protocol.com

The White House blueprint for AI

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: the White House releases a set of “rules” for AI usage, Samsung outlines big contract chipmaking goals, and Microsoft’s patch for last week’s Exchange vulnerability didn’t work. The White House has some technical AI ideas for you. Almost...
The Independent

Trump news – live: DoJ believes Trump may have more documents, as Proud Boys leader pleads guilty

Donald Trump may still be hiding more top-secret documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency Department of Justice officials believe, a report claims.A top official, Jay I Bratt, informed the former president’s lawyers that the government believes he has not yet returned all the material in his possession, two people briefed on the matte told The New York Times.Earlier, a Proud Boys leader pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy over the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.Jeremy Bertino is the first member of the far-right group to make a guilty plea on those...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ford offers $80 million to fight global authoritarianism

The Ford Foundation will commit $80 million over the next five years to work that strengthens nonprofits fighting against authoritarian regimes. Such groups are struggling in the face of governments that are restricting the right to protest, hobbling nonprofit organizations with an avalanche of bureaucratic requirements meant to stymie their effectiveness, and threatening the safety of people who work for such groups, Helena Hofbauer Balmori, director of Ford’s international civic engagement and government work and director of the new grant-making effort, announced Tuesday.
Great Bend Post

Biden warns of nuclear Armageddon; risk highest since '62 crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
Great Bend Post

26th Operation Fly Baby Formula mission arrives in the U.S.

WASHINGTON — President Biden announced on Wednesday that his Administration sourced a flight, facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for Operation Fly Formula to transport Nestlé Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula from Netherlands to Newark, NJ via a flight last week, according to a statement from the White House.
Rolling Stone

Biden Calls ‘Prospect of Armageddon’ Highest Since Cuban Missile Crisis in Response to Russian Threats

In a speech on Thursday night, President Joe Biden warned that recent threats from Russian president Vladimir Putin could devolve into a nuclear conflict. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis,” Biden confirmed, speaking at a Democratic fundraiser event in New York. “We’ve got a guy I know fairly well,” Biden said. “He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming.” He added, ““First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have the threat of a...
Army Times

US Army eyes new ways to evaluate autonomous vehicles

WASHINGTON — With competition to field the U.S. Army’s light robotic combat vehicle starting in the third quarter of 2023, the project’s programmers are working on new testing and evaluation criteria to certify the technology. Although autonomous vehicles have slowly made their way into the commercial realm,...
PYMNTS

EU Watchdog Mulls Regulation of AI-Cybersecurity Firms

In what’s been called the fourth industrial revolution, artificial intelligence (AI) is radically transforming global economies at a pace that has regulators scrambling to keep up. In the European Union (EU), the proposed Regulation Laying Down Harmonized Rules on Artificial Intelligence (“the AI Act”) is the most comprehensive piece...
Freethink

Inventions that are fighting the rise of facial recognition technology

Concerned about the rise of facial-recognition technology, some designers are creating fashion for a somewhat counterintuitive purpose: not to get noticed, at least by the cameras. In the Netherlands, Jip van Leeuwenstein designed a transparent “surveillance exclusion” mask that obfuscates a wearer’s face to facial-recognition cameras but not other people....
TechCrunch

Boston Dynamics, Agility and others pen letter condemning weaponized ‘general purpose’ robots

We believe that adding weapons to robots that are remotely or autonomously operated, widely available to the public, and capable of navigating to previously inaccessible locations where people live and work, raises new risks of harm and serious ethical issues. Weaponized applications of these newly-capable robots will also harm public trust in the technology in ways that damage the tremendous benefits they will bring to society.
