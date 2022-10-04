Read full article on original website
Related
wgvunews.org
Ottawa County hosting 2nd expungement clinic this year
The Ottawa County Public Defender’s Office is offering an expungement clinic for those wishing to have a criminal conviction set aside. The expungement clinic comes after lawmakers in Lansing last year voted in favor of allowing some crimes to be removed from one’s permanent record after a period of time.
wgvunews.org
Polling software CEO given bond, deadline to surrender in LA
The founder and CEO of a Michigan software company accused of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers has been ordered to report to California authorities by mid-October. Konnech Corp’s Eugene Yu was arrested in Meridian Township in Michigan on Tuesday. A 55th District Court official initially...
wgvunews.org
Lakewood Public Schools bond proposal would generate $64 million for district
Safety & Security, Instruction, Fiscal Responsibility and Community Engagement— four pillars of what LPS would do with funds, says superintendent. Voters this November in Clarksville, Lake Odessa, Sunfield and Woodland will be asked to consider a new millage that would provide $64 Million in funding to Lakewood Public Schools.
wgvunews.org
City of GR issues civil infraction after venue refuses to host weddings of same-sex couples
The City of Grand Rapids has issued a civil infraction against a local wedding venue, after the business refused to book weddings of same-sex couples. The Broadway Avenue came under fire back in July, after the Grand Rapids-based venue said it had a policy against hosting LGBTQ+ weddings, based on the owners’ religious beliefs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgvunews.org
Gov. Whitmer signs billion-dollar spending deal
The new law dedicates over 800-million-dollars for a fund to attract large scale economic development. Critics, like Mackinac Center for Public Policy's James Hohman, say the state shouldn’t be giving companies large amounts of money to build here. “When costs are considered, these things are a net drag on...
wgvunews.org
A Michigan board approves $400 Million to advance Electric Vehicle Batteries
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation approved two incentives packages totaling over $400 million for two electric vehicle battery facilities that will cost an estimated $4 billion and bring 4,500 jobs to the state. Final approval of the packages will now go to lawmakers and will come from a fund created...
wgvunews.org
Developers of $250 million Adelaide Pointe address concerns over bike path during public hearing
Construction of a new, $250 million development on Muskegon Lake is one step closer to beginning after a public hearing on the matter. Officials say the development known as “Adelaide Pointe” would redefine the Muskegon Lake shoreline, as the quarter of a billion dollar complex includes a new, 270-slip marina, luxurious condominiums and apartments over-looking the water, retail shopping, a restaurant and a bar, boat and kayak rentals, fishing pier and boat launch.
wgvunews.org
Out On The Lakeshore names new director
Out On The Lakeshore (OOTL), a non-profit LGBTQ+ community center. has announced the appointment of its new executive director. The OOTL Board of Directors selected Kate Leighton-Colburn for the role, effective October 10, 2022. “Out On The Lakeshore’s Board of Directors are very excited for the leadership Kate is.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgvunews.org
BBB Study: Online scams hit consumers harder than ever: up 87% since 2015
The new report, “Start With Trust Online: BBB Online Scams Report”, analyzes the changes in how scams are being perpetrated, including new information about impersonation and online purchase scams. The research is based on two things: analysis of reports submitted to the BBB Scam Tracker and a recent survey from July of 2022. Here’s Troy Baker, Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan Educational Foundation Director. says the big influx to doing business online of course grew once the pandemic hit.
wgvunews.org
Tuned Into the Library of Michigan
Tuned Into the Library of Michigan, today’s topic, celebrating family history month with the Library of Michigan. Community Engagement Librarian Adam Oster with the details. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
wgvunews.org
Grand Rapids Marathon
Marathon Don Kern joins TMS, as it’s showtime, the weekend of October 15/16, runners/walkers/volunteers and more step to the starting line for the annual Grand Rapids Marathon weekend. We discuss. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local...
wgvunews.org
Missing 13-year-old Plainfield Township girl found safe, man charged with kidnapping after bus trip across country
A missing 13-year-old West Michigan girl has been found safe, while authorities said Tuesday, they are charging a 19-year-old man with kidnapping. Whitehead said the girl had disappeared Sunday evening. Authorities say, they believed she voluntary left with 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs, who lives in New York. It is believed by...
Comments / 0