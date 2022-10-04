Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Google might make you pay more to watch 4k videos
Google is reportedly testing out a new feature that could impact the quality of videos you watch on YouTube. Over the weekend, many YouTube users took to Reddit and Twitter to lament how they were being asked to upgrade to premium subscription in order to watch videos in high resolution, TechCrunch reported. It is unclear when or how this restriction would be rolled out across the board.
psychologytoday.com
Why Teens Still Love YouTube
According to a new Pew Research Center study, YouTube is the unrivaled dominant social media site for the nation's teens. Ninety-five percent of teens claim to use YouTube. The next most popular platform, TikTok, is relatively far behind at 67 percent. Teens increasingly use YouTube and TikTok as search engines...
techunwrapped.com
YouTube prepares changes that you will not like
Youtube It is one of the most used video playback platforms that we can find. This platform, owned by Google, allows us to access countless videos of all kinds, from educational to entertainment. And all (or almost all) of them completely free, supported by advertising. However, it’s no secret that these are not easy times for Google, which is looking for new ways to generate revenue. And, of course, YouTube is one of the platforms with the greatest potential to generate this extra income.
YouTube appears to be testing making people pay in order to watch videos in 4K resolution by upgrading to YouTube Premium
In a reply to a user who tweeted that 4K was showing up as a premium-only feature, YouTube Support tweeted the user was part of an "experiment."
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVOvermind
YouTube Streamer Technoblade
Technoblade was a popular member of the Minecraft community, but the young creator also was noted for being popular on YouTube over the occasionally more popular Twitch. Unfortunately, the YouTube streamer, often covered in secrecy, passed away earlier this year from cancer. Still, the YouTube streamer’s career laughs and overall touch helped put Technoblade on the map above other less exciting creators. Below, we’ve detailed the life we know of Technoblade, including kind words from his family since his passing earlier this year and more such as the accomplishments of Technoblade and his love of Minecraft.
Business Insider
Google accidentally transferred a quarter of a million dollars to a blogger and took almost a month to ask for it back
Google said it made a "human error" after accidentally sending a blogger almost $250,000. Sam Curry, a blogger and security engineer, said he waited almost a month to hear back from Google. He still had the money about three weeks after first contacting Google. Google accidentally sent a quarter of...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Skylord: Indian YouTube superstar with millions of followers dies in sudden accident
A famous Indian YouTuber died in a road accident on Monday.Abhiyuday Mishra, who also ran a YouTube channel named Skylord, was killed in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after a truck rammed into his motorbike.Known for creating gaming videos on his YouTube channel, he used to upload clips of his gameplay of Garena Free Fire, a multiplayer battle mobile game, similar to PubG. He has over 424,000 followers on Instagram and 1.64 million subscribers on YouTube.Mishra was on a bike trip with a group that was promoting tourism, reportedly sponsored by the Madhya Pradesh government. The tour began...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Facebook, YouTube, Twitter May Be Impacted As Vietnam Reportedly Plans Rules To Limit News Posts On Social Media
Vietnam is reportedly planning to introduce new laws to limit which social media accounts can post news-related content. This could come as a setback for social media giants such as Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL YouTube, and Twitter Inc. TWTR. What Happened: The authorities...
TechCrunch
Google answers Meta’s video-generating AI with its own, dubbed Imagen Video
As my colleague Devin Coldewey noted in his piece about Make-A-Video, text-to-video systems aren’t new. Earlier this year, a group of researchers from Tsinghua University and the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence released CogVideo, which can translate text into reasonably high-fidelity short clips. But Imagen Video appears to be a significant leap over the previous state-of-the-art, showing an aptitude for animating captions that existing systems would have trouble understanding.
