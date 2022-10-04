ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Alcohol WILL be allowed to be advertised at the World Cup with drinking rules set to be relaxed for visiting fans at the tournament in Qatar starting next month

By Sami Mokbel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Alcohol advertising is expected to be permitted at the World Cup despite strict laws regarding drinking in Qatar.

Rules over the consumption of alcohol in the Islamic state are being relaxed during the tournament, which starts next month, with punters allowed to drink in designated areas.

And with regulations over the advertising of alcoholic drinks in the host country following suit, it should ease contractual difficulties with a number of participating nations — including England — who have deals with beer companies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0Gmy_0iM6Dj4k00
Budweiser and other alcohol brands will be allowed to advertise during the World Cup 

Budweiser are one of the FA’s official partners and also a sponsor of the World Cup.

At last year’s Arab Cup, which was held in Qatar, Budweiser’s logo was allowed to be shown during the tournament — and that precedent is expected to continue.

Budweiser have also launched an alcohol free alternative, which should ease some of the concerns about drinking during the tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1aXf_0iM6Dj4k00
Qatar are relaxing their alcohol consumption rules during the tournament next month 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

World Cup fixtures: Groups, dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 onwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Advertising#Alcoholic Beverages#Islamic
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi confirms that this year's tournament 'will be my last World Cup'... as the PSG star prepares to bring down the curtain on his glittering international career with Argentina in Qatar

Lionel Messi has confirmed that this year's tournament in Qatar will be the final World Cup of his career. The 35-year-old announced the news on his future with the Argentina national team on Thursday. 'This will be my last World Cup — for sure. The decision has been made,' he...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Koepka's wife lets the big secret slip! Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for winning battle to earn world rankings points - hours BEFORE rebels confirm deal with minor tour to exploit loophole

LIV Golf has solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points from playing in its events. But hours before a statement was published confirming LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament LIV event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
GOLF
AFP

England hot favourites at record-breaking women's Rugby World Cup

Confident England are red-hot favourites but holders and hosts New Zealand will have a point to prove when the women's Rugby World Cup starts on Saturday in record-breaking fashion. More than 30,000 tickets have already been sold for the opening day, a record attendance for the women's Rugby World Cup, eclipsing the 20,000 who saw the 2014 final in Paris.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Man with a plan - and a van! Colombian, 33, quits his finance job and sells his home to travel across South America with his two adopted dogs in a van - and the pics might make you jealous!

A Colombian man is all set to hit the road across South America and create long-lasting memories with his two huskies after resigning from his job of 10 years in finance. Alejandro Álvarez sold off his home in the Medellín town of San Antonio de Prado along with his car and motorcycle in order to live out a dream that he has dubbed: 'Life is a journey.'
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

'We've spent a lot of time in fight club and the pen of pain, but it has paid off': After 25 straight wins, England rugby captain Sarah Hunter is ready to take the 'bad guys' to World Cup glory

The first rule of Fight Club is you do not talk about Fight Club, as Brad Pitt said in the 1999 thriller. But England captain Sarah Hunter is of a different mindset and has warned her team's World Cup rivals that the Red Roses are ready to reach a new level in New Zealand after a summer of pain.
RUGBY
The Independent

Paris joins other French cities in boycott of World Cup screenings

Officials in Paris have announced that there will be no big screens in the city showing action from the upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The capital has followed several other French cities in boycotting the tournament, with Pierre Rabadan, the deputy mayor, confirming to AFP that this was for both “environment and social” reasons.Lille’s city council voted unanimously in favour of a ban on fanpark-style events last week, with Bordeaux, Marseille, Strasbourg and Reims among the cities since following suit.The timing of the tournament (20 November 20 - 18 December) in the Northern Hemisphere winter has also been...
SOCCER
Reuters

Soccer-Brazil extend lead in world rankings, Spain drop below Italy

Oct 6 (Reuters) - In the last change to the FIFA World Rankings before the World Cup starts next month, Brazil increased their lead at the top and Spain dropped below Italy. Brazil, the only team to have competed in every World Cup finals, will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
WORLD
AFP

'Let emotions flow' in front of record women's Rugby World Cup crowd

Powerhouses England, France and New Zealand will "embrace" the record 40,000 sell-out crowd set to watch the opening day of the women's Rugby World Cup at Eden Park on Saturday. The opening World Cup game on Saturday pits France against South Africa, before Six Nations champions England face Fiji.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner keeps his first Arsenal clean sheet and caps a strong display with a smart save in the second half as the Gunners win 3-0 against Bodo/Glimt in Europa League

At least one member of USMNT had a good midweek European game. After Christian Pulisic was left on the bench as Chelsea ran out a 3-0 winner against AC Milan in the Champions League, it was goalkeeper Matt Turner's chance to shine for Arsenal in the Europa League. And the...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Andre Onana Projected Confidence & Security Throughout Inter’s Backline In Win Over Barcelona, Italian Media Highlight

Goalkeeper Andre Onana projected a great deal of newfound confidence and security throughout Inter’s backline in yesterday evening’s 1-0 victory over Barcelona. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who highlight the 26-year-old’s sense of personality and confidence in the most of difficult of matches and how it helped out the entire defense in front of him.
SOCCER
The Independent

Paris joins in TV boycott of World Cup games from Qatar

The city of Paris has decided against broadcasting World Cup matches on giant screens in public fan zones amid concerns over rights violations of migrant workers and the environmental impact of the tournament in Qatar. It follows similar moves by other French cities.“There is the problem of the environmental impact,” Pierre Rabadan, deputy mayor of Paris in charge of sports, told France Bleu Paris radio on Tuesday, citing “air-conditioned stadiums.”“The conditions in which these facilities have been built are to be questioned as well,” he added. The move comes despite the city's football club, Paris Saint-Germain, being owned by...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Brazil lands No. 1 FIFA ranking ahead of 2022 Qatar World Cup

Brazil is officially the team to beat at the 2022 World Cup. The five-time tournament champions earned the No. 1 spot in FIFA’s final rankings ahead of this year’s event in Qatar. They are followed by Belgium, Argentina and defending champion France, respectively. Further down in the list, the U.S. men’s national team landed at No. 16.
FIFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

638K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy