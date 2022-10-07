ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Rare Penalty Gets Called Against Florida State

A wild scene in Raleigh when an extremely rare penalty gets called against Florida State. On 4th and 17, the Florida State punter begins to run with the ball and then decides to kick it away. But he was across the line of scrimmage when he punted. A flag got thrown on the Seminoles with the penalty being a loss of 5 yards and a loss of downs, setting up the Wolfpack deep in FSU territory.
Three things we learned from FSU’s 19-17 loss at NC State

Florida State fell, in pretty spectacular fashion, 19-17 to NC State on Saturday evening as the Seminoles were outscored 16-0 in the second half. Here are three things we learned from the bitter loss. 1. This loss feels much, much worse than last week’s…and it feels like a sizable step...
Jakia Brown-Turner poised for big year as ‘new leader’ with Pack

CHARLOTTE – For the first time in awhile, the NC State women’s basketball team has some major changes to its roster heading into a new season. The Wolfpack, coming off its third straight ACC title, has lost Elissa Cunane, Kai Crutchfield, Kayla Jones and Raina Perez, a core group of starters that experienced more success at NC State than any other group before it ever had.
Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
Opinion: FSU Homecoming Review

Fayetteville State University Homecoming has been off to the races and a lot of it has been fun while some of it, not so much. Having attended almost all the events overall, it has been enjoyable. However, there were some events that the school and student activities could have done a lot better on.
