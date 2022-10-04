Everyone loves a good game of Cornhole! Now is your chance to show your Cornhole skills and help people with hearing disabilities. This event is taking place Saturday, November 5th at the Escambia County Equestrian Center, on Mobile Highway in Pensacola. This is a relatively inexpensive way to help others out while also enjoying playing against either competitive competition or if you want to be less serious, you can compete in the social division. Either way, it’s a great way to have a great time for a good cause. If you would like to know more, check out today’s episode of Things to do with Theo!

