Browns’ cornerback set to return; safety back on practice squad
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams has been designated for return from injured reserve.
New York Giants sign S Landon Collins to practice squad
The New York Giants bolstered the defensive side of the football this week, signing veteran linebacker A.J. Klein to a contract. However, they weren’t done there, signing friendly face Landon Collins to the practice squad, according to Josina Anderson of CBS. Collins is a hybrid LB/S, providing plenty of...
NFL・
WBAY Green Bay
Packers sign LB Eric Wilson off Saints practice squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers make an addition this week before heading off to London signing LB Eric Wilson off the Saints practice squad. He takes the roster spot left open when the team placed OL Caleb Jones on the NFI list last week. Wilson will help fill...
NBC Sports
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
Yardbarker
Titans Sign OLB Wyatt Ray To Practice Squad
TE Thomas Odukoya (International) Ray, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was waived by Cleveland coming out of the preseason and signed with the Texans’ practice squad. Ray was released after a month in Houston and had stints...
Chargers sign kicker Taylor Bertolet to practice squad
In wake of Dustin Hopkins’ quad injury that popped up on Wednesday’s injury report, the Chargers signed a kicker for insurance. Los Angeles signed Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. In a corresponding move, they released cornerback Michael Jacquet from the...
Jose Abreu’s eye-opening decision for season finale sends White Sox fans into a tizzy
The Chicago White Sox wrap up what was a very disappointing season on Wednesday as they face the Minnesota Twins. Veteran Jose Abreu won’t play either and he was asked why, stating he wanted to see the game from a manager’s perspective, leaving many White Sox fans suspecting that the franchise icon might either move into coaching or leave the South Side.
Dan Hampton discusses Justin Fields and the possibility of a new stadium for the Chicago Bears
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Will Justin Fields and the Bears’ passing game ever get going this season? And if the Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights is that the right move on their part? Who better to ask than one of the all-time great Chicago Bears Dan Hampton. The former defensive end on the ’85 […]
Cubs: 4 players on postseason rosters who are a perfect fit
For the second time in as many years, the Chicago Cubs will take in the postseason like the rest of us – from either the seats or home. Despite a strong second-half performance that saw David Ross’ club run off an impressive and unexpected 39-31 mark, the Cubs fell well short of both the division crown and the wild card spots, even with the expanded format.
atozsports.com
Bears passing attack trending in a good direction
The Chicago Bears have been struggling offensively, mostly due to the inactivity from the struggling passing game led by Justin Fields. Fields himself has struggled more often than not, but the true lack of receiving help hasn’t exactly given him confidence to let it rip either. Darnell Mooney —...
Ravens sign linebacker off Giants’ practice squad, report says
You say goodbye. I say hello. On the same day the Giants reportedly reunite with former All-Pro safety Landon Collins, New York loses a player to the Baltimore Ravens. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro Football Talk reports linebacker A.J. Klein “signed to the Giants practice squad...
Bears place LG Cody Whitehair on IR, WR N'Keal Harry designated to return from IR
The Chicago Bears announced a couple of roster moves ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Matt Eberflus announced that left guard Cody Whitehair has been placed on short-term injured reserve with a right knee injury. Whitehair is required to miss at least the next four games before a potential return. Eberflus reiterated he doesn’t believe Whitehair’s injury is season-ending.
Yardbarker
Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves Including Re-Signing DT Justin Zimmer
Buffalo also signed CB Jordan Miller and released DT C.J. Brewer and DT Prince Emili to make room. DB Xavier Rhodes (Injured) Zimmer, 29, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State back in 2016. He lasted just a few months in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the season.
NFL・
Jose Abreu has a message for White Sox fans
Jose Abreu told the media on Monday he wants to return for the 2023 season. For the time he's been here, he wants to thank White Sox fans for their support. "I want to thank them for all the support [and] for always having my back," Abreu said through the team's translator. "These were a special nine years and I hope that [there's going to be more]. But until now, it's been very special. And I'm going to be forever grateful for them."
Yardbarker
Vikings Re-Sign LB Ryan Connelly To Practice Squad
Connelly, 27, was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round out of Wisconsin in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.9 million and will make a base salary of $585,000 for the 2020 season. The Giants somewhat opted to waive Connelly in 2020 and...
Chicago Bulls Land Jarrett Allen In Major Trade Scenario
In life, we all need luxury sometimes. With that said, we need to take care of the essentials first. NBA teams are no different. Imagine you went to your friend’s house. He just bought a massive big-screen TV. Cool! Now, imagine he asks you for $20 for food. Weird, right?
Post-game reactions to the Chicago Bulls preseason opener
Chicago Bulls basketball is finally back. The Bulls opened up their preseason in a home matchup versus the pesky New Orleans Pelicans. While the Bulls did fall 129-125, there was a lot to dissect from this game beyond who won and who lost. The Chicago Bulls showed a lot of...
