Iowa State

siouxlandnews.com

Iowa Utilities Board rejects Environmental Impact Study of Summit CO2 Pipeline

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa's utility regulator says it won't require an Environmental Impact Study on the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline. That study was requested back in June by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. The Board in denying the request says it doesn't see the need for such a study to adequately evaluate Summit's request for a hazardous liquid pipeline permit under the laws and regulations of the state of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Hometown Farmer - 2022 Harvest Update

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Another year brought another drought to Siouxland, with most areas roughly a foot behind when it comes to the amount of moisture we normally get. But those dry skies make good weather for fieldwork, at least. We're taking a look at how harvest is going...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

MRHD awards $1.1 million local non-profits

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. awarded grants totaling $1,100,088 to 10 Siouxland-area non-profit organizations and governmental entities Wednesday, Oct. 5th, at its Impact Match Grants Award Ceremony at the Betty Strong Encounter Center. The grants, ranging from $18,996 to $220,000, support MRHD’s ongoing mission of...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
siouxlandnews.com

Downtown business complex take part in cornhole tournament for United Way

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Businesses from the United Center downtown came together for some outdoor fun and to bring awareness to the mission of the United Way. Teams representing each company in the building played in the Cornhole Competition looking for their chance to hoist the building's traveling trophy. Those businesses have teamed up for this competition which benefits the United Way of Siouxland each year for the last nine years.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Men impacted by domestic violence often fear stigma in seeking help

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — October marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and victims. One common myth is that Domestic Violence only affects women, but some men are also affected by the issue. "I'm being beaten up by my girlfriend or my wife...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

South Dakota small business owner seeks House District 17 seat

JEFFERSON, S.D. — Election day is just over a month away and Siouxland News is bringing you conversations with several local candidates in the run-up to the polls. Bekki Engquist-Schroeder is a Democrat running for South Dakota House District 17 and she spoke at an event in Jefferson, South Dakota.
JEFFERSON, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Over $190,000 raised in Siouxland Big Give and still going

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The fifth annual Siouxland Big Give took place Tuesday, Oct. 4th with 100 area nonprofits reaching into the community to connect with generous donors, the day was a huge success. The total donations received during the event totaled over $190,000 from over 1,000 contributions, exceeding...
CHARITIES
siouxlandnews.com

Tyson to move corporate team members to headquarters in Arkansas

DAKOTA DUNES, SD — A major announcement from Tyson Foods today could impact hundreds of local employees and their families. Tyson Foods has announced plans to relocate all its corporate team members from the Chicago, Downers Grove and Dakota Dunes area corporate locations to its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
SPRINGDALE, AR
siouxlandnews.com

Prairies Not Pipelines looks to a native Iowa alternative to CO2 capture

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The fight over CO2 pipelines in Iowa continued Tuesday night, Oct. 4th at Briar Cliff University, with a proposed solution. Prairies Not Pipelines was a community discussion over transforming parts of Iowa land back to the native prairie it once was and bringing natural carbon capture to the forefront.
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Department of Health
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - Sioux City CROP Hunger Walk

DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Shelley Hexom joined Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming Sioux City CROP Walk. The CROP Walk is an event to help fight hunger in Siouxland and around the world, by collecting donations and giving back to the people and organizations that need it most.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Get ready for a big cooldown

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The last remaining thundershowers are expected to move out of Siouxland throughout the morning, leaving us with partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Partly cloudy conditions will remain tomorrow, however a few stray showers will be possible when a strong cold front...
ENVIRONMENT
siouxlandnews.com

Scattered showers start up today

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — A very slow moving system will bring rain to Siouxland over the next few days. Rain showers will start up in western Siouxland this morning, gradually becoming more scattered throughout the day. A few thunderstorms could mix in with the showers this evening, and will...
ENVIRONMENT
siouxlandnews.com

The first frost of the season is possible tonight

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — A strong Canadian cold front will plunge south into Siouxland today, dropping our temperatures for the end of the week. Highs today will reach near 60 degrees in the early afternoon, with temperatures falling after that. Overnight lows are expected to drop to near or...
ENVIRONMENT

