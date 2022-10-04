ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

I was charged £435 for a pint of beer while watching West Ham – it plunged me into my overdraft, says footy fan

By Ed Southgate
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A FOOTIE fan was charged £435.60 for one pint at his club’s bar.

West Ham supporter Gary Ollard, 37, fancied a beer before Saturday’s match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I2UJe_0iM6Dnbe00
Gary Ollard was charged hundreds of pounds for a single pint of beer while watching West Ham at the London Stadium

But instead of being billed £6.60 for a solitary Amstel, an IT glitch charged him for 66.

The delay in getting a refund meant the Hammers fan, of Milton Keynes, Bucks, missed the first half of his side’s 2-0 win against Wolves at the London Stadium.

Gary, who often goes to games with girlfriend Zoe Johnston, wrote to the club saying: “I’ve never been more frustrated.

“This error has forced me to go into my overdraft and incur late payment charges.”

West Ham said it was out of their control as kiosks are run by third party operator Delaware North, which has been contacted for comment.

Despite his money worries, Gary watched the Hammers beat Wolves 2-0 on Saturday - the club's first win in the Premier League since August.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Man Utd fans all say same thing as frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo sees Rashford and Martial score minutes after coming on

CRISTIANO RONALDO saw Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial score within minutes of coming on for Manchester United against Omonia while he toiled for no reward. Ronaldo has been dropped by new United boss Erik ten Hag with the superstar starting just once in the Premier League and only picked in the XI for Europa League games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is England vs USA on TV tonight? Channel, start time and how to watch Lionesses online

England Women are back at Wembley Stadium tonight for the first time since winning Euro 2022 as they take on the reigning world champions, USA.The Lionesses return to the scene of their famous extra-time victory over Germany in the summer which sparked celebrations across the country. Already eyes are looking ahead to next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and although this meeting is only a friendly, it will provide an interesting insight into two of the leading candidates for glory in 10 months’ time.The US will offer stern opposition, having not lost all year and recently themselves...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Daily Mail

Police make four arrests after group of 100 'masked German fans armed with machetes and knuckle dusters' stormed pub near Wembley stadium and attacked England supporters

Police have arrested four men after a mob of 100 German hooligans - some allegedly armed with machetes and knuckle dusters - stormed a family pub near Wembley stadium. The gang of thugs descended upon the Green Man, less than a mile away from the stadium, two hours before kick-off of England's clash with old rivals, Germany.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Pint#Footy#Overdraft#West Ham#Hammers#Bucks#Delaware North
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Two men charged over Middlesbrough pitch invasion

Two men have been charged with running on to a football pitch during a Championship game. The pair, aged 19 and 22, are accused of going into the playing area at the Riverside Stadium during Middlesbrough's 1-0 win over Birmingham City on Wednesday. Cleveland Police said both men are due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

How to get Tom Grennan tickets for the 2023 What Ifs & Maybes UK tour in March

British vocalist Tom Grennan is set to play 10 dates as part of his UK What Ifs & Maybes tour starting in March 2023, and tickets are due to go on general sale from 9am on Friday 7 October. Although, it’s worth taking a look now, as some pre-sale tickets are already available at specific venues and in connection with O2 and Three priority perks, for example. The Bedford-born musician is ending 2022 on a high, with this year’s achievements including four UK top-10 singles. In addition, Grennan’s platinum-selling songs Little Bit Of Love and By Your Side have earned...
MUSIC
BBC

Police release images of West Ham fans wanted over alleged racist abuse

Images of seven men police would like to identify have been released following alleged racist incidents during West Ham United's Europa League match against Eintracht Frankfurt. Several home fans were seen making racially motivated gestures towards visiting supporters, including some making Nazi salutes, police say. The match at the London...
SOCIETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
795K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy