Golf.com
One BIG name is missing from Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge field
The field for the 2022 Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge has been released, and while it includes a lengthy list of PGA Tour stars, the biggest name of all is missing: Tiger Woods. Woods announced the field for his annual exhibition event on his website Tuesday morning, and it includes...
How Rich Are Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and the Other Top 10 Richest Pro Golfers?
Golf is a sport often associated with wealth. It's expensive to play, between the equipment and greens fees. And the price of joining a golf club is out of the league of many. Look: How Rich Is Meghan...
Tiger Woods announces field for 2022 Hero World Challenge, including seven of the world's top-10 players
Professional golf’s best will be bound for the Bahamas once again this winter as Tiger Woods announced the initial field for his 2022 Hero World Challenge on Tuesday morning. Seventeen of the world’s top 21 players will tee it up Dec. 1-4 in Albany, Bahamas, including defending champion Viktor...
SkySports
Ryder Cup 2023: Team Europe captain Luke Donald believes his side are underdogs but USA skipper Zach Johnson disagrees
Europe, who will be led by Donald, have not lost on home soil in three decades, while Johnson is bidding to become the first American captain to win away from home since Tom Watson at The Belfry in 1993. The 44th Ryder Cup will be held at the Marco Simone...
BBC
'Ryder Cup: Europe v US in Rome provides tonic to LIV-inspired civil war'
In another sport Ryder Cup captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson might form an unbreakable opening partnership, given the straight bats they offer to the difficult questions raised by golf's LIV-inspired civil war. But in their first joint appearance before next year's showdown in Rome, both skippers issued messages that...
Golf Channel
Is Ryder Cup venue hillier than Augusta National? Yes, says U.S. captain Zach Johnson
It’s become a biennial cat-and-mouse game for Ryder Cup captains, to set up courses to maximize the home team’s strength while taking advantage of any of the visiting side’s weaknesses. The 2018 matches at Le Golf National outside of Paris is the best example of this. The...
Golf.com
Why Zach Johnson does NOT believe the U.S. will be Ryder Cup favorites
The future is bright for Team USA. They’re fresh off a 17.5-12.5 drubbing of the International squad in the Presidents Cup, and last fall they were similarly dominant in the Ryder Cup. Their talent pool is full of youth — half the team were rookies at Quail Hollow, and eight were younger than 30 — and the biggest issue facing each captain is figuring out who to leave off the team.
Golf Digest
What role does selfishness play in becoming a successful tour pro? More than you might think
It was Matt Judy, an agent who represents PGA Tour players and who once represented Matt Kuchar, who put the need for selfishness among elite professional golfers to me most succinctly during an interview in 2014:. "This is not kumbaya anymore," he said. "That buddy of yours from the amateur...
BBC
LPGA Mediheal Championship: England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff cards first-round 64 to lead by two shots
LPGA Mediheal Championship - round one leaderboard. -8 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -6 A Lee (US), R Liu (Chn); -5 D Kang (US), P Reto (SA), A Thitikul (Tha) Selected others: -4 S Meadow (NI); -1 G Hall (Eng); E B Law (Eng); G Dryburgh (Sco) England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff...
golfmagic.com
Notah Begay on Tiger Woods comeback schedule: "He might surprise everybody"
Tiger Woods should make his next appearance on the PGA Tour at the PNC Championship in December, albeit an unofficial tournament. The golf world was treated to a thrilling week in 2021 when Woods and his son Charlie teed it up together in the popular father-and-son event which takes place days before Christmas.
Tiger Woods will have role with US Ryder Cup team, captain says
Ryder Cup US team captain Zach Johnson said that Tiger Woods, whether he can play or not, will have an effect on his team during next year's tournament in Italy.
