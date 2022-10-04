ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Internet Reacts to Eviation’s All-Electric Passenger Plane

By Jeffrey Quiggle
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02q2MA_0iM69iRM00

A startup in Washington named Eviation Aircraft has taken one quiet leap for mankind.

The world's first all-electric commuter aircraft prototype, which the company has named Alice, took off from Grant County International Airport in Eastern Washington state at 7:10 a.m. on September 27 and flew for 8 minutes, reaching an altitude of 3,500 feet. The company says the aircraft produces no carbon emissions and also reduces noise. The video below gives viewers an idea of how the aircraft looks and sounds.

"Today we embark on the next era of aviation–we have successfully electrified the skies with the unforgettable first flight of Alice," said Eviation President and CEO Gregory Davis in a press release. "People now know what affordable, clean and sustainable aviation looks and sounds like for the first time in a fixed-wing, all-electric aircraft. This ground-breaking milestone will lead innovation in sustainable air travel, and shape both passenger and cargo travel in the future."

Twitter Users Debate Electric Aircraft

On Twitter, users are divided over the viability of chasing down the dream of an all-electric commuter plane. Some are impressed and excited about the possibility, while others are pessimistic about whether electric aircraft technology will ever be an idea worth pursuing.

"Fantastic to see," posts Paul Daniels. "In spite of the nay-sayers, there's still progress beyond what so many touted as the limits of possible."

"Any electric plane is only going to be good for short distances," writes Bruce Burnett. "Nine passengers is not a good plane for commercial flights. So it has a weight limit of around two thousand pounds. I believe it will have a range of approximately two hours so don't get fogged in and have to circle the airport."

"Considering the energy storage progress in the past 20 years, a flying EV was inevitable" wrote OptoIsolated IO. "Anyone saying otherwise has no idea. The question still remains however, is it cost-effective, is it safe? Those are big questions that are still yet to be answered. This is how we find out."

A Goal Of Transforming Regional Travel

Eviation believes expanding efforts to develop electric aircraft technology will transform regional travel. At the moment, two regional passenger airlines have, in fact, committed to purchase future versions of this prototype. Cape Air has placed an order for 75 of the planes and Global Crossing Airlines is in for 50 of them. And DHL is the first cargo customer, with an order of 12 Alice eCargo planes.

"The first flight of Alice represents a transformational milestone for the aviation industry,” said Cape Air Founder and Board Chairman Dan Wolf in the press release. “We currently fly more than 400 regional flights per day, connecting more than 30 cities across the United States and Caribbean. Alice can easily cover 80 percent of our flight operations, bringing sustainable, emission-free travel to the communities we serve."

"The first flight of Alice confirms our belief that the era of sustainable aviation is here,” said Geoff Kehr, Senior Vice President, Global Air Fleet Management, DHL Express. “With our order of 12 Alice e-cargo planes, we are investing towards our overall goal of zero-emissions logistics.

Eviation believes the new technology will provide access to airports not currently used by commercial flights because of noise concerns or restricted operating hours.

Comments / 3

Related
TheStreet

Volkswagen Makes a Big Deal That Could Change the Future

During the 1932 presidential campaign, Franklin Roosevelt made no secret of his disdain for private utilities, saying that they had "selfish purposes." "Never shall the federal government part with its sovereignty or with its control of its power resources while I'm president of the United States," FDR declared. Replacing the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
shorelineareanews.com

Washington finalizes historic cap-and-invest plan to slash carbon pollution

The Washington State Department of Ecology has finalized regulations for the state’s first cap-and-invest program, which will drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change. The program is a result of the Climate Commitment Act passed by legislators and signed by the governor last year. Under the cap-and-invest...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
WENATCHEE, WA
TheStreet

Roblox Recent Controversy Part of Video Game History

Twelve years ago a man and a woman sat down to play a video game. These people were neither teenagers nor gaming champions. They were Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Stephen Breyer. The face-off took place in Breyer’s office, according to the Washington Post, and it wasn't for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Daniels
102.7 KORD

Tri-Cities: Join The Fight To Save The Pacific Tree Octopus

There is an endangered species in Washington State that is so elusive almost no-one has ever seen it. Recently it was discovered but found to be struggling because of damage to its natural habitat. Now there is a movement growing to conserve the habitat of this secret but amazing northwest species. Learn how you can help save the Pacific Tree Octopus.
TRI-CITIES, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Step in the right direction’: WSDOT plans to reconnect East Central decades after I-90 split it up

SPOKANE, Wash. — Millions of dollars are now going to reconnect communities across the state. Washington’s Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was just awarded a $5 million RAISE grant. The money is supposed to help improve infrastructure in underserved communities, and East Central is next on the list. Numerous homes were torn down to build I-90 almost 70 years ago. “Where...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Aircraft#Internet#Cape Air#Free Travel#Eviation Aircraft#Fantastic
TheStreet

Campbell Soup Heiress Pays $9M For A New Home

The state of Southern California real estate is such that something branded as a "farmhouse" can sell for millions of dollars — the rustic factor is played up as a design style rather than any traditional understanding of the word barn. One such example of a fancy farmhouse is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
MyNorthwest

Tiffany Smiley criticizes Seattle Times over cease and desist letter

After The Seattle Times, Seattle Seahawks, and Starbucks issued cease and desist orders to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley for the use of their logos in a recent campaign ad, Smiley is now criticizing the Times for “illegally using its corporate resources to support the re-election campaign of Senator Patty Murray.”
SEATTLE, WA
103.5 KISSFM

This ‘Gun Toting’ Democrat Has Idaho Republicans Turning on Party

Even though it isn't a "major" political season--with presidential candidates on the ballot--it' still "political season" and there's no hiding from it. Say what you want about the song and dance of it all, at the end of the day, voting is still important and everyone is encouraged to do so--no matter their beliefs or affiliations here in Idaho this fall.
IDAHO STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
113K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy