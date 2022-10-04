Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,163,000 after purchasing an additional 310,019 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO