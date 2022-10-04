Read full article on original website
Wildcats' Helena Pueyo in great shape, on 'a whole 'nother level,' coach Adia Barnes says
Adia Barnes has her finger on the pulse of her program. By the time her Wildcats players arrive in Tucson at the end of each summer, the UA coach has a pretty good idea of what to expect from them — on and off the court. Helena Pueyo is...
Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 49-22 loss to No. 12 Oregon
The Arizona Wildcats lost to No. 12 Oregon 49-22 Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Here are some pertinent notes, quotes and statistics from the UA’s defeat:. * Arizona has yet to win two games in a row or lose two games in a row this season. The Wildcats’ results to date: win, loss, win, loss, win, loss.
Arizona’s defense goes missing again in lopsided loss to No. 12 Oregon
If they’re going to pull off an upset or two during this gauntlet of games against ranked opponents, the Arizona Wildcats will have to play better defense. That side of the ball struggled in a major way for the second time in three weeks Saturday. Arizona surrendered 580 yards...
Safety Jaxen Turner back, DT Tiaoalii Savea out as Arizona hosts No. 12 Oregon
Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 12 Oregon on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):. * Safety Jaxen Turner is back after missing the Colorado game and the second half of the Cal game because of a shoulder injury. He worked with the ones and is expected to start.
What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats host No. 12 Oregon
Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 12 Oregon at Arizona Stadium (Saturday, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:. 1. GROUND AND POUND?. If this stat didn’t cause Johnny Nansen to lose sleep this week, nothing...
Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said during his pre-Oregon news conference
Arizona hosts No. 12 Oregon Saturday evening at Arizona Stadium. UA head coach Jedd Fisch held his pregame news conference on Thursday, here's what he said:. Injury updates on safety Jaxen Turner, defensive tackle Tia Savea. Ducks scouting report. Challenge for Arizona. Pushing for first sellout since 2015.
