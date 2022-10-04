ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf.com

One BIG name is missing from Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge field

The field for the 2022 Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge has been released, and while it includes a lengthy list of PGA Tour stars, the biggest name of all is missing: Tiger Woods. Woods announced the field for his annual exhibition event on his website Tuesday morning, and it includes...
Person
Tiger Woods
BBC

'Ryder Cup: Europe v US in Rome provides tonic to LIV-inspired civil war'

In another sport Ryder Cup captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson might form an unbreakable opening partnership, given the straight bats they offer to the difficult questions raised by golf's LIV-inspired civil war. But in their first joint appearance before next year's showdown in Rome, both skippers issued messages that...
Golf.com

Why Zach Johnson does NOT believe the U.S. will be Ryder Cup favorites

The future is bright for Team USA. They’re fresh off a 17.5-12.5 drubbing of the International squad in the Presidents Cup, and last fall they were similarly dominant in the Ryder Cup. Their talent pool is full of youth — half the team were rookies at Quail Hollow, and eight were younger than 30 — and the biggest issue facing each captain is figuring out who to leave off the team.
golfmagic.com

Notah Begay on Tiger Woods comeback schedule: "He might surprise everybody"

Tiger Woods should make his next appearance on the PGA Tour at the PNC Championship in December, albeit an unofficial tournament. The golf world was treated to a thrilling week in 2021 when Woods and his son Charlie teed it up together in the popular father-and-son event which takes place days before Christmas.
ORLANDO, FL

