Read full article on original website
Related
5 million pounds of toxic chemicals were dumped into Georgia’s water in 2020
Industrial facilities released more than 5 million pounds of toxic chemicals into Georgia’s waterways in 2020, putting Georgia in 13th place nationwide, according to a new report released by Environment Georgia. Georgia is also one of the top 10 states with the highest pollution loads for chemicals linked to...
WXIA 11 Alive
A guide to the other Georgia state offices you'll be voting on and why they matter
ATLANTA — Beyond just the well-publicized races for governor and U.S. Senate in Georgia, there are seven other statewide jobs up for election this November. The daily grind is a lot, and for many people, keeping up with politics is something they have only so much attention span for. You may already know a lot about Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, but chances are you're not quite as familiar with Mark Butler.
WALB 10
South Georgia counties under increased fire danger
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
Popular chain Wawa to open its first Georgia location by 2024
GEORGIA — Wawa fans in Georgia, rejoice. The popular gas station chain announced on Wednesday that it is planning to expand into the Peach state. The company will open its first Georgia location by 2024 after its success in Florida. “Our continued expansion plans will allow us to reach...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Wawa, the popular gas station and store, is coming to south Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular gas station in the northeast named Wawa is planning to bring its stores to Georgia. Unfortunately for those who live in North Georgia, the new stores will be located in southern and coastal Georgia, according to the New Jersey-based company. There are...
Red and Black
OPINION: Stacey Abrams has failed to adapt to a new era of Georgia politics
Recently, very few things in Georgia politics have stayed the same. But throughout all of the state’s political earthquakes, one thing has stayed constant: Georgia voters almost never ticket-split, or vote for candidates from different parties on the same ballot. Outside of a few cases, if voters in Georgia...
Georgia says it awarded $104.7M in road projects, but $93M deferred
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation said it awarded seven projects valued at more than $104.7 million in August. However, the awards list the agency provided indicates that the state only awarded about $12.1 million in projects. A GDOT spokesman said officials deferred a pair of widening and reconstruction projects worth roughly $93 million and expect to award them later.
Essence
Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History
Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Wawa announces plans to open new location in Georgia, then possibly 20 more
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stores to Southern and Coastal Georgia by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years. Wawa made this announcement Wednesday,...
newnanceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
Primitive Weapons Deer Hunting season in Georgia starts Oct. 15
Do you hunt? Will you take advantage of the upcoming week-long primitive weapons deer hunting season opening Saturday, Oct. 15?. Last year, more than 5,000 deer were harvested by nearly 25,000 hunters, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Primitive weapons season is a great...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Easy Walks to Some of Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls
We recommend four waterfalls for visitors with mobility limits. Our Number 1 choice: Amicalola Falls.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe. As travel bloggers who specialize in family outings, we're often asked about the best waterfalls to visit with families, especially families that include those with limited physical capabilities. So we've comprised this list of four waterfalls that nearly everyone can visit, regardless of age or mobility. The list below if arranged from most difficult to easiest:
Thousands of Georgians say accounts for state-issued benefits attacked by scammers
ATLANTA — Social Security numbers, birthdates and home addresses are some of the information Georgians fear scammers now have. “Their accounts were deleted,” victim Natashia Jackson told Channel 2 Action News. This comes after thousands of Georgians say their accounts with the Georgia Department of Human Services were...
Verify: Two claims made by Gov. Brian Kemp during Town Hall
ATLANTA — Last night, political candidates gathered for a Town Hall meeting at Clark Atlanta University and responded to questions from constituents. But how accurate are their claims?. In this story, we break down two claims by Governor Brian Kemp, which focus on gun ownership and unemployment. THE QUESTION.
North Georgia apple orchard ranked as 2nd best in America, according to USA Today
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — North Georgia has one of the best apple orchards in America, according to new rankings from USA Today. The publication ranked the 10 best apple orchards to visit as part of its “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Apple picking is a fall tradition in Georgia.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia governor poll | Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams still a tight race
ATLANTA — A new poll by 11Alive shows Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams continue to be locked in a tight race in their rematch of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. The poll places the incumbent Republican ahead in the race 47%-45%, a result largely consistent with 11Alive's previous poll on this race in July, which showed him ahead 45%-44%.
Gov. Kemp honors college student killed in equestrian accident for bravery
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp honored a Georgia college student this week who died in an accident at an equestrian event in North Georgia for her bravery. Breanna Chadwick, 20, died at the horse-riding event in Chatsworth on July 7 after an out-of-control horse plowed into a gate where spectators were standing.
AOL Corp
This taco joint in Georgia is among the nation’s best, Yelp says. Here’s why
A Georgia restaurant is serving some of the best tacos in the nation, a new report finds. Tacos Del Chavo in Kennesaw landed on a list of “Top 100 Taco Spots in America,” according to results published on Sept. 21. To create the list, the restaurant review website...
Georgia gynecologist and pharmacist plead guilty to operating a ‘pill mill’ network
Anthony Mills, a former Atlanta gynecologist, and Raphael Ogunsusi, a licensed pharmacist who owned two pharmacies, have pleaded guilty for their roles in operating an Atlanta-area “pill mill” network that supplied addicts and drug dealers with large amounts of dangerous prescription drugs through illegal prescribing and dispensing. “Mills...
Comments / 1