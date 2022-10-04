Read full article on original website
Sarathy Korwar: Kalak review – deep, dark drumbeats create a mesmerising story
Sarathy Korwar has a light touch behind the drum kit. Since debuting with 2016’s Day to Day, where he mixed the folk music of the Siddi community from rural Gujarat with west African rhythms and Indian classical melodies, Korwar’s playing has been soft and subtle enough to encompass the intricacies of disparate rhythms, while still possessing a grounded metronomic solidity. Korwar makes himself heard not through power and volume, but in the guiding steadiness of his hand.
Watch: British Teens Film Suspected Big Cat Feasting on Downed Sheep
A pair of teenagers in England could not believe their eyes when they spotted a monstrous-looking big cat munching on a downed sheep. According to a local media report, the remarkable sighting occurred late last month as the two friends, Josh and Ben, were returning home from a camping trip in an area of the British highlands known as the Peak District. While walking past a field, the pair were stunned to see a rather sizeable creature off in the distance. "We were both confused when we first saw it," Josh recalled, "we stood staring at it and questioning what it could be for around five minutes before I decided to start recording" in order to "get a better look" at the mysterious beast.
