crawfordcountynow.com
One person arrested for drugs in Wyandot County
NEVADA—On Wednesday, The Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 450 Township Highway 43, Nevada, Ohio. Three females were located inside the residence and detained on suspicion of possession and trafficking in drugs. The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit and the METRICH Enforcement Unit conducted...
Daily Advocate
Fields charged with Murder in deadly shooting
LIBERTY TWP. — On Oct. 6, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a subject had been shot at 5059 Smith Road in western Darke County. Darke County Deputies, Liberty Township Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded to the scene.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman made her first court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after being arrested as a suspect in a fatal nightclub shooting in east Columbus. Amara Battle, 28, had her bond set by a judge at $1 million during her arraignment hearing in Franklin County Common Pleas court. Battle was […]
peakofohio.com
Drug Task Force makes three busts this week
The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force made multiple drug busts this week. On Thursday (October 6th), authorities located Adrian Gregory, 36, of Sidney, at a residence in the 13,000 block of Ash St. in Lakeview. Gregory, a fugitive, was wanted on numerous drug-related warrants out of Shelby County. After...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Motorists cited in crashes
Scott W. Mayfield, 43, of Troy, was issued a traffic citation for failure to stay in the marked lanes of the road Thursday, Oct. 6, following a 4:20 p.m. injury crash on Sloan Boulevard. Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department report Mayfield was operating a delivery van northbound and crossed...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Mom charged in doll theft
Brooklyn M. Hughes, 28, at large, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 4, with theft after officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department followed up on a Monday incident at The Fun Company, 136 S. Main St. An employee of the business reported Hughes was in the business for nearly an hour in...
sent-trib.com
Lima man arrested for fighting in BG
Two Lima men were arrested for disorderly conduct for incidents in downtown Bowling Green. At 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Bowling Green police were patrolling downtown when an officer observed a large crowd congregating in the 100 block of North Main Street and was told by a bystander a man was trying to fight people as they passed.
Whitehall man admits to police he shot, killed 41-year-old
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a home early Friday morning in Whitehall, with police saying a 29-year-old admitted to shooting him. Whitehall police responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight and discovered Sean Vaughn, 41, dead on scene with multiple gunshot wounds at a […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – October 5, 2022
A deputy was sent to the Adult Probation Office on State Route 4 to take custody of Jessica A. Groce, age 32 of Columbus for a bond violation. She was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 11:15am Arrest Warrant. A deputy and a Plain City Police Officer went to...
peakofohio.com
Wellness check leads to arrest of wanted man
Bellefontaine Police were called out for a wellness check Tuesday night which led to an arrest. Officers went to a house on Walker Street to check the well-being of a resident. When they arrived, the man who came to the door was identified by officers as Randall Lowrance, Jr. of...
963xke.com
Traffic stop uncovers fentanyl in Celina
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – Two Celina men were arrested Tuesday and are being held without bond in the Mercer County jail on charges of possession of drugs, according to a report from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police say a vehicle driven by Aron Lange, 31, was stopped...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Logan County Unified Drug Task Force
Pair of narcotic enforcement operations successful. Members of the Logan County Unified Drug Task Force report a pair of narcotic enforcement operations have been conducted this week, resulting in several arrests and capping off a productive time in halting dangerous drugs from hitting the streets. “The Task Force is dedicated...
Daily Advocate
Homicide suspect appears for a pretrial hearing
GREENVILLE — Ashlee R. Fletcher appeared for a pretrial hearing. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Fletcher, 37, of Greenville, appeared via video conference from the Darke County Jail for a pretrial hearing pertaining to three cases. Case one is a one count indictment for possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Case two has two charges: tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree, and abuse of a corpse, a felony of the fifth degree. Case three pertains to having a weapon while under disability, a felony of the third degree.
peakofohio.com
Springfield teen arrest on felony charge
A Springfield teen was charged with a felony Tuesday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle with only one working brake light and a traffic stop was initiated. Authorities detected an overwhelming odor of both burnt and...
Police make arrest in fatal eastside nightclub shooting
Two arrested after drugs found in car in Mercer County
The dog alerted to narcotics in the vehicle, and deputies began to search the car. According to the release, deputies found approximately ten grams of suspected fentanyl that Kitchen had attempted to hide.
Whitehall man dies from gunshot wound
Grand jury declines to indict officers in Andrew Teague shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grand jury declined to indict two officers on homicide charges in the 2021 fatal shooting of Andrew Teague, the Franklin County prosecutor’s office announced Wednesday. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Severance and Columbus Division of Police Officer John Kifer faced homicide charges after fatally shooting Teague, 43, on March […]
1017thepoint.com
MAN SHOT, KILLED IN DARKE COUNTY
(Darke County, OH)--There was a murder Thursday night in rural Darke County. Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Smith Road at around 7:30 Thursday night. That’s a few miles east of Spartanburg near the state line. There, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound near the back door of a home. Two adult witnesses cooperated with investigators, and 58-year-old William Fields was taken into custody and charged with murder. "This is not something that happens every day. But, unfortunately, we have a tragic situation and we are going to get to the bottom of it," said Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker. The victim’s name has not yet been released. There’s also no word yet on what led to the fatal shooting.
Video shows good Samaritans tackle gunman during shooting
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police said he was tackled by good Samaritans who were trying to stop a shooting. The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a report of a shooting on Oct. 1 and found a man bleeding from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Police said that the suspect, identified as Marcus Conway, was restrained by multiple witnesses at the scene.
