80-year-old SF Bay Area radio station KGO abruptly says goodbye

American broadcasting company Cumulus Media is taking San Francisco’s 80-year-old news station KGO (810 AM) off air, and it’s unclear what is next for the channel. “Today we say goodbye to the legendary KGO,” a statement posted Thursday on the station’s Twitter account said. “... We thank you for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be your source for information. We also want to sincerely thank all the talented men and women that worked so hard over the years to produce award-winning programming on KGO.” The message didn’t specify what will happen to the channel on the radio and offered an ambiguous look at the future. • 200 employees at Bay Area company take relocation offer to move
Netflix's ‘The Mole’ Reboot Will Make You Scream at Your TV

There’s just something about the face a contestant makes on The Mole when they’re about to screw over their fellow players.There’s usually some mischief and defiance in their eyes. Sometimes (but certainly not always) their lips might twitch ever so slightly with shame. Given the nature of the game, however, it’s always impossible to tell how real these looks even are. Is that player sorry they just sacrificed tens of thousands of dollars from the group’s shared prize pot to secure exemption from elimination? Or are they, and everyone around them, for that matter, simply bluffing?The Mole first debuted in...