IGN
Hellraiser (2022) Video Review
Hellraiser debuts on Hulu on Oct. 7, 2022. Review by Matt Donato. Hellraiser is a soulful revival of a soulless horror legend that never tries to oust Clive Barker's original. Director David Bruckner — alongside writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski — examines Hellraiser's themes with spectacle styles through addition. Jamie Clayton is the Pinhead a new generation deserves, awash in Bruckner's colder cinematography that stashes redder lighting to signify humanity is where true monsters reside. Hellraiser might be comparatively less grotesque, but a heady calibration of "pain or pleasure" storytelling brings Hellraiser 2022 screaming with glee into a reinvigorated ready-to-franchise configuration. It's cleverly calculated by saving gore for maximum impact and valuing the psychological edginess inherent in Cenobite storytelling, never getting lost in gooier intentions just for masochistic midnighter distractions. There are developments that feel slighter and less explored even at almost two hours, but that doesn’t stop Bruckner from delivering one of the best Hellraiser films since the original.
Gizmodo
Google Had to Stop Google Homes From Saying the N-Word
Google has released an update to its Google Home Assistant to stop the AI from saying the n-word aloud. Previously, the voice assistant was recorded reciting the uncensored racial slur when asked to play songs with the word in the title. Specifically, a TikTok video posted on Tuesday by user...
Twitter Rolling Out Major New Feature
"Twitter Logo" by Paul Snelling is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. One of the most requested features in Twitter’s history is finally coming, as the edit button is being added to Twitter on Thursday, according to Verge.
Influencer reveals how much she earns from TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram: ‘My jaw dropped’
An influencer has candidly revealed how much money she earns from each social media platform for her content.Erika Kullberg, a lawyer who uses her TikTok to share investment advice, money-saving hacks and travel tips, has accumulated more than 9m followers on the platform. In addition to her TikTok followers, she has 4.1m followers on Instagram, 3.3m followers on Facebook and 755,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.In a video posted to her TikTok on Wednesday, the content creator and founder of legal tech startup, Plug and Law, opened up about the income she makes as a result of her followings...
daystech.org
How To Recreate The iOS Perspective Zoom On Android Phones
The wallpapers within the Doodle app are extremely soothing, whereas the lean impact makes them much more thrilling, particularly in case your Android cellphone or pill is highly effective sufficient to help the animations. There is, nonetheless, one main limitation with the app. Currently, it solely helps a selected set of wallpapers designed utilizing the identical philosophy because the default Pixel wallpapers. Currently, there isn’t any help for customized wallpapers, which may be upsetting for anybody who likes to customise their Android gadgets.
AOL Corp
Google celebrates the Lesbian Velma reveal with an extremely gay Easter egg
After years of speculation, the Scooby-Doo canon has finally made it official: Velma Dinkley, Mystery Inc.'s resident bookworm and turtleneck enthusiast, is into girls. And even Google knows that's worth celebrating. A Twitter user posted a video from Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, a new Halloween kids' movie that premiered on...
CNET
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch the First Trailer Live on Nintendo Direct
It's-a here! The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is set to drop during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Nintendo has revealed. The trailer is set to premiere at New York Comic Con and will be online shortly after. It'll be our first look at the Illumination...
I quit my job after I made $7,000 on YouTube in a month and I didn’t even have to sell anything
AFTER starting his YouTube channel, Chris Boutté was able to make $7,000 in his most profitable month, thanks to what's known as quiet quitting. Quiet quitting is not actually leaving your job. It's where employees work only within the defined timeframe of their set schedule. Once Chris started applying...
Engadget
Now TikTok is copying Instagram with 'Photo Mode'
Social media apps are all starting to look the same. The home security hogging all the awards. At this point, we’re all pretty used to seeing Instagram copy TikTok. Now, in a new twist, TikTok is copying Instagram with a new feature called “Photo Mode.” The update allows TikTok users to share multiple still photos in a post, along with captions of up to 2,200 characters.
A YouTuber cemented his head in a microwave for views and firefighters were not impressed
We live in a viral economy where hot takes, funny videos and cute cat pictures reign supreme on the internet.Back in 2017, one YouTuber took things way too far though by sticking his head in a microwave and filling it with cement.Just... no.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterTwenty-two-year-old Jimmy Swingler was unable to breathe properly as a result, and his friend was forced to call the fire brigade fearing for his life.He and his friends run a YouTube channel called TGFbro.Swingler got the microwave, put his head in it and then filled it with Polyfilla, which quickly...
Comments / 0