ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

A guide to the other Georgia state offices you'll be voting on and why they matter

ATLANTA — Beyond just the well-publicized races for governor and U.S. Senate in Georgia, there are seven other statewide jobs up for election this November. The daily grind is a lot, and for many people, keeping up with politics is something they have only so much attention span for. You may already know a lot about Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, but chances are you're not quite as familiar with Mark Butler.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

South Georgia counties under increased fire danger

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
WTVM

Wawa, the popular gas station and store, is coming to south Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular gas station in the northeast named Wawa is planning to bring its stores to Georgia. Unfortunately for those who live in North Georgia, the new stores will be located in southern and coastal Georgia, according to the New Jersey-based company. There are...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia says it awarded $104.7M in road projects, but $93M deferred

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation said it awarded seven projects valued at more than $104.7 million in August. However, the awards list the agency provided indicates that the state only awarded about $12.1 million in projects. A GDOT spokesman said officials deferred a pair of widening and reconstruction projects worth roughly $93 million and expect to award them later.
GEORGIA STATE
Essence

Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History

Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Pollution#Drinking Water#Science And Technology#Ga#Pfas#Science For Georgia
newnanceo.com

These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
ROSWELL, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
DeanLand

Easy Walks to Some of Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

We recommend four waterfalls for visitors with mobility limits. Our Number 1 choice: Amicalola Falls.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe. As travel bloggers who specialize in family outings, we're often asked about the best waterfalls to visit with families, especially families that include those with limited physical capabilities. So we've comprised this list of four waterfalls that nearly everyone can visit, regardless of age or mobility. The list below if arranged from most difficult to easiest:
DAWSONVILLE, GA
11Alive

Verify: Two claims made by Gov. Brian Kemp during Town Hall

ATLANTA — Last night, political candidates gathered for a Town Hall meeting at Clark Atlanta University and responded to questions from constituents. But how accurate are their claims?. In this story, we break down two claims by Governor Brian Kemp, which focus on gun ownership and unemployment. THE QUESTION.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia governor poll | Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams still a tight race

ATLANTA — A new poll by 11Alive shows Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams continue to be locked in a tight race in their rematch of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. The poll places the incumbent Republican ahead in the race 47%-45%, a result largely consistent with 11Alive's previous poll on this race in July, which showed him ahead 45%-44%.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy