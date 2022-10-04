ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

AL.com

Texas A&M QB has broken hand, out for Alabama game: report

There appears to be some clarity on who'll be the Texas A&M quarterback Saturday night at Alabama. Starter Max Johnson could miss the rest of the season after breaking his hand last week at Mississippi State, Ian Fitzsimmons of ESPN Radio was first to report Thursday. The news was later confirmed by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KBTX.com

A&M Volleyball hosts Mississippi State for pair of matches

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena this week for two matches against Mississippi State on Friday and Saturday. First serve of the series between the Aggies (10-6, 2-3 SEC) and the Bulldogs (9-5, 2-2 SEC) is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by a 4 p.m. start Saturday. Fans can also catch the action via streaming SEC Network+ (Friday/Saturday) or live stats.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies battle LSU to 2-2 draw - still winless in SEC play

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers played to a 2-2 draw in Thursday night's SEC soccer match on Ellis Field. The Aggies built a 2-0 lead in the first 15 minutes of action behind goals by Maile Hayes and Sydney Becerra, but the Tigers slowly clawed their way back into the match with goals in the 26th and 47th minute.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
KBTX.com

Gray, Redifer Earn SEC Rider of the Month Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M equestrian standouts Ariana Gray (Reining) and Haley Redifer (Fences) were named the Southeastern Conference Rider of the Month in their respective events, the league announced Thursday. Gray, a Calgary, Alberta, product has started the season undefeated (3-0) and is averaging a score of 71.5...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies host LSU after snapping losing skid

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies look to build off Sunday's win over Rice when the Maroon & White host the LSU Tigers for Thursday's 6 p.m. A&M Faculty & Staff Appreciation match on Ellis Field. Texas A&M faculty and staff may receive two free tickets...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KBTX.com

Aggies announce non-conference schedule for 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies announced their 25-game non-conference baseball schedule Wednesday afternoon. The highlight of the non-conference schedule is a string of midweek home games against Rice (March 21), Texas (March 28) and Texas State (April 4). Texas A&M hosts three non-conference weekend series, all against...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Antonio Johnson
Person
Max Wright
AL.com

Alabama LB injures knee, to miss rest of 2022 season

Alabama will be down a linebacker after an injury in the win over Arkansas. Junior Demouy Kennedy's injury is season ending, Nick Saban said Wednesday morning without specifying the diagnosis. Kennedy got hurt covering a punt in the fourth quarter of the 49-26 win over the Razorbacks. He went down clutching his knee and was walked gingerly straight to the locker room.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KBTX.com

Find your new Aggie gameday hangout spot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Football team has several away games in the month of October, but that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy the game. You can call Four Downs home base this season. There, you can grab a drink and a bite to eat, play some pool or cornhole, and hiss at the refs when they make a bad call.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
#Aggies#Texas A M Football#Sec Football#American Football#College Football#Bryan College Station#Texas A M#Sec
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Defeats Houston in Home Opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team dominated Houston, 166-123, in its first dual meet of the season on Thursday, Oct. 6 inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies claimed the top spot in 15 of the 16 events. The Maroon & White...
HOUSTON, TX
AL.com

Taking stock of Alabama football's depth as injuries mount

Against Arkansas, Alabama needed a Star. Brian Branch, the starter at the Tide's linebacker/cornerback hybrid position, was taken out after an injury in the second quarter. Backup Malachi Moore started cramping and was off the field. Third-string Jahquez Robinson wasn't available, either. Scanning the sidelines while fending off a comeback bid, Alabama coaches didn't have many options. That's when the preseason preparation came in.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Women's Golf finishes fifth at Blessings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 2 Texas A&M women's golf team wrapped up the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in fifth at the par-72, 6,452-yard Blessings Golf Club on Wednesday. "We hit it ok, but we didn't play very clean inside of 100 yards," head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. "Our...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M 2023 baseball schedule revamped

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball received its reissued 30-game 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule from the league Tuesday. The conference re-released the slate due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two series appearing on the 2023 league docket that are not scheduled to take place until 2024. The Aggies' new SEC assignments feature home series against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. The Maroon & White embark on league road series at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
KBTX.com

Aggie men's golf post record-setting win at Blessings Collegiate

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- The No. 9 Texas A&M men's golf team and junior Daniel Rodrigues finished off record-setting victories at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday at the University of Arkansas' Blessings Golf Club. The Aggies overpowered the field with a 20-stroke margin of victory, which was the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

