The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin DNR encourages hunters to get their deer tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) before consuming venison.
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages hunters to get their deer tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) before consuming venison. As a precaution, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization recommend against consuming meat from deer that test positive for the disease. Because infected deer can look healthy, DHS encourages testing for the disease regardless of your harvested deer’s physical condition, especially in areas where CWD is known to be present.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Green Alert canceled; veteran found safe
MONONA, Wis. - UPDATE: The Green Alert for Zachary Bigelow has been canceled. He has been found safe. The original missing person notice is available below. A Green Alert has been issued for a 32-year-old Monona, Wisconsin man. Zachary Bigelow was last heard from around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
UPMATTERS
Driver in Wisconsin blames her phone for cruising at triple-digit speeds
(WFRV) – After getting pulled over for driving 100 mph, one driver told a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper that her phone was covering the speedometer. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook about a recent traffic stop in Columbia County. A vehicle was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.
nbc15.com
Meet Bunker!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you are looking for a cute bunny to add to your home, Bunker is it!. He is currently 10-11 weeks old and loves adventure and exploring. Bunker loves his veggies and also eats hay. His favorite things are: eating, running, playing, and digging. If you...
nbc15.com
Weekend Events: Fall fun in Madison!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s shaping up to be a crisp, fall weekend across southern Wisconsin... which is the perfect opportunity to explore some of the fun events going on in the Madison area!. Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events happening...
Man charged in Wisconsin parade killings removes shirt before openings
A Wisconsin man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade stripped off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and stuck a sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial. Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks, 40, killed six people and injured […]
nbc15.com
Wisconsin farmers excited for opportunities at World Dairy Expo
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The World Dairy Expo takes over the Alliant Energy Center from Sunday through Friday. For Wisconsin farmers, it is a nearby opportunity to expand into new markets and find the latest in agricultural information. “It’s so great to see so many friends and familiar faces from...
dailydodge.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise
(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
nbc15.com
Republican AG candidate Toney asks Kaul to release numbers on unfilled DOJ positions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney joined area sheriffs Wednesday to speak on the issue of unfilled Wisconsin Department of Justice (WisDOJ) positions. Toney and sheriffs from Dodge and Washington counties gathered outside of the Risser Justice Center to give their perspectives on...
nbc15.com
Final F-16 of 115th Fighter Wing departs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The final F-16 of the 115th Fighter Wing departed Wednesday morning from Truax Field to prepare for the next generation of fighters to arrive. The farewell ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday to make room for the arrival of the F-35s. National Guard members reflected...
nbc15.com
Dane County accepting applications for 2022 Partners in Equity Grant Program
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County is now accepting applications for programs working to address systemic racial inequities in the criminal justice system, the county announced Thursday. The Partners in Equity Racial Equity and Social Justice Grants are awarded by Dane County to aid community-based organizations. “Through the PIE Racial...
nbc15.com
Madison non-profit gearing up for bicycle donation drive Oct. 8
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Pumping the brakes—words that are not in Free Bikes 4 Kids Madison’s vocabulary. The Madison-based non-profit collects “gently used” bikes from the community, refurbishes them and gives them to kids and adults facing financial challenges. On Saturday, Oct. 8, they are gearing up...
This Amish Farmers' Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from.
x1071.com
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
nbc15.com
Middleton nonprofit recruits volunteers at food pantry
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton non-profit is recruiting new volunteers as it expands the in-person shopping schedule at its food pantry. Officials at the food pantry said due to the pandemic, services had been reduced to drive through and delivery. Now, the pantry is opening their doors to shoppers once again.
nbc15.com
Maple Tree Supper Club fire
Fifteen fire hydrants in Monona are getting a new look. The Madison Public Art Project recently commissioned the Vibrant Hydrant project. Featured artists redesigned local fire hydrants to include colorful designs and spark inspiration for people who live in the area. Madison Attempted Robbery Suspect. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at...
wearegreenbay.com
One Wisconsin county has 8 OWI arrests over the weekend, sheriff says it ‘continues to be national problem’
(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office in central Wisconsin said that eight people were arrested for OWI over the weekend, and are reminding impaired driving crashes are preventable. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple OWI arrests that happened over the past weekend. Eight people were reportedly arrested and had age ranges from 22 to 73.
nbc15.com
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
nbc15.com
Baraboo PD: Teens forced out of car with ‘torch like device,’ 3 men arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Baraboo residents, including a school district staff member, were taken into custody Wednesday after a man allegedly forced a group of high school students out of a vehicle while holding a “torch like device,” police stated. High schoolers were throwing toilet paper at...
CBS 58
Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
