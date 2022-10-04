ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

TechSpot

Multiple makers reveal their upcoming AMD B650 motherboards

Something to look forward to: As the official launch of B650 motherboards closes in, multiple manufacturers have begun to preview some of their upcoming models. Budget-oriented consumers can celebrate as the B650 boards start at a much more reasonable sub-$200 range. Last month, AMD officially released its new Zen 4...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Google Pixel Watch

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Hands on: With plenty of colors and straps to choose from, the Pixel Watch is highly customizable, so...
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

This is the beefy hardware you'll need to play the Dead Space remake

Why it matters: Are you excited about playing the upcoming remake of horror classic Dead Space on your PC in January? If you're using aging hardware and want to see the game in all its gore-filled glory, now might be a good time to upgrade, as the system requirements are pretty demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Braderbell

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Braderbell replied to the thread FPGA chip shown to be over 50 times more efficient than a Ryzen 4900H. I would like to think of this as a return to game cartridges like we had...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Intel Arc A770

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Arc A770 and A750 graphics cards genuinely impressed us on numerous occasions during testing and we believe...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Quake 1 receives a ray tracing mod

Cool stuff: After Nvidia added ray tracing to Quake II, many wondered why no one brought the feature to its predecessor. A prolific modder has now released a conversion to fill that gap, while asking fans to wait a little longer for another highly-anticipated project. Sultim "sultim_t" Tsyrendashiev is back,...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Google launches the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro starting at $599 and $899

What just happened? Google has finally unveiled its redesigned Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The standard Pixel 7 packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400 resolution, 416 PPI) OLED screen that's coated in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass. It supports up to 1400 nits of peak brightness, 24-bit color depth and a refresh rate up to 90Hz.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Microsoft Office deal is back with its lowest price ever

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Microsoft Office is the king of productivity suites and if you use Word, Excel or Powerpoint on a regular basis, know that right now you can buy an Office license outright for just $35.99. This is the lowest price we have ever seen for the bundle, with no subscription or recurring fees involved.
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

rdenham82

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This is a great article. However, there is one important point that is missed - the cost of using HDMI to the manufacturer. There is...
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Expect SSD and RAM prices to rise as memory manufacturers slash production

Why it matters: We've been experiencing low RAM and SSD prices for a while now, a result of weakening consumer demand and excess inventory, but that could end sooner than expected after Micron and other manufacturers announced they are reducing production. The latest report from TrendForce notes that memory pricing...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Takesha

Takesha replied to the thread Block access to an internet software in Linux. Takesha replied to the thread AMD Athlon 3000G in 2022. This CPU is supported by Windows 11. It's good choice, when they want, they can change it to any AM4 CPU (like Ryzen 3 or 5) to get very...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Petergoff

I use these add-ons in chrome to increase the volume beyond the maximum level. But in both Ubuntu and Windows, these add-ons make the...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

ronyseo001

TechSpot

deliveritx

TechSpot

vipinbaghel

SPORTS
TechSpot

Work777g

TechSpot

TechSpot

