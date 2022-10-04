Tampa Police: Florida Man Broke Into Bucket Truck Heading for Ian Relief

TAMPA -- Tampa police arrest a man they say was breaking into a bucket truck that was on its way to help Hurricane Ian victims.

The truck was parked in a recovery staging area in the 700 block of East Bird Street early Tuesday morning when police detained 35-year-old Bryan Cirino-Ortiz. They say he broke into the bucket truck and a pickup to steal power tools that were later recovered. Cirino-Ortiz faces two charges of burglary on an unoccupied vehicle.

Photo: Canva/ Tampa Police Dept.