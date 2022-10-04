After learning that Robin Lehner would miss the entire 2022-23 season back in August, many questioned what the Vegas Golden Knights would do with their goaltending position. Unlike what we have seen from this organization in the past, they didn’t go out and make a big splash for a netminder. Instead, they acquired Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks for a fourth-round pick, a goalie who has only 74 games of experience at the NHL level. This made it seem quite clear at the time that they were confident in what they had with Logan Thompson, and the same can be said months later.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO