Texas A&M QB has broken hand, out for Alabama game: report
There appears to be some clarity on who’ll be the Texas A&M quarterback Saturday night at Alabama. Starter Max Johnson could miss the rest of the season after breaking his hand last week at Mississippi State, Ian Fitzsimmons of ESPN Radio was first to report Thursday. The news was later confirmed by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
KBTX.com
A&M Volleyball hosts Mississippi State for pair of matches
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena this week for two matches against Mississippi State on Friday and Saturday. First serve of the series between the Aggies (10-6, 2-3 SEC) and the Bulldogs (9-5, 2-2 SEC) is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by a 4 p.m. start Saturday. Fans can also catch the action via streaming SEC Network+ (Friday/Saturday) or live stats.
KBTX.com
Aggies battle LSU to 2-2 draw - still winless in SEC play
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers played to a 2-2 draw in Thursday night’s SEC soccer match on Ellis Field. The Aggies built a 2-0 lead in the first 15 minutes of action behind goals by Maile Hayes and Sydney Becerra, but the Tigers slowly clawed their way back into the match with goals in the 26th and 47th minute.
Gene Stallings on Jimbo Fisher facing Alabama: ‘The less you say, the less you have to take back’
Gene Stallings made it a point during his coaching days not to give an opponent any ammunition. The former Alabama and Texas A&M coach figured if his team was going to get beat, it was going to be on the field, not because of some form of extra motivation or bulletin board material.
KBTX.com
Gray, Redifer Earn SEC Rider of the Month Awards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M equestrian standouts Ariana Gray (Reining) and Haley Redifer (Fences) were named the Southeastern Conference Rider of the Month in their respective events, the league announced Thursday. Gray, a Calgary, Alberta, product has started the season undefeated (3-0) and is averaging a score of 71.5...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gene Stallings, former coach of Alabama, Texas A&M, shares thought on Saturday showdown
One of the hottest topics of the preseason was the conflict and harsh words between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban that took center stage in the national media. Former Texas A&M and Alabama head coach Gene Stallings had some thoughts on that ahead of the showdown between the two squads.
KBTX.com
Aggies host LSU after snapping losing skid
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies look to build off Sunday’s win over Rice when the Maroon & White host the LSU Tigers for Thursday’s 6 p.m. A&M Faculty & Staff Appreciation match on Ellis Field. Texas A&M faculty and staff may receive two free tickets...
KBTX.com
Aggies announce non-conference schedule for 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies announced their 25-game non-conference baseball schedule Wednesday afternoon. The highlight of the non-conference schedule is a string of midweek home games against Rice (March 21), Texas (March 28) and Texas State (April 4). Texas A&M hosts three non-conference weekend series, all against...
What Saban said about Texas A&M, Jalen Milroe and freshman d-lineman
Alabama-Texas A&M game week has reached the Wednesday evening segment and Nick Saban’s final meeting with local reporters. Here’s the rundown of what he had to say from the podium. -- Maintaining intensity for the entire game remains the talking point for Saban, saying it begins with practice....
Texas A&M Players Compare Bryant-Denny Stadium, Kyle Field
Texas A&M players Antonio Johnson and Max Wright addressed the media on Monday to preview the upcoming matchup against Alabama. One topic that came up during the press conference dealt with the atmospheres of Bryant-Denny Stadium and Kyle Field. Both players were asked how playing in Kyle Field would prepare...
Alabama LB injures knee, to miss rest of 2022 season
Alabama will be down a linebacker after an injury in the win over Arkansas. Junior Demouy Kennedy’s injury is season ending, Nick Saban said Wednesday morning without specifying the diagnosis. Kennedy got hurt covering a punt in the fourth quarter of the 49-26 win over the Razorbacks. He went down clutching his knee and was walked gingerly straight to the locker room.
KBTX.com
Find your new Aggie gameday hangout spot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Football team has several away games in the month of October, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy the game. You can call Four Downs home base this season. There, you can grab a drink and a bite to eat, play some pool or cornhole, and hiss at the refs when they make a bad call.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Defeats Houston in Home Opener
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team dominated Houston, 166-123, in its first dual meet of the season on Thursday, Oct. 6 inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies claimed the top spot in 15 of the 16 events. The Maroon & White...
Taking stock of Alabama football’s depth as injuries mount
Against Arkansas, Alabama needed a Star. Brian Branch, the starter at the Tide’s linebacker/cornerback hybrid position, was taken out after an injury in the second quarter. Backup Malachi Moore started cramping and was off the field. Third-string Jahquez Robinson wasn’t available, either. Scanning the sidelines while fending off a comeback bid, Alabama coaches didn’t have many options. That’s when the preseason preparation came in.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Women’s Golf finishes fifth at Blessings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team wrapped up the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in fifth at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club on Wednesday. “We hit it ok, but we didn’t play very clean inside of 100 yards,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Our...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M 2023 baseball schedule revamped
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball received its reissued 30-game 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule from the league Tuesday. The conference re-released the slate due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two series appearing on the 2023 league docket that are not scheduled to take place until 2024. The Aggies’ new SEC assignments feature home series against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. The Maroon & White embark on league road series at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
KBTX.com
Aggies move into third at Blessings Collegiate heading into final day
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s golf team moved up one spot into third in the second round at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club on Tuesday. “We are in position,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “The finish made us feel...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: The Bryce Young issue is a touchy subject, but it must be talked about
We can wax poetic about that force of an offensive line. Or we can whine about the enigma that is Jermaine Burton. We can talk about that resilient defense in Fayetteville. Or we can discuss that re-emerging penalty problem on the road. We can talk about all of it, the...
KBTX.com
Aggie men’s golf post record-setting win at Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team and junior Daniel Rodrigues finished off record-setting victories at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday at the University of Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club. The Aggies overpowered the field with a 20-stroke margin of victory, which was the...
KBTX.com
A&M men’s tennis advance to Round of 16 at ITA All-American Championships
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s tennis’ Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter advanced to the round of 16 of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association doubles main draw, Wednesday afternoon at the Case Tennis Center. Hilderbrand-Schachter, ranked No. 25, defeated Youcef Rihana-Alex Bulte (Florida State), 6-3, 4-6, [10]-[8]. The...
