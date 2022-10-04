ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

WAR HISTORY ONLINE

The Most Dangerous Aircraft to Ever Take to the Skies

Since the First World War, aircraft have been key to winning major skirmishes. Not only do they provide fire support from the air, they can also serve in reconnaissance rolls. As the past century has shown, not all fighters, biplanes and jets are created equal, and the forces with the most advanced technology typically come out of battles victorious. The following list features eight of the most dangerous aircraft to ever take to the skies.
Daily Mail

Teenage fisherman solves 78-year-old mystery over fate of missing US fighter pilots by dredging up wreckage from WWII planes that collided over North Sea on way back from bombing mission over Nazi Germany

A teenage fisherman has helped solve a 78-year-old mystery about the fate of three American pilots whose fighter planes disappeared over the North Sea in the Second World War. Alex Wightman, 16, was fishing for Dover sole when his nets trawled up part of the cockpit of an aircraft and a section of its instrument panel.
The Independent

OLD Widow of 9/11 pilot recalls watching hijacked jet being flown into World Trade Center: ‘As his plane struck we realised we were a nation at war’

The widow of a pilot whose hijacked jet was flown into the World Trade Center on 9/11, has recalled watching the plane strike and thinking “we are a nation at war”.Ellen Saracini’s husband, Victor Saracini, 51, was the captain of United Airlines Flight 175, one of four planes that were seized by Al-Qaeda hijackers, and used to attack targets in New York and Washington DC.After the plane took off from Boston bound for Los Angeles, hijackers stormed the cockpit and killed the pilot, and the first mate, Michael Horrocks. They then flew the plane into the South Tower of...
MilitaryTimes

Air Force overhauls pre-deployment training for a new era in combat

The Air Force is rolling out a major change to how airmen prepare for combat deployments, hoping to reinforce those skills year-round rather than scramble at the last minute. America’s airmen are worn out after decades of war in the Middle East. Their squadrons need a more predictable schedule in order to rest and recharge. But the service also wants to be able to respond to threats at a moment’s notice. That requires constant preparation and practice.
KEYT

US approves sale of advanced missiles to Gulf ally Kuwait

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a $3 billion sale of advanced medium-range missiles to Kuwait to help the tiny Gulf country defend itself. The State Department notified Congress on Thursday of the planned sale, which comes amid heightened tensions in the region that many blame on Iranian proxies notably in Kuwait’s northern neighbor of Iraq. The package includes 63 medium range air-to-air missiles, 63 extended-range surface-to-air missiles and 63 tactical missiles along with associated equipment like radar and communications systems. The administration said the sale would support U.S. national security and foreign policy objectives while bolstering Kuwait’s defense capabilities.
Flying Magazine

Prop Cracks Prompt Air Force To Ground Some C-130H Cargo Transports

C-130H Hercules are capable of operating from rough, dirt strips and are the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. [Courtesy: U.S. Air Force]. The Air Force has grounded some of its C-130 Hercules cargo transports after cracks were discovered in older propeller barrel assemblies, according to...
KEYT

France fights winter shortages with new energy-saving drive

PARIS (AP) — Under the watchword “Every gesture counts,” France’s government has launched an energy-saving drive to get the country through the winter without gas from Russia. The French government’s push for “energy sobriety,” which ministers launched Thursday, is also aimed to speeding France closer to European Union targets of reaching climate neutrality by 2050. To ward off any gas or electricity shortages in the coming winter months, the government is aiming for a swift 10% reduction in France’s energy use with its raft of energy-saving measures and tips. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne says “It’s a new way of thinking and acting.”
KEYT

US to begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says the United States will begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola as an additional precaution aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading. Travelers who’ve been in Uganda at any point during the past 21 days will be redirected to one of five American airports for Ebola screening. Those airports are JFK International Airport in New York, Washington-Dulles International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, Chicago-O’Hare International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. An official says that with “no suspected, probable, or confirmed cases” of Ebola have been reported beyond Uganda, the risk in the U.S. is seen as low now.
KEYT

Two Russians detained in Alaska were seeking asylum to avoid draft

Two Russians who crossed the Bering Strait, landing on western Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island earlier this week had been seeking asylum to avoid Russia’s draft in its ongoing war on Ukraine. “The Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of...
