are on scene at LeFlore High School investigating after a student was injured in a fight. Police said that student was transported to the hospital. The student is dealing with “non-life-threatening” injuries. The MPD has detained one student. WKRG is on scene working to learn […]
Vaping, THC on the rise at Daphne schools, police say
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police showed us Wednesday just how big of a problem vaping really is among teenagers. “So far this year the, SRO’s have confiscated 15 vapes from the high school, 8 at the middle school, they’ve made 4 arrests at the high school for kids that had vapes with THC in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle coming to Pascagoula River
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Grab your paddle and get ready for the Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle. Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle is a 11.5 mile paddle down the beautiful Pascagoula River. For those competitive in nature, awards are up for grabs in a variety of paddle craft categories (i.e. kayak, canoe, stand up paddleboard). Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8 am. Race starts at Little River Marina and ends at the La-Pointe Krebs launch and museum in Pascagoula. Fully supported with shuttles for participants, safety boats on the water, and two designated bail out points.
Cremated remains of 13 people found in auctioned storage unit in Alabama
A woman who won the contents of two abandoned storage units in Alabama ended up finding the cremated remains of more than a dozen people among the items inside.
