Graffiti, vandalism and crime increase in Madras

By Kiva Hanson
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 5 days ago
In the last week, local businesses across the county have been hit with graffiti, theft and vandalism in higher than usual numbers. At least nine local businesses have had their doors broken and items stolen in the last month and tagging of businesses has increased in size and quantity. The City of Madras has recently taken drastic action to clean-up graffiti in town, moving all public works employees off regular duties to clean-up graffiti.

"I've definitely seen an uptick in break-in repairs we've had to do," said Wayne Fording, owner of Madras Paint and Glass. "Usually, we get a few in a row and then it dies down for a while. It going on night after night like this is really strange."

While Madras Paint and Glass usually gets calls to repair the damages left after break-ins, they were also the victims of a break-in this past weekend that broke their front door and stole money from the till.

Break-ins

In the last week alone, four local businesses have had their windows smashed and items stolen. On Thursday, Phil's Ace Hardware's front door was shattered, and paint was stolen. Thursday, Madras Paint and Glass was broken into. On Friday, Pioneer Cannabis on Fifth Street had their front door smashed. Madras Paint and Glass repaired it that day, and less than 24 hours later, it had been smashed again. On Saturday, the Buffalo Market Shell Station was hit. The perpetrator there broke the door, stole beer and other items, left, and returned to steal more later. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104xre_0iM6JKqb00

"We have seen a few together in one night and then it's done," said Fording. "I've never seen it happen to the same place back-to-back like this. It happens in other towns, but not here."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iM6JKqb00

Fording says the increase is not just a string of break-ins this weekend. He recalled an incident earlier this month where Papa Murphy's, BiMart, a local salon and other local businesses were all hit on the same night. He said Yara's Cake Shop and Dairy Queen had also been broken into and needed window replacement earlier this month.

Tagging

When Laura Rehwinkel went to open Snow's Cleaners Thursday morning, she was met with a terrible sight. Two sides of the building on Fourth Street were covered in graffiti.

"I was in tears this morning," said Rehwinkel. "It's just a terrible thing for someone to do."

Her building on Fourth Street had been tagged, covering two walls with the red painted expletives, words and gang symbols. Local law enforcement apprehended the accused perpetrator, Crosby James Hicks, 34, of Klamath Falls, early on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 29. Hicks allegedly broke into Phil's Ace Hardware in Madras and stole spray paint. According to court documents, Hicks broke two glass windows at the building and stole one can of spray paint as well as a machete. He then walked south on Fourth Street and tagged signs and Snow's Cleaners. After this, he allegedly stole a shopping cart full of pumpkins from Safeway before being apprehended near Sonic.

Court documents also state that a witness stating they had seen Hick spray painting a building near the post office, the previous home of Miller Lumber. That building has gang symbols painted on it from both the Nortes and Surenos gangs.

Hicks remains in custody at the Jefferson County Jail, and was charged in court Friday with burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of theft.

For a small, family-owned business-like Snow's Cleaners, the cost to repaint and secure the building can be prohibitive. They received a quote that repainting the area would cost over $2,000.

"It just makes you feel unsafe," said Rehwinkel. "I've been feeling much less safe lately."

Other local businesses have also seen an uptick in tagging. Black Bear Diner's front door was tagged Wednesday, and the Buffalo Market Shell Station has been tagged recently as well. Other areas in town have also seen increased tagging, on things like apartment signs, retaining walls and fences.

Outside of Madras, tagging has been an ongoing issue at the city park in Culver, with new tags in the park this weekend. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0YUE_0iM6JKqb00

City response

The city of Madras has had a graffiti removal program for a few years to help local businesses and property owner's clean-up graffiti. The program both asks local businesses to remove graffiti and helps them cover the cost to do so. The city helps local businesses with the purchase of paint or sends contractors to clean up the graffiti.

"The idea is if someone is willing to remove it, we want to help them do that," said Community Development Director Nick Snead. "We want to help people get this taken care of. It makes the community look nicer."

The graffiti program has seen some use the resource, but Snead says he usually sees the graffiti come in waves.

On October 4, The City of Madras announced that it was pulling public works crews form their normal duties to address the issue. The crews will be cleaning up city-owned buildings and public spaces.

"We sympathize with our citizens whose properties were tagged, as cleaning this mess up on city properties has tied up two of our people for a couple of days," stated Public Works Operations Manager Chris Funk. "We're already working a tight schedule with a small crew and managing vandalism at this level is frustrating."

The Pioneer attempted to contact the Madras Police Department about the increase in break-ins, tagging and vandalism, but has not received a reply.

