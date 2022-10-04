BOISE, ID (CBS2 NEWS) — Dozens of pets from Florida shelters arrived in Boise on Sunday afternoon. Boise is the first stop on a three-stop journey made by Good Flights. Good Flights is a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States. The organizations are moving shelter pets out of areas impacted by Hurricane Ian to make room for the ongoing influx of homeless and lost pets due to the storm.

