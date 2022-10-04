ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Ottawa County hosting 2nd expungement clinic this year

The Ottawa County Public Defender’s Office is offering an expungement clinic for those wishing to have a criminal conviction set aside. The expungement clinic comes after lawmakers in Lansing last year voted in favor of allowing some crimes to be removed from one’s permanent record after a period of time.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Polling software CEO given bond, deadline to surrender in LA

The founder and CEO of a Michigan software company accused of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers has been ordered to report to California authorities by mid-October. Konnech Corp’s Eugene Yu was arrested in Meridian Township in Michigan on Tuesday. A 55th District Court official initially...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakewood Public Schools bond proposal would generate $64 million for district

Safety & Security, Instruction, Fiscal Responsibility and Community Engagement— four pillars of what LPS would do with funds, says superintendent. Voters this November in Clarksville, Lake Odessa, Sunfield and Woodland will be asked to consider a new millage that would provide $64 Million in funding to Lakewood Public Schools.
SUNFIELD, MI
Gov. Whitmer signs billion-dollar spending deal

The new law dedicates over 800-million-dollars for a fund to attract large scale economic development. Critics, like Mackinac Center for Public Policy's James Hohman, say the state shouldn’t be giving companies large amounts of money to build here. “When costs are considered, these things are a net drag on...
MICHIGAN STATE
Developers of $250 million Adelaide Pointe address concerns over bike path during public hearing

Construction of a new, $250 million development on Muskegon Lake is one step closer to beginning after a public hearing on the matter. Officials say the development known as “Adelaide Pointe” would redefine the Muskegon Lake shoreline, as the quarter of a billion dollar complex includes a new, 270-slip marina, luxurious condominiums and apartments over-looking the water, retail shopping, a restaurant and a bar, boat and kayak rentals, fishing pier and boat launch.
MUSKEGON, MI
Out On The Lakeshore names new director

Out On The Lakeshore (OOTL), a non-profit LGBTQ+ community center. has announced the appointment of its new executive director. The OOTL Board of Directors selected Kate Leighton-Colburn for the role, effective October 10, 2022. “Out On The Lakeshore’s Board of Directors are very excited for the leadership Kate is.
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Post Election Audit
BBB Study: Online scams hit consumers harder than ever: up 87% since 2015

The new report, “Start With Trust Online: BBB Online Scams Report”, analyzes the changes in how scams are being perpetrated, including new information about impersonation and online purchase scams. The research is based on two things: analysis of reports submitted to the BBB Scam Tracker and a recent survey from July of 2022. Here’s Troy Baker, Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan Educational Foundation Director. says the big influx to doing business online of course grew once the pandemic hit.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tuned Into the Library of Michigan

Tuned Into the Library of Michigan, today’s topic, celebrating family history month with the Library of Michigan. Community Engagement Librarian Adam Oster with the details. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Marathon

Marathon Don Kern joins TMS, as it’s showtime, the weekend of October 15/16, runners/walkers/volunteers and more step to the starting line for the annual Grand Rapids Marathon weekend. We discuss. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Missing 13-year-old Plainfield Township girl found safe, man charged with kidnapping after bus trip across country

A missing 13-year-old West Michigan girl has been found safe, while authorities said Tuesday, they are charging a 19-year-old man with kidnapping. Whitehead said the girl had disappeared Sunday evening. Authorities say, they believed she voluntary left with 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs, who lives in New York. It is believed by...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

