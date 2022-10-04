ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Liz Truss WILL go to climate summit COP27 next month – but without King Charles

By Natasha Clark
 2 days ago

LIZ Truss WILL go to climate summit COP27 next month - but without King Charles.

Despite claims from critics that she would ditch BoJo's green agenda and could water down her policies, the PM will go to Egypt next month.

Liz Truss WILL go to climate summit COP27 next month - but without King Charles Credit: PA

Insiders previously thought she would make the G20 international conference in Bali her main event on the world stage, where she will press the flesh with leaders.

But now she is set to stop off in Egypt as part of her international efforts.

Ms Truss has promised she will stick to the vow to get to Net Zero by 2050.

It came after reports that King Charles won't go to the eco gathering as planned after the death of the Queen.

He said when he ascended to the throne he would leave his campaigning behind to his family to pick up instead.

