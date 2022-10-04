Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Rename Your Windows 11 PC
Did you know you're not tied to the default name your Windows 11 PC comes with? It's quite easy to rename a Windows computer. You can change the name of your Windows 11 PC via the Settings app or the System Properties window. If you prefer to use a command-line interface, you can rename your computer with Command Prompt or Windows PowerShell. Let's go over each of these methods one by one.
makeuseof.com
How to Manage Flatpak App Permissions on Linux With Flatseal
Flatpak is a universal packaging system that facilitates software installation on Linux. It's stable, forward-compatible, and bundles dependencies with the program itself, so you don't have to install them separately. Another advantage of Flatpak is that all Flatpak programs run inside a sandbox for improved system security. However, this also...
makeuseof.com
What to Do if Startup Repair Fails to Fix Your PC
Windows comes with a number of troubleshooting utilities that detect and fix errors automatically when they occur. Among these utilities is Startup repair, which deals with issues that arise when you launch your operating system. Despite its ability to work usually, this utility can stop working at times, leaving users...
makeuseof.com
How to Resolve the “Your Computer Is Low on Memory” Error on Windows 10 & 11
Some users have spoken in troubleshooting forums about a “Your computer is low on memory” error that can arise in Windows 11/10. This error message randomly and regularly pops up for some users who need to fix it. It means a PC is low on RAM (Random Access Memory).
makeuseof.com
CleanMyMac X: Can It Help Optimize Your Mac?
Macs are typically effective and dependable machines you can use efficiently for many years. But just like every other piece of technology, sometimes they may get clogged with unnecessary (maybe even harmful) files, programs, and processes. If you're looking for a way to make your Mac as efficient as you...
makeuseof.com
How to Install OpenMediaVault on a Raspberry Pi
Many enthusiasts have rallied together to create some awesome free software (and excellent guides) to help the average user create a home server in as little as a few minutes. Thanks to their creativity, we now have so many options to choose from. With the right tools, you can create...
makeuseof.com
Can't Add a New Email Account to the Windows Mail App? Try These Fixes
There is no limitation on how many email accounts you can add to an email client. This way, you can access all of your emails from one place, so you can keep track of everything you need to do without having to switch devices. Most of the time, adding a...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Best Enterprise Password Manager?
Organized cybercrime syndicates target businesses of all sizes and industries. Most security breaches involve a human element, which is to say they are primarily caused by employee negligence and incompetence. Human error is inevitable, so having a proper cybersecurity infrastructure in place is a must for any organization. This involves,...
makeuseof.com
Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 400: Which Should You Buy?
If you're in the market for a new single-board computer, you might have wondered about the differences between the Raspberry Pi 4 and the Raspberry Pi 400. The Raspberry Pi 400 is a much newer device, released in November 2020. However, the Raspberry Pi Model 4 B was launched in June 2019, more than a year earlier.
makeuseof.com
How to Find and Install Realtime Effects in Audacity
Since 2022 it has been possible to use realtime effects in Audacity, making this famously free audio editor even better. Sadly, you won't find any readily installed, so to get your hands on some great realtime effects you will have to look elsewhere. We're going to show you the best...
The Windows Club
Temporary files not deleting in Windows 11/10
There might be many reasons for Temporary files not deleting in Windows 11/10. Windows creates temporary files for many things. It can be browsing, downloading Windows updates, and so on. Temporary files can consume hundreds of gigabytes of your computer’s memory, making the situation quite complex. Occasionally, temporary files should be removed; otherwise, they unnecessarily burden your computer storage, lowering your system’s overall performance. However, many have reported issues when removing the temporary files.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Windows Update Error 0x80244018 on Windows 10
Windows Update plays an important role in any operating system. The program keeps your PC up-to-date with the latest security patches, so you can keep using it without worrying about potential threats. However, sometimes Windows Update may not work as expected and will instead throw an error saying "There were...
techunwrapped.com
Linux 6.0 arrives and these are all its news
The popular open source operating system Linux starts the season with a new version: Linux 6.0 arrives and it does so with what is its greatest novelty, support for new hardware. Unlike the last version, 5.19, it includes a support for the new 13th Generation Intel Core Raptor Lake processors....
Apple Insider
SanDisk PRO-G40 SSD supports Thunderbolt 3 & USB 3.2 Gen 2
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Western Digital has unveiled the rugged SanDisk PRO-G40 solid-state hard drive that offers high speed, combined with water and dust resistance.
TechRadar
Microsoft is wrestling with yet another problem with latest Windows 11 update
Microsoft is looking into new issues encountered by users running remote desktop software on Windows 11 following the latest update, an employee has confirmed. Over the last couple of weeks, multiple administrators have taken to the Microsoft community forum to report problems. “All of our remote desktop users using Windows 11 are having problems [...] It just hangs at connecting,” explained one customer.
makeuseof.com
Is Your Windows Theme Not Syncing Properly? Here's the Fix
Themes are a great way to customize the overall look of your operating system. It's quite simple to set up a theme in Windows, but there may be times when you run into issues while doing so. In Windows, users often experience problems syncing themes. Below, we've discussed the possible...
The Windows Club
Fix Blurry webcam on Windows 11/10 PC
A Blurry webcam is irritating, especially in a video conference meeting. There are many reasons why your webcam is showing you a blurry picture or video. If the lens of your webcam is dirty or there are some scratches on your camera lens. Other causes include corrupted webcam drivers, graphics card drivers, etc. In this article, we will see how to fix a blurry webcam on Windows 11/10 PC.
The Windows Club
How to check if something is downloading in the background on Windows PC
Are you facing some lagging issues on your PC? If yes, the chances are higher that a process is consuming resources or something is downloading in the background on your Windows. If you are also going through this situation, this guide will help you determine if something is downloading in the background on Windows PC.
makeuseof.com
How to Get a Bitcoin Wallet to Hold Your Crypto
There's no denying that cryptocurrency and traditional tender have some stark differences. Crypto is entirely virtual, exists on a blockchain, is vastly unregulated, and can be very difficult to understand. But a similarity that crypto and physical currencies share is that they both need to be held in a wallet. All cryptocurrencies require wallets, including Bitcoin, but how do you sign up for one, and what should you look out for when choosing a cryptocurrency wallet?
makeuseof.com
The Best Bitcoin Accelerators to Speed Up Your Transactions
Bitcoin is the most valuable and well-known cryptocurrency in the world. But this popularity has given way to a lot of traffic on the Bitcoin blockchain, which, in turn, has led to long transaction times. Because of this, Bitcoin transaction accelerators have become widely used. But what is a Bitcoin transaction accelerator, and which is best for you?
