The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on November 5th
The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $16.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.
McDonald Partners LLC Sells 381 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AbbVie by 37.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after buying an additional 1,480,867 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 130,347 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. State Street Corp grew its position in Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 13,012.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,092,521 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Private Ocean LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spinnaker Trust Acquires 914 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 126 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,163,000 after purchasing an additional 310,019 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spinnaker Trust Has $544,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $44,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $341.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Excalibur Management Corp Sells 299 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
Barclays Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $68.00
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.
Mycro Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (MYO)
Mycro (MYO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Mycro has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mycro has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $38,093.00 worth of Mycro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mycro coin can now be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Mycro (MYO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million
DefiCliq Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46,919.97 (CLIQ)
DefiCliq (CLIQ) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. DefiCliq has a market capitalization of $46,919.97 and $34,526.00 worth of DefiCliq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DefiCliq token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DefiCliq has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Fox Finance (FOXF) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.38 Million
Fox Finance (FOXF) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Fox Finance has traded down 53.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fox Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Fox Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $113,033.00 worth of Fox Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
TriumphX (TRIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.90 Million
TriumphX (TRIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One TriumphX token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $121,068.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
MyBricks ($BRICKS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.95 Million
Bee Token (BGC) Trading 3.9% Lower This Week
