Everything in nature exists in equilibrium, at least without the interference of mankind. The passing of the seasons, life and death, hot and cold, all of these seem to balance each other out. Even when there seems to be chaos or imbalance, nature always finds a way to harmonize things. Balance just feels natural to us, and many people try to find ways to bring that into their lives, both on a psychological level as well as aesthetically. It doesn’t always work the way we wish it did, but we always hope that our life will find its way back to equilibrium, just like these vibrant and colorful lamps that bring not just light but also a delight to our eyes.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO