Bellefontaine Examiner
Motorists cited in crashes
Scott W. Mayfield, 43, of Troy, was issued a traffic citation for failure to stay in the marked lanes of the road Thursday, Oct. 6, following a 4:20 p.m. injury crash on Sloan Boulevard. Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department report Mayfield was operating a delivery van northbound and crossed...
Multiple cars stolen, damaged during early-morning break-in at Moraine dealership
MORAINE — Two cars were stolen and others were damaged during a break-in at a Moraine used car dealership discovered Friday morning, according to the business owner and initial reports. >>PHOTOS: Cars stolen, damaged after break-in at car dealership in Moraine. Police were called to the Pinnacle Road Automotive...
Police: 13 vehicles broken into in Springboro
Police reported that purses, wallets and other items were taken from vehicles, and windows were busted out.
UPDATE: Man killed in Darke County shooting identified
LIBERTY TWP. — A man dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Darke County Thursday night. Crews received a call around 7:30 p.m. of someone shot at a residence in the 5000 block of Smith Road, according to Darke County Sheriff’s Office. When crews arrived...
1017thepoint.com
MAN SHOT, KILLED IN DARKE COUNTY
(Darke County, OH)--There was a murder Thursday night in rural Darke County. Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Smith Road at around 7:30 Thursday night. That’s a few miles east of Spartanburg near the state line. There, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound near the back door of a home. Two adult witnesses cooperated with investigators, and 58-year-old William Fields was taken into custody and charged with murder. "This is not something that happens every day. But, unfortunately, we have a tragic situation and we are going to get to the bottom of it," said Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker. The victim’s name has not yet been released. There’s also no word yet on what led to the fatal shooting.
963xke.com
Traffic stop uncovers fentanyl in Celina
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – Two Celina men were arrested Tuesday and are being held without bond in the Mercer County jail on charges of possession of drugs, according to a report from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police say a vehicle driven by Aron Lange, 31, was stopped...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Mom charged in doll theft
Brooklyn M. Hughes, 28, at large, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 4, with theft after officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department followed up on a Monday incident at The Fun Company, 136 S. Main St. An employee of the business reported Hughes was in the business for nearly an hour in...
peakofohio.com
Wellness check leads to arrest of wanted man
Bellefontaine Police were called out for a wellness check Tuesday night which led to an arrest. Officers went to a house on Walker Street to check the well-being of a resident. When they arrived, the man who came to the door was identified by officers as Randall Lowrance, Jr. of...
peakofohio.com
Springfield teen arrest on felony charge
A Springfield teen was charged with a felony Tuesday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle with only one working brake light and a traffic stop was initiated. Authorities detected an overwhelming odor of both burnt and...
peakofohio.com
Drug Task Force makes three busts this week
The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force made multiple drug busts this week. On Thursday (October 6th), authorities located Adrian Gregory, 36, of Sidney, at a residence in the 13,000 block of Ash St. in Lakeview. Gregory, a fugitive, was wanted on numerous drug-related warrants out of Shelby County. After...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Logan County Unified Drug Task Force
Pair of narcotic enforcement operations successful. Members of the Logan County Unified Drug Task Force report a pair of narcotic enforcement operations have been conducted this week, resulting in several arrests and capping off a productive time in halting dangerous drugs from hitting the streets. “The Task Force is dedicated...
Drivers flee scene after motorcyclist killed in Trotwood crash
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday. According to a release, Trotwood police responded at 9:22 p.m. to a crash on Wolf Creek Pike near Olive Road. When officers arrived, they found a motorcyclist had received life-threatening injuries. The man died on the scene. All […]
whbc.com
Springfield Man Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Springfield Township man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. Springfield Township police in a release say they had gone to 38-year-old Jerry McCracken’s home on East Waterloo Road near Springfield Lake on a zoning issue when they were shot at.
Man accused of setting fire at gas station facing charges
KETTERING — A Dayton man is facing charges after police say he set a fire at a local gas station. Dale Smith, 21, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on one count of arson, aggravated arson, possession of criminal tools and two counts of vandalism, according to court records.
1017thepoint.com
WAYNE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE SUPERVISOR CONVICTED OF CRIME
(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond police officer has been removed from the force after pleading guilty to a crime. Scott Crull pled guilty last month to refusal to aid an officer. Crull’s criminal case, including the initial hearing, plea hearing, and sentencing took only days. Often, that process can take more than a year. What is also unusual is that there was no probable cause affidavit, so details of exactly what Crull did remain unclear. Crull was the supervisor of the Wayne County Drug Task Force. The charges appear to stem from a drug bust on Salisbury Road nearly a year ago. A special prosecutor indicated that Crull showed up in an area outside of his jurisdiction – possibly to tip off suspects that a search was coming. As part of the case, Crull has agreed to give up his law enforcement certification.
Motorcyclist killed in Trotwood crash; Police investigating
TROTWOOD — Trotwood Police are investigating a deadly crash that took place over the weekend. A crash involving a motorcycle was reported Saturday, Oct. 1, just after 9:20 p.m. on Wolf Creek Pike near Olive Road. The motorcyclist died on scene, according to a release from police. The cars...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Bicyclist taken into custody on warrants
Nicholas A. Morris, 37, of 200 S. Detroit St., was charged Tuesday with obstructing official business and failure to disclose personal information and served warrants for failure to appear, failure to comply with a police order and abduction. Around 1:20 a.m., an officer of the Bellefontaine Police Department on patrol...
OSHP: 1 man died in crash in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved one fatality, according to a news release. >>RELATED: 4 taken to hospital after crash in Bethel Township. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon at around 4:36 p.m. Christopher Stinespring, 48 from...
WLWT 5
High-end Challenger stolen from Monroe man at gunpoint after Facebook Marketplace listing
CINCINNATI — A Monroe man was held at gunpoint after he listed his high-end Dodge Challenger on Facebook Marketplace and the meeting took a surprising twist. “I’ve sold a motorcycle, my truck, a couple other things like PlayStation and stuff, but yeah, I felt comfortable,” said Nicholas Suiter.
Uptick in ‘smash and grabs’: Tipp City PD urges caution
Tipp City police said that oftentimes in these situations, purses and other valuables are left in plain sight.
