ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants sign S Landon Collins to practice squad

The New York Giants bolstered the defensive side of the football this week, signing veteran linebacker A.J. Klein to a contract. However, they weren’t done there, signing friendly face Landon Collins to the practice squad, according to Josina Anderson of CBS. Collins is a hybrid LB/S, providing plenty of...
NFL
WBAY Green Bay

Packers sign LB Eric Wilson off Saints practice squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers make an addition this week before heading off to London signing LB Eric Wilson off the Saints practice squad. He takes the roster spot left open when the team placed OL Caleb Jones on the NFI list last week. Wilson will help fill...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
FanSided

Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years

The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Titans Sign OLB Wyatt Ray To Practice Squad

TE Thomas Odukoya (International) Ray, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was waived by Cleveland coming out of the preseason and signed with the Texans’ practice squad. Ray was released after a month in Houston and had stints...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practice Squad#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Giants#Ohio State#Buckeyes
FanSided

Cubs: 4 players on postseason rosters who are a perfect fit

For the second time in as many years, the Chicago Cubs will take in the postseason like the rest of us – from either the seats or home. Despite a strong second-half performance that saw David Ross’ club run off an impressive and unexpected 39-31 mark, the Cubs fell well short of both the division crown and the wild card spots, even with the expanded format.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Bears passing attack trending in a good direction

The Chicago Bears have been struggling offensively, mostly due to the inactivity from the struggling passing game led by Justin Fields. Fields himself has struggled more often than not, but the true lack of receiving help hasn’t exactly given him confidence to let it rip either. Darnell Mooney —...
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Ravens sign linebacker off Giants’ practice squad, report says

You say goodbye. I say hello. On the same day the Giants reportedly reunite with former All-Pro safety Landon Collins, New York loses a player to the Baltimore Ravens. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro Football Talk reports linebacker A.J. Klein “signed to the Giants practice squad...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears place LG Cody Whitehair on IR, WR N'Keal Harry designated to return from IR

The Chicago Bears announced a couple of roster moves ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Matt Eberflus announced that left guard Cody Whitehair has been placed on short-term injured reserve with a right knee injury. Whitehair is required to miss at least the next four games before a potential return. Eberflus reiterated he doesn’t believe Whitehair’s injury is season-ending.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves Including Re-Signing DT Justin Zimmer

Buffalo also signed CB Jordan Miller and released DT C.J. Brewer and DT Prince Emili to make room. DB Xavier Rhodes (Injured) Zimmer, 29, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State back in 2016. He lasted just a few months in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the season.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Jose Abreu has a message for White Sox fans

Jose Abreu told the media on Monday he wants to return for the 2023 season. For the time he's been here, he wants to thank White Sox fans for their support. "I want to thank them for all the support [and] for always having my back," Abreu said through the team's translator. "These were a special nine years and I hope that [there's going to be more]. But until now, it's been very special. And I'm going to be forever grateful for them."
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Vikings Re-Sign LB Ryan Connelly To Practice Squad

Connelly, 27, was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round out of Wisconsin in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.9 million and will make a base salary of $585,000 for the 2020 season. The Giants somewhat opted to waive Connelly in 2020 and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy