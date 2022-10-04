ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

NHL

Connor scores twice, Rittich earns shutout in Jets win over Flames

WINNIPEG - For a team working on new systems at five-on-five, throwing in some wrinkles on the power play, and trying to improve the penalty kill, Wednesday night was just what the Winnipeg Jets needed. In a 5-0 win over the Calgary Flames, who had plenty of veterans in their...
FOX Sports

Penguins host the Coyotes to start season

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Golden Knights’ Thompson in Line to Be Starting Netminder

After learning that Robin Lehner would miss the entire 2022-23 season back in August, many questioned what the Vegas Golden Knights would do with their goaltending position. Unlike what we have seen from this organization in the past, they didn’t go out and make a big splash for a netminder. Instead, they acquired Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks for a fourth-round pick, a goalie who has only 74 games of experience at the NHL level. This made it seem quite clear at the time that they were confident in what they had with Logan Thompson, and the same can be said months later.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks release defenseman Danny DeKeyser from PTO

The Vancouver Canucks have released Danny DeKeyser from his PTO, leaving him now searching for another opportunity just a week out from the regular season. The veteran defenseman got some action in the preseason with the Canucks but apparently didn’t do enough to earn a contract with the club.
Yardbarker

Canadiens sign second-round pick Owen Beck to entry-level contract

Owen Beck has signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens. Beck becomes the third 2022 draft pick to sign a deal with the Canadiens this season, joining first-round picks Juraj Slafkovsky and Filip Mesar. Beck, drafted 33rd overall this summer, has managed to stick with the Canadiens after...
