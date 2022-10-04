ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Hits Back on Russia

Elon Musk is a troublemaker in the Russian war machine. The CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) has completely turned Moscow's communication plan upside down, a plan aimed at imposing its narrative in the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Everything seemed to be going according to President...
BUSINESS
u.today

Nearly 1 Billion DOGE Transferred After Elon Musk Resumed Buying Twitter

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
TheStreet

Elon Musk Casts Uncertainty Around Tesla

Elon Musk is Tesla (TSLA) . It is difficult to separate the entrepreneur and visionary from the company he runs. The technology group -- Tesla develops humanoid robots and software using artificial intelligence -- and the overall corporate energy owe their place in one of the world's most valuable companies to Musk's ambitions and vision.
BUSINESS
France 24

Twitter confirms Musk to proceed with $44 billion takeover deal

Elon Musk on Tuesday offered to push through with his buyout of Twitter at the original agreed price, as a trial over his efforts to withdraw from the deal loomed. The world’s richest man said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that he sent Twitter a letter vowing to honor the contract.
BUSINESS
AFP

Musk offers to close Twitter buyout deal at original price

Elon Musk on Tuesday offered to push through with his buyout of Twitter at the original agreed price, as a trial over his efforts to withdraw from the deal loomed. "We write to notify you that the Musk Parties intend to proceed to closing of the transaction," read a copy of the letter to Twitter filed with the SEC. Twitter confirmed to AFP that it received the letter from Musk, and said it intends to close the buyout deal at the agreed-on price of $54.20 per share.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes a Big Misstep

Elon Musk is a Chief Executive Officer with a keen interest in geopolitical affairs. Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on Feb. 24, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla (TSLA) has closely followed the evolution of the war, which has already caused many deaths and the displacement of millions.
BUSINESS
Austonia

With deposition and trial looming, Elon Musk has offered $44B for Twitter, again

Elon Musk has proposed once again to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share.The news that Musk is offering to carry on with the $44 billion buyout was first reported by Bloomberg. Now, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows Musk made the proposal in a letter to the tech giant on Monday. The New York Stock Exchange temporarily halted trading in Twitter stock twice Tuesday, first because of a big price move and the second time for a news event, presumably the announcement of Musk's renewed offer. While the per share offer price on this latest proposal remains...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Suffers a Strong Rejection in the Russia-Ukraine War

Elon Musk is a successful entrepreneur. Even his detractors recognize that he is the most influential CEO of the current decade. Musk, critics and fans say, is the visionary of our times. He knows how to combine idealism and reality. The billionaire has awakened the dreams of conquering space with...
ECONOMY
Investopedia

Elon Musk Reverses Course to Revive Twitter Deal

Twitter (TWTR) shares jumped over 22% yesterday and are flat in pre-market trading after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy the company at the original price. In an amended regulatory filing by Twitter, the company said Musk has agreed to move forward with his $44 billion deal or $54.20 per share. The Twitter filing included a letter from Musk that said he “intends to proceed closing the transaction” originally reached in April. The letter also said he will complete the deal as long as he receives the financing he originally secured, and as long as a Delaware Chancery court adjourns Twitter’s case against him.
BUSINESS

