Read full article on original website
Related
Justin Bieber cancels remaining world tour dates to focus on his health
Justin Bieber has cancelled his remaining world tour dates as he continues to make his “health a priority”.The singer had previously cancelled 12 dates in October from the tour, but was due to resume the shows in Dubai later this month.However the rest of the dates have now been “officially postponed” to next year, with no further information provided on any rescheduled dates.In June, Bieber announced he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and had been experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face as a result of the rare virus.‘Justin Bieber today announced that the...
Born to Exist review – a celebration of women and the power of krump
‘Why can’t you see me?!” cries the woman looking out into the audience, racked with frustration. “See. Me.” Joseph Toonga’s Born to Exist puts a spotlight on women unseen, specifically the women who raised him, having moved to east London from Cameroon as a child. Toonga started out in hip-hop, studied contemporary dance and has recently been working with the Royal Ballet, but his heart is in making eye-opening political work that speaks to real life. Following Born to Manifest and Born to Protest, two shows exploring black experience, this is the final part of the trilogy, subtitled The Woman I Know.
yankodesign.com
These playful pendant lamps are like a metaphor for finding balance in life
Everything in nature exists in equilibrium, at least without the interference of mankind. The passing of the seasons, life and death, hot and cold, all of these seem to balance each other out. Even when there seems to be chaos or imbalance, nature always finds a way to harmonize things. Balance just feels natural to us, and many people try to find ways to bring that into their lives, both on a psychological level as well as aesthetically. It doesn’t always work the way we wish it did, but we always hope that our life will find its way back to equilibrium, just like these vibrant and colorful lamps that bring not just light but also a delight to our eyes.
International Business Times
Liberate Your Mind From The Past: Shai Tubali Is A Guide To Expanded Consciousness
If we allow ourselves to be weighed down by past trauma, memory, and knowledge - we limit our ability to experience the bliss of higher consciousness. Shai Tubali has spent over 20 years exploring this elevated state - and guides those willing to this power through his app, Expansion Method. Already popular with thought leaders, decision makers, and influencers - Tubali's mediations and teaching can help you grow into grace and abundance.
RELATED PEOPLE
healthpodcastnetwork.com
From Burnout to Abundance with Michelle Gordon
Burnout and overwhelm have almost always been a certainty in the nursing industry. Despite our training to care for our patients, we aren’t necessarily equipped to deal with and manage burnout as a nurse. We are joined in this week’s episode by the wonderful nurse Michelle Gordon, founder of...
calmsage.com
The Emotion Wheel: Primary Emotions, Benefits & How To Use It!
I am sure you must have heard of an emotion wheel before but do you know what it is used for? The emotion wheel is a model which was first developed in the early 1980’s and since then there have been quite a few emotion wheel models developed. The...
Comments / 0