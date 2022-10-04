Read full article on original website
Multiple makers reveal their upcoming AMD B650 motherboards
Something to look forward to: As the official launch of B650 motherboards closes in, multiple manufacturers have begun to preview some of their upcoming models. Budget-oriented consumers can celebrate as the B650 boards start at a much more reasonable sub-$200 range. Last month, AMD officially released its new Zen 4...
Corsair's K100 Air Wireless mechanical gaming keyboard is its most expensive to date
Bottom line: Corsair introduced the world to its latest wireless mechanical gaming keyboard a month ago. It's finally available to buy but you might have to crack open the piggy bank to fund the purchase. The Corsair K100 Air wireless mechanical gaming keyboard features a minimalist design complemented by a...
Turn your old Nintendo into a word processor with this NES operating system
In context: It used to be that only computers needed operating systems. However, times have changed, and now it seems like just about every electronic device we own needs one. Video game consoles, in particular, need middleman software to handle user input and manage files, but that wasn't the case in the days of cartridge games.
New Pixel 7 phones, a smartwatch, and smart home Google products expected later this week
Highly anticipated: The Made by Google launch event starts on October 6 at 10 am ET. The company should announce a slew of new products, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, the Pixel Watch, and some new additions to its Nest smart home portfolio. As confirmed by...
This is the beefy hardware you'll need to play the Dead Space remake
Why it matters: Are you excited about playing the upcoming remake of horror classic Dead Space on your PC in January? If you're using aging hardware and want to see the game in all its gore-filled glory, now might be a good time to upgrade, as the system requirements are pretty demanding.
Quake 1 receives a ray tracing mod
Cool stuff: After Nvidia added ray tracing to Quake II, many wondered why no one brought the feature to its predecessor. A prolific modder has now released a conversion to fill that gap, while asking fans to wait a little longer for another highly-anticipated project. Sultim "sultim_t" Tsyrendashiev is back,...
Google launches the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro starting at $599 and $899
What just happened? Google has finally unveiled its redesigned Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The standard Pixel 7 packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400 resolution, 416 PPI) OLED screen that's coated in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass. It supports up to 1400 nits of peak brightness, 24-bit color depth and a refresh rate up to 90Hz.
Microsoft Office deal is back with its lowest price ever
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Microsoft Office is the king of productivity suites and if you use Word, Excel or Powerpoint on a regular basis, know that right now you can buy an Office license outright for just $35.99. This is the lowest price we have ever seen for the bundle, with no subscription or recurring fees involved.
Expect SSD and RAM prices to rise as memory manufacturers slash production
Why it matters: We've been experiencing low RAM and SSD prices for a while now, a result of weakening consumer demand and excess inventory, but that could end sooner than expected after Micron and other manufacturers announced they are reducing production. The latest report from TrendForce notes that memory pricing...
Goodbye, Lightning port? EU votes to make USB-C the charging standard by the end of 2024
What just happened? The European Parliament has voted to pass EU legislation that will see USB-C become the universal charging format across numerous consumer electronic devices, including iPhones, by the end of 2024. The European Commission's more than decade-long fight for a universal charging solution appeared to be almost over...
