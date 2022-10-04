ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Independent

Trump news – live: DoJ believes Trump may have more documents, as Proud Boys leader pleads guilty

Donald Trump may still be hiding more top-secret documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency Department of Justice officials believe, a report claims.A top official, Jay I Bratt, informed the former president’s lawyers that the government believes he has not yet returned all the material in his possession, two people briefed on the matte told The New York Times.Earlier, a Proud Boys leader pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy over the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.Jeremy Bertino is the first member of the far-right group to make a guilty plea on those...
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
BBC

Key cases to watch as US Supreme Court returns

The nine justices of the US Supreme Court have returned to the bench, marking the start of a new judicial year and another docket teeming with high-profile cases. During the last full term, which ended in June, the court's 6-3 conservative supermajority expanded gun rights, curtailed efforts to address climate change and eliminated a nationwide right to abortion.
Slate

Hear Ketanji Brown Jackson Use Progressive Originalism to Refute Alabama’s Attack on the Voting Rights Act

For decades, conservative justices have made a specific point to support many of their rulings on race: They insist that the Constitution is entirely “colorblind,” prohibiting any consideration of race under all circumstances. During oral arguments in Merrill v. Milligan on Tuesday, a case they will attempt to use to eradicate what remains of the Voting Rights Act, they advanced this theory once again. This time, however, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson refused to cede ground to their revisionist history. In a series of extraordinary exchanges with Alabama Solicitor General Edmund LaCour, Jackson explained that the entire point of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments was to provide equal opportunity for formerly enslaved people, using color-conscious remedies whenever necessary to put them on the same plane as whites. It was a masterclass in progressive originalism that illustrated exactly why Jackson is such a crucial addition to this ultra-conservative court.
The Independent

Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court

The invisible line dividing two of Alabama’s congressional districts slices through downtown Montgomery, near iconic sites from the civil rights movement.On one side sits the church once led by the Rev Martin Luther King Jr. On the other is the spot where Rosa Parks was arrested helping to ignite the Montgomery Bus Boycott.The state's congressional boundaries are the subject of a high stakes case that will go before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.The plaintiffs contend that under the Voting Rights Act, Alabama is required to create a second congressional district in which Black voters make up a majority,...
CBS Philly

Supreme Court's top cases for new term, new Justice Jackson

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – The Supreme Court opens its new term Monday, hearing arguments for the first time after a summer break and with new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Already the court has said it will decide cases on a range of major issues including affirmative action, voting rights and the rights of LGBTQ people. The justices will add more cases to their docket in coming months.A look at some of the cases the court has already agreed to hear. The justices are expected to decide each of the cases before taking a...
bloomberglaw.com

Top Court Mulls Black Voting District Curbs as Jackson Balks (1)

Jackson argues against requirement of race-neutral map drawing. The US Supreme Court’s conservative wing considered limiting the creation of majority-Black voting districts, even amid forceful pushback from new Justice. Ketanji Brown Jackson. . The court is considering whether Alabama must draw a second heavily Black congressional district for a...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case that challenges an Alabama redistricting map and could potentially eliminate remaining federal safeguards against racial gerrymandering. Voting rights advocates fear that the high court’s conservative majority will further weaken the Voting Rights Act, with implications for voters in states across the […] The post Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Jackson Emerges as Energetic Questioner on First Day

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's history-making appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson settled into her role as the Supreme Court's newest justice on Monday by posing frequent questions during arguments on her first day of hearing cases, as the top U.S. judicial body launched what promises to be a momentous new nine-month term.
