Married At First Sight EXCLUSIVE: Sydney tech executive is set to appear on next year's season

By Ali Daher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The tenth season of Married At First Sight will feature the hottest cast to date.

And Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Sydney-based global tech account executive Hugo Armstrong will be one of the intruders appearing on the 2023 series.

Hugo was spotted filming scenes in Sydney's CBD with his bride last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivmD6_0iM6DYJd00
Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Sydney-based global tech account executive Hugo Armstrong (pictured) will be one of the intruders appearing on the 2023 series 

He will be paired with Tayla Winter, a nurse from Hobart.

While little is known about the MAFS groom, friends describe him as a 'bit a cheeky bugger with a with a heart of gold'.

'Hugo is your classic warm-hearted and easy-going guy who would definitely be looking for a genuine connection,' they said.

'He has been burnt a few times but has put the work in. He will bring lots of good laughs.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Z7is_0iM6DYJd00
Hugo was spotted filming scenes in Sydney's CBD last week with his bride Tayla Winter (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0laRh1_0iM6DYJd00
While little is known about the MAFS groom, friends describe him as a 'bit a cheeky bugger with a with a heart of gold' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tM1m2_0iM6DYJd00
'Hugo is your classic warm-hearted and easy-going guy who would definitely be looking for a genuine connection,' they said 

Hugo and Tayla will be one of two intruder couples set to rock the experiment.

They join previously announced cast members Rupert Bugden, Jesse Burford, Duncan James, Cam Woods, Harrison Boon, Dan Hunjas, Layton Mills, Shannon Adams, Oliver Skelton and Joshua White.

MAFS 2023 will feature some of the hottest and most scandalous brides and grooms to date, including a dental hygienist, a baker, a beautician, and a construction worker who works as a part-time male stripper.

The new season of Married At First Sight returns to Channel Nine in early 2023

Who will star on MAFS in 2023?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbNOA_0iM6DYJd00

Public Relations, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mUAf_0iM6DYJd00

Businesswoman, Brisbane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8qZv_0iM6DYJd00

Personal trainer, Melbourne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLweV_0iM6DYJd00

Makeup artist, Perth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VmU34_0iM6DYJd00

Childcare worker, Melbourne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7lv1_0iM6DYJd00

Marketing agency owner, Gold Coast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48MOSb_0iM6DYJd00

Construction manager, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25uLJ9_0iM6DYJd00

Insurance consultant, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpY1V_0iM6DYJd00

Senior marketer, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AU9R6_0iM6DYJd00

Tradie, Darwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFH46_0iM6DYJd00

Influencer, Perth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZH36n_0iM6DYJd00

CEO, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ttOI5_0iM6DYJd00

Makeup artist, Brisbane

Estate manager, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQGPj_0iM6DYJd00

Marriage Celebrant, Perth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWMTg_0iM6DYJd00

Baker, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ddjn_0iM6DYJd00

Voice over artist, Perth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPbWv_0iM6DYJd00

Dental therapist, Melbourne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34pr4B_0iM6DYJd00

Hairdresser, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGSwI_0iM6DYJd00

Accountant, Perth

#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Tech#Marketing Agency#Hobart#Daily Mail Australia#Mafs#Channel Nine#Brisbane Personal#Melbourne Makeup#Perth Childcare#Melbourne Marketing#Gold Coast Cons
Daily Mail

Missed by that much! Australian man was one number off a massive $424million win in an Italian lottery - but Aussies are still able to enter for the jackpot $436million prize

An Australian man missed out on winning AUD$424million in an overseas lottery jackpot by just one number, instead taking home just a fraction of the money. The man, 51, from Sydney's Neutral Bay collected AUD$23,000 in prize money as a division three winner of the Italian Super Jackpot on Sunday.
LOTTERY
Daily Mail

Tooves gets into the groove! Geoff Toovey prepares for Rugby League World Cup coaching stint with Samoa by learning traditional dances - and totally outshines Roosters star Joseph Sua'ali'i

Roosters NRL star Joseph Sua'ali'i won't be signing up for Dancing With The Stars anytime soon, however his Samoan assistant coach Geoff Toovey has shown that he can bust out some real moves. The duo were filmed by Samoan player Josh Aloiai along with Warriors star Chanel Harris-Tavita rehearsing their...
RUGBY
