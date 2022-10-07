Read full article on original website
Related
The anatomy of FSU’s fateful final pass vs. NC State
Analysis and insight into what really happened on FSU's final play of the night vs. NC State. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
FSU football: ACC Power Rankings after week six games
I had FSU football in the top half of my preseason ACC Power Rankings, and there’s still some truth in that after losing to two of the better teams in the conference. The crazy thing is it was more FSU giving those games away, especially Saturday night against NC State.
Wake Forest Football defies critics by 'getting old, staying old'
This might come to quite a shock to you, but many in the college football world just don't get Wake Forest, especially fans of opposing teams. The amount of times I've.
Everything Mike Norvell said after FSU's loss at NC State about the final play, officiating, and more
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell, perturbed with officiating and upset with his team's performance, spoke about the Seminoles' 19-17 loss at NC State on Saturday evening. The coach's interview after the game can be viewed below. Opening Statement. Alright, first off, congratulations to NC State. They did...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Watch: Rare Penalty Gets Called Against Florida State
A wild scene in Raleigh when an extremely rare penalty gets called against Florida State. On 4th and 17, the Florida State punter begins to run with the ball and then decides to kick it away. But he was across the line of scrimmage when he punted. A flag got thrown on the Seminoles with the penalty being a loss of 5 yards and a loss of downs, setting up the Wolfpack deep in FSU territory.
247Sports
Three things we learned from FSU’s 19-17 loss at NC State
Florida State fell, in pretty spectacular fashion, 19-17 to NC State on Saturday evening as the Seminoles were outscored 16-0 in the second half. Here are three things we learned from the bitter loss. 1. This loss feels much, much worse than last week’s…and it feels like a sizable step...
Mike Norvell under fire by media after FSU football's second-half collapse at NC State
Norvell was questioned if he was actually the guy to bring the program back to prominence. While media members across the way acknowledge he did good work since coming from Memphis, there was plenty of meat on the bone. There were even more pitches for Jackson State head coach and former Seminoles star Deion Sanders to take over his alma mater.
Jakia Brown-Turner poised for big year as ‘new leader’ with Pack
CHARLOTTE – For the first time in awhile, the NC State women’s basketball team has some major changes to its roster heading into a new season. The Wolfpack, coming off its third straight ACC title, has lost Elissa Cunane, Kai Crutchfield, Kayla Jones and Raina Perez, a core group of starters that experienced more success at NC State than any other group before it ever had.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shaw students stopped, searched while on school trip to economic conference in Georgia
Eighteen Shaw University students were stopped and searched while riding to an economic conference in Atlanta.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
fsuthevoice.com
Opinion: FSU Homecoming Review
Fayetteville State University Homecoming has been off to the races and a lot of it has been fun while some of it, not so much. Having attended almost all the events overall, it has been enjoyable. However, there were some events that the school and student activities could have done a lot better on.
New luxury student housing on Hillsborough Street means Raleigh hotel will be demolished
The former Brownstone Hotel will be torn down to make way for student housing, complete with spa, coffee shop and gym.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black & pink residue in ice machine: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 11)
Also this week, one Raleigh restaurant lacked “a clearly defined or discernable date marking process” for foods.
cbs17
Shaw University president ‘outraged’ by perceived targeting of Black students
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard said she is “outraged” by the way some of her students were treated by law enforcement officers last week. In a news release, the university said 18 Shaw University students and two staff advisors were traveling on...
Fact check: A closer look at the ‘6 criminal charges’ Bo Hines faced
There's a new attack ad in North Carolina’s most competitive Congressional race -- and this one goes after Republican candidate Bo Hines.
UNC Homecoming Shirts Accused Of Culturally Appropriating HBCU Culture
North Carolina A&T University students and alumni told NewsOne they're outraged. The post UNC Homecoming Shirts Accused Of Culturally Appropriating HBCU Culture appeared first on NewsOne.
Guilford, Alamance, Randolph among 25 NC counties to become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ sites as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rev. William Barber: Stop excluding Black people in NC from death penalty juries
One of the chief authors of North Carolina’s modern constitution and therefore its court system was J.W. Hood, a Black man and AME Zion pastor who spent the first decades of his life fighting for the abolition of slavery. Today, he’s exactly the kind of person who’s most likely to be denied the right to serve on a jury.
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
North Carolina brothers accused of killing young woman remain in jail with no bond
The parents of the two suspects asked that the two defendants be let out on bond since they did not have any prior convictions.
Comments / 0