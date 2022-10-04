ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Warm
2d ago

the original series never confirmed any of their sexuality so why do it now. why can't they just be cartoon characters that solves crimes.Is the LGBTQ community that guilt ridden or perverted or both that they need the support of Velma.

Mary Early
2d ago

Why? She is a little chunky, nerdy, and doesn't dress fashionably... does that mean she can't like men??? Just let those meddling kids solve mysteries and catch criminals... time enough for all the complications of adulthood...

gray wolf
1d ago

I just finished watching the movie. Velma being gay has absolutely no bearing whatsoever on the storyline. it was completely and totally unnecessary. if you want to add homosexual characters to a cartoon find whatever. but stop hijacking beloved existing characters and changing their entire established backstory. Velma was never gay. in fact in the original Scooby-Doo show in the first several episodes she was in a relationship with Shaggy. she has then shown interest in several of the Scooby-Doo animated movies in men. for example Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island.

