Newfyhart
2d ago
Others that took the 5th, Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, John Eastman and Alex Jones .....LOL What great company she keeps. Girl you just buried yourself.
Ambrosio Angeles
2d ago
Pleading the 5th is just as bad as asking for a Presidential Pardon, it means you are Guilty. 🎃👍🤣😅😆
Barbara Schibi
2d ago
Good for her with this ridiculous partisan illegitimate committee. Keep fighting Arizona!
whee.net
Mark Kelly and Blake Masters set to debate in Arizona: When to watch, what to expect
(PHOENIX) — Kicking off a season of senatorial debates in key battleground states, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and his Republican challenger Blake Masters will face off Thursday in Phoenix for their only debate — one week before early ballots go out in the state. Libertarian candidate Marc Victor will also participate.
Cheney warns Arizona voters that the GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state are threats to democracy
TEMPE, Ariz. — Rep. Liz Cheney urged voters to reject Arizona’s Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state in next month's midterm election, casting them as existential threats to U.S. democracy. “If you care about democracy and you care about the survival of our republic, then you...
Watch: Arizona US Senate candidates Kelly, Masters, Victor share debate stage
PHOENIX – With the start of early voting a week away, Arizona’s three U.S. Senate candidates are scheduled to share the stage Thursday in a live debate. Incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly, Republican Blake Masters and Libertarian Marc Victor have all committed to participate in the hourlong event, which will be televised and livestreamed by Arizona PBS starting at 6 p.m. Arizona PBS host Ted Simons will serve as the moderator.
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Republican Arizona secretary of state candidate aims to end mail-in voting option for millions – Politifact
Arizona Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem backs absentee voting only for people who physically can’t make it to the polls. He introduced a bill, which ultimately did not pass, that would allow voting by mail only in a few circumstances. The bill would have eliminated an early...
ktbb.com
Arizona Democrats hope to flip the governor’s mansion, but Katie Hobbs has some worried
(WASHINGTON) -- Arizona Democrats headed into the 2022 midterm races with a head full of steam, hoping to cement the state's newfound battleground status after a string of recent successes. Mark Kelly's win in a special Senate election and Joe Biden's presidential victory in the state in 2020, after Kyrsten...
KTAR.com
Here’s what Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs says about Arizona abortion laws
PHOENIX – Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for Arizona governor, said the state’s near-total abortion ban goes against the will of the people and she’d work to change it if elected. “I’ll do whatever it takes to continue to expand access, including vetoing further restrictions,” Hobbs told...
arizonasuntimes.com
RNC and Arizona GOP Sue Maricopa County over Unfulfilled Public Records Request
Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward of the Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced a lawsuit against Maricopa County Tuesday for failing to comply with public records requests relating to poll worker staffing. “After several weeks of negotiations, Maricopa County left us no choice but to...
Kari Lake’s Arizona campaign looks like nothing you’ve seen before
The Trump-aligned Republican’s non-traditional campaign represents a broader break from the old-line Republican Party.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
GOP elections chief candidate defends riot attendance
The Republican candidate for secretary of state defended his attendance at the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, saying his presence there did not make him a participant. “The last time I checked, being at a place where something’s happening is not illegal,’’ said Mark Finchem. During a half-hour...
Far-right group launches effort to get jobs for insurrectionists
A right-wing organization that calls the perpetrators of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol “political prisoners” is trying to find jobs for the insurrectionists. “Many of these folks, for ultimately being charged with misdemeanor trespass, have had their savings wiped out, lost their jobs, lost their homes, lost their businesses,” Matt Braynard, executive […] The post Far-right group launches effort to get jobs for insurrectionists appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch a GOP Maricopa county supervisor over fictitious election fraud claims
A 64-year-old Iowa man has been arrested for threatening to lynch Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman and an employee of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for not investigating claims of fictitious voter fraud. “When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie [expletive], you’ll remember that you lied on the [expletive] Bible, you piece of […] The post Iowa man arrested for threatening to lynch a GOP Maricopa county supervisor over fictitious election fraud claims appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Phoenix New Times
Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women
Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
RNC sues Maricopa County for 'shutting out' Republican poll workers
ARIZONA, USA — The Republican National Committee and Republican Party of Arizona filed two lawsuits Tuesday against Maricopa County, claiming the county favored Democrat poll workers over Republicans ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections. In September, the RNC sent a letter to Maricopa County accusing officials of violating Arizona...
Man arrested for making threats to Maricopa County election official
PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday in Iowa, for allegedly sending a threatening communication to an election official on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County, Arizona. The same man also allegedly sent a threatening communication to an official with the Office of the Arizona Attorney...
Washington Examiner
Arizona's Kari Lake walks back 'safe and legal' abortion comments
Arizona's bombastic GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake doesn't apologize for much. She's smiled her way through inflammatory remarks accusing Mexicans of being rapists, slammed the same media she was part of for 22 years as dishonest, and made numerous false allegations about election fraud. But on Wednesday, Lake's campaign tried...
KTAR.com
Prop 132 would require 60% supermajority to pass Arizona ballot measures that add tax
PHOENIX – Arizona’s Proposition 132 is a ballot measure about ballot measures. Prop 132 asks voters if future initiatives or referendums that enact a tax should require a supermajority of at least 60% to pass instead of the current 50% threshold. The Republican-led Legislature put the proposed constitutional...
KTAR.com
Doctors group asks court to make 15-week abortion ban the law in Arizona
PHOENIX — An Arizona doctors advocacy group has filed a lawsuit asking a court to rule that a new 15-week abortion ban applies statewide rather than a near-total ban that dates back more than a century. The Center for Reproductive Rights, American Civil Liberties Union and law firm Perkins...
KTAR.com
Prop 131 would change the line of succession to the governor’s seat
PHOENIX — Whether at the voting polls or ballot box, voters will see 10 statewide ballot initiatives, including a potential change to the line of succession for the governor’s seat. Proposition 131 would amend the state’s constitution by creating a position for lieutenant governor. Currently, if the governor...
kawc.org
Arizona doctors say territorial-era abortion law should only be for those without medical licenses
PHOENIX -- Arizona doctors want a judge to rule that the state's 1864 law banning virtually all abortions applies only to people without medical licenses. And that would free them to once again perform the medical procedure -- at least through the 15th week of pregnancy. Attorneys for the Arizona...
12news.com
Tucson girl initially denied medication at pharmacy after abortion ruling
The new abortion rules in Arizona are starting to affect some patients directly. A Tucson girl was initially denied medication at a Walgreens Pharmacy.
