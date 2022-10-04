Read full article on original website
Related
Left for dead: Shelter takes in three dogs found caged in the woods
"Their nails are so overgrown, they are underweight. The two chihuahua males are completely hairless at this point. The female Yorkie has lost half her hair and is matted with what's left," said the shelter.
This ancient reptile was discovered in Arizona's 'Triassic Park'. Now it has a new name
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A new dinosaur-like reptile species discovered in Arizona several years ago has been recently named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park. Fossils of the "Puercosuchus traverorum" species were first discovered...
Thousands of Crocodiles Spark ‘Panic’ After Flocking to Beach in Bone-Chilling Video
Visitors at a beach in Brazil witnessed a pretty terrifying scene earlier this week when thousands of crocodiles “invaded” the area. One Twitter user shared a video of the reptile beach trip. “In Brazil, an invasion of crocodiles that have flooded one of the beaches with several hundred, even thousands, and the local population is panicking.”
Dumped terrier siblings need home
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier named Brooks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pekingese left on side of the road in his bed
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old Pekingese named Max. Max has a sad story. He was found on the side of the road sitting in his dog bed!
Where have the lightning bugs gone?
Have you ever wondered where these flying glowsticks go?
ohmymag.co.uk
Heartbroken ‘new mum’ dog was taken away from her puppies and dumped in the park
A 5-year-old brindle terrier cross named by the RSPCA Florence was struggling to breathe when a couple came across her in Hull, England. Thankfully, they were just in time to save the abandoned animal’s life. A new mum who had her puppies taken away from her, Florence was in extreme distress. But to her rescuers' relief, the resilient pooch found happiness again in her new forever home.
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken dog saw her friend starve to death and managed to find a happy ending
This pup was the lucky one of two dogsfound suffering in filthy conditions. Unlike her canine companion who starved to death right in front of her, Bessie survived and was able to overcome her trauma. A new dog now, she is happy in a wonderful home with loving owners. Rescued...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Earthquake Reveals Hundreds of Extremely Rare Fish in Nevada Cave
The Devils Hole pupfish is entirely restricted to a small part of a Nevada cavern and has been isolated for between 10,000 and 20,000 years.
Rescue Dog Crying for 'Hours and Hours' in Shelter Has the Internet Sobbing
A rescue dog's heartbreaking cries after arriving at a shelter has moved people to tears, as workers pleaded for help to find her a home. Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary, based in Ontario, Canada, shared a video to their TikTok page, @dogtalesrescue, of Nellie on Tuesday. She arrived at the...
CNET
Mysterious Bird Is the First-Ever Documented Hybrid of Its Kind
Here's a beautiful story for anyone who appreciates birds. A female rose-breasted grosbeak got together with a male scarlet tanager despite the bird species' preferences for dwelling in different habitats. Their offspring, a male, has now made ornithology history as the first-ever documented hybrid of its kind. "I love this...
WJCL
Mother tucks baby in plastic bin, recounts tale of survival during Hurricane Ian
A woman was forced to swim to safety with her three-month-old son tucked inside a plastic storage bin as Hurricane Ian swept into Fort Myers, Florida. Callie Brown captured cellphone video of their neighborhood being ravaged by the storm last Wednesday. When the hurricane hit, Brown, along with her partner,...
Animals shelters are overflowing with pets waiting for new homes
West Valley City's Animal Shelter is full right now, as are state shelters across the state that have a surge of pets waiting for adoption.
That’s NOT tree sap all over your car
For some people across the U.S., it's more or less expected during the spring and summer months. But you may be noticing your car is still getting gross well into October.
Mountain Lion Has Time Of Its Life Playing With Tree Swing In Colorado
For those of us that either know about, or had run-ins with mountain lions in the past, there’s one thing for certain about the creatures…. They are not to play around with. Ferocious predators, these big cats use stealth, strength and speed, to take down prey in a flash,...
A Tiny Translucent-Looking Light Green Species of Tree Frog, With Blue Armpits, Was Recently Discovered in Costa Rica
Recently the tapir valley tree frog, Tlalocohyla celeste, was discovered in the Tapir Valley Nature Reserve in Costa Rica. With its recent discovery, scientists have speculated that "the frog may be critically endangered since it lives in a 20-acre wetland within Tapir Valley Nature Reserve." [i]
Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online
A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
extension.org
What is this bug? #813496
I found this bug on the inside of my home on a window. I live in the woods with oak trees in Maple trees and pine trees. What is this bug? And is it harmful to any of my trees?. Grand Traverse County Michigan. Expert Response. This is a Western...
Mama Bobcat & Kittens Spotted Playing Around In Texas Backyard: WATCH
This home had some unexpected visitors!
pethelpful.com
Woman Rescues Tiny Pony From Meat Slaughter Facility and the Moment He Trusts Her Is Incredible
Animal rescuers like @ohkaytacos and her wife Ally are true heroes. Not only do they put themselves at risk in order to get horses to safety (and out of slaughter situations), but they dedicate so much time and effort to their cause. No wonder they've been able to rescue so many sweet horses and ponies!
Comments / 0