NHL
Connor scores twice, Rittich earns shutout in Jets win over Flames
WINNIPEG - For a team working on new systems at five-on-five, throwing in some wrinkles on the power play, and trying to improve the penalty kill, Wednesday night was just what the Winnipeg Jets needed. In a 5-0 win over the Calgary Flames, who had plenty of veterans in their...
Tyler Bertuzzi's 2 points not enough as Detroit Red Wings fall to Washington, 4-2
Tyler Bertuzzi had a big night for the Detroit Red Wings on the road against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, with a goal and an assist, but goalie Ville Husso surrendered a power-play goal with 4:27 remaining in the Wings’ 4-2 loss at Capital One Arena. Bertuzzi opened...
FOX Sports
Penguins host the Coyotes to start season
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
Yardbarker
Golden Knights’ Thompson in Line to Be Starting Netminder
After learning that Robin Lehner would miss the entire 2022-23 season back in August, many questioned what the Vegas Golden Knights would do with their goaltending position. Unlike what we have seen from this organization in the past, they didn’t go out and make a big splash for a netminder. Instead, they acquired Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks for a fourth-round pick, a goalie who has only 74 games of experience at the NHL level. This made it seem quite clear at the time that they were confident in what they had with Logan Thompson, and the same can be said months later.
WGRZ TV
Hamilton Take 2: Buffalo Sabres ready for home opener against Ottawa
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Coaches usually don’t show their hand so far away from their opening game, but Don Granato did just that, saying the lines we saw in practice, is what he’d like to go with on Oct. 13 against the Ottawa Senators. There could be a...
Canucks release defenseman Danny DeKeyser from PTO
The Vancouver Canucks have released Danny DeKeyser from his PTO, leaving him now searching for another opportunity just a week out from the regular season. The veteran defenseman got some action in the preseason with the Canucks but apparently didn’t do enough to earn a contract with the club.
Yardbarker
Canadiens sign second-round pick Owen Beck to entry-level contract
Owen Beck has signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens. Beck becomes the third 2022 draft pick to sign a deal with the Canadiens this season, joining first-round picks Juraj Slafkovsky and Filip Mesar. Beck, drafted 33rd overall this summer, has managed to stick with the Canadiens after...
