A right-wing organization that calls the perpetrators of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol "political prisoners" is trying to find jobs for the insurrectionists. "Many of these folks, for ultimately being charged with misdemeanor trespass, have had their savings wiped out, lost their jobs, lost their homes, lost their businesses," Matt Braynard, executive […]

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO