Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa Utilities Board rejects Environmental Impact Study of Summit CO2 Pipeline
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa's utility regulator says it won't require an Environmental Impact Study on the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline. That study was requested back in June by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. The Board in denying the request says it doesn't see the need for such a study to adequately evaluate Summit's request for a hazardous liquid pipeline permit under the laws and regulations of the state of Iowa.
siouxlandnews.com
Hometown Farmer - 2022 Harvest Update
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Another year brought another drought to Siouxland, with most areas roughly a foot behind when it comes to the amount of moisture we normally get. But those dry skies make good weather for fieldwork, at least. We're taking a look at how harvest is going...
siouxlandnews.com
New website launches, striving to help Iowans easily navigate and understand Iowa's laws
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new collaboration between the State Library of Iowa and the UI Law Library tries to give Iowans easy access to the state law. Carissa Vogel, the director of the University of Iowa Law Library, says, "it can be really hard to find information that is reliable, free to access, and easy to understand."
siouxlandnews.com
MRHD awards $1.1 million local non-profits
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. awarded grants totaling $1,100,088 to 10 Siouxland-area non-profit organizations and governmental entities Wednesday, Oct. 5th, at its Impact Match Grants Award Ceremony at the Betty Strong Encounter Center. The grants, ranging from $18,996 to $220,000, support MRHD’s ongoing mission of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siouxlandnews.com
Noem "disappointed" in Tyson Foods announcement on closing Dakota Dunes office
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — One day after Tyson Foods announced it was closing its Dakota Dunes corporate office and asking its employees to relocate to Arkansas, one head of state is commenting on the move. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem reacted to Tyson's announcement by saying in a statement:
siouxlandnews.com
Realtors explain housing market changes as Tyson Corporate Office move out of Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland is still coming to terms with Wednesday's announcement from Tyson that it will close its Dakota Dunes corporate office. It gives all 500 employees the option to either transfer to Arkansas or find a different job. Now eyes are on the impact this will...
siouxlandnews.com
Downtown business complex take part in cornhole tournament for United Way
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Businesses from the United Center downtown came together for some outdoor fun and to bring awareness to the mission of the United Way. Teams representing each company in the building played in the Cornhole Competition looking for their chance to hoist the building's traveling trophy. Those businesses have teamed up for this competition which benefits the United Way of Siouxland each year for the last nine years.
siouxlandnews.com
Men impacted by domestic violence often fear stigma in seeking help
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — October marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and victims. One common myth is that Domestic Violence only affects women, but some men are also affected by the issue. "I'm being beaten up by my girlfriend or my wife...
IN THIS ARTICLE
siouxlandnews.com
South Dakota small business owner seeks House District 17 seat
JEFFERSON, S.D. — Election day is just over a month away and Siouxland News is bringing you conversations with several local candidates in the run-up to the polls. Bekki Engquist-Schroeder is a Democrat running for South Dakota House District 17 and she spoke at an event in Jefferson, South Dakota.
siouxlandnews.com
Over $190,000 raised in Siouxland Big Give and still going
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The fifth annual Siouxland Big Give took place Tuesday, Oct. 4th with 100 area nonprofits reaching into the community to connect with generous donors, the day was a huge success. The total donations received during the event totaled over $190,000 from over 1,000 contributions, exceeding...
siouxlandnews.com
Tyson to move corporate team members to headquarters in Arkansas
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — A major announcement from Tyson Foods today could impact hundreds of local employees and their families. Tyson Foods has announced plans to relocate all its corporate team members from the Chicago, Downers Grove and Dakota Dunes area corporate locations to its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
siouxlandnews.com
Prairies Not Pipelines looks to a native Iowa alternative to CO2 capture
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The fight over CO2 pipelines in Iowa continued Tuesday night, Oct. 4th at Briar Cliff University, with a proposed solution. Prairies Not Pipelines was a community discussion over transforming parts of Iowa land back to the native prairie it once was and bringing natural carbon capture to the forefront.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Sioux City CROP Hunger Walk
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Shelley Hexom joined Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming Sioux City CROP Walk. The CROP Walk is an event to help fight hunger in Siouxland and around the world, by collecting donations and giving back to the people and organizations that need it most.
siouxlandnews.com
Get ready for a big cooldown
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The last remaining thundershowers are expected to move out of Siouxland throughout the morning, leaving us with partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Partly cloudy conditions will remain tomorrow, however a few stray showers will be possible when a strong cold front...
siouxlandnews.com
Scattered showers start up today
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — A very slow moving system will bring rain to Siouxland over the next few days. Rain showers will start up in western Siouxland this morning, gradually becoming more scattered throughout the day. A few thunderstorms could mix in with the showers this evening, and will...
siouxlandnews.com
The first frost of the season is possible tonight
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — A strong Canadian cold front will plunge south into Siouxland today, dropping our temperatures for the end of the week. Highs today will reach near 60 degrees in the early afternoon, with temperatures falling after that. Overnight lows are expected to drop to near or...
Comments / 0