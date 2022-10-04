ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Safety Jaxen Turner back, DT Tiaoalii Savea out as Arizona hosts No. 12 Oregon

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 12 Oregon on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):. * Safety Jaxen Turner is back after missing the Colorado game and the second half of the Cal game because of a shoulder injury. He worked with the ones and is expected to start.
What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats host No. 12 Oregon

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 12 Oregon at Arizona Stadium (Saturday, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:. 1. GROUND AND POUND?. If this stat didn’t cause Johnny Nansen to lose sleep this week, nothing...
