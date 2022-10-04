ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up

Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
SOCCER
France 24

Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Borussia Dortmund run riot in first half for victory at Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund struck three times in the first half to beat hosts Sevilla 4-1 in their Champions League Group G match on Wednesday and stay firmly on course for a top-two finish. Raphael Guerreiro put the Germans in front with a missile from 16 metres before 19-year-old Jude Bellingham angled...
MLS
Yardbarker

Bremer gives his reaction to Juventus win over Maccabi Haifa

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has reacted to their win against Maccabi Haifa last night. The Brazilian joined them in the summer from Torino and became a first team regular immediately. The Bianconeri have been impressed by his performances, and he will get better. He has become the early replacement for...
SOCCER
Porterville Recorder

French club Lyon struggling on and off the field

PARIS (AP) — With the losses piling up and the delayed sale of the club causing even more havoc, French team Lyon is struggling like never before. The club, which won seven straight French league titles from 2002-08, has lost four matches in a row for the first time since 1991. Added to those woes, the sale of the club to an American businessman has been postponed by three weeks.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Manchester United Target Joins Atletico Madrid Permanently

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their squad in the two windows next summer. One player they had their eye on was a former World Cup winner. United manager Erik Ten Hag reportedly wanted to add a new attacking player to their squad. With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on the cards, this would be key.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Erling Haaland tops Premier League pay grade

What the papers sayErling Haaland is the highest paid player in the Premier League, according to a report in the Mail. The 22-year-old striker has taken the league by storm since joining Manchester City in the summer and is reportedly on a basic salary similar to other top players. But the paper reports his bonus clauses see his weekly wage surge beyond £850,000.The Mirror reports on speculation that Manchester United will bid for Borussia Dortmund’s 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham. Bellingham is also said to be a target for Real Madrid and Liverpool, but former United player Rio Ferdinand has urged...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Andre Onana Projected Confidence & Security Throughout Inter's Backline In Win Over Barcelona, Italian Media Highlight

Goalkeeper Andre Onana projected a great deal of newfound confidence and security throughout Inter’s backline in yesterday evening’s 1-0 victory over Barcelona. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who highlight the 26-year-old’s sense of personality and confidence in the most of difficult of matches and how it helped out the entire defense in front of him.
SOCCER
The Independent

RB Leipzig vs Celtic LIVE: Champions League result, score and reaction as Silva scores twice as Leipzig win

RB Leipzig earned their first Champions League points this season after a quickfire double from Andre Silva and Christopher Nkunku’s first-half strike sealed a 3-1 home win over Celtic.Nkunku twice raced clear to find the net - his first attempt was ruled a fraction offside after a VAR check but the Frenchman made amends in the 27th minute, poking the ball past the advancing Joe Hart and slotting home from a tight angle.The visitors got off to the perfect start in the second half, drawing level after two minutes when Furuhashi held off three Leipzig defenders before laying the...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Chelsea's game against AC Milan was 'over after 70 minutes,' claims NBC soccer analyst Robbie Mustoe, as he slams the introduction of five substitutes in the Champions League

NBC analyst Robbie Mustoe has slammed the Champions League decision to allow teams to use five substitutions. The substitution limit was initially changed from three to five, in 2020 as a way to deal with a jam-packed schedule following the Covid-19 outbreak. Fast forward to October 2022 and the Champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Champions League score predictions: Expert picks with Inter Milan-Barcelona, Chelsea-AC Milan the headliners

Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us with 16 games across Tuesday and Wednesday. We are in the meat of the group stage schedule now, and this can make or break the European journey for any club. With teams facing the same opponents on Matchday 3 and Matchday 4, the opportunity to boost chances of advancing is there for the taking. Tuesday's slate is highlighted by Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, while Chelsea and AC Milan have a huge meeting on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 2 p.m. ET.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Report: Tottenham Set To Rival Chelsea For Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao impressed at times yesterday against Chelsea, but ultimately to no avail in the end as his side were thumped 3-0. Goals from Reece James, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana saw the win through. Chelsea are interested in the player, and have already made a bid in the past...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Power Rankings: Erling Haaland keeps Manchester City top; Barcelona and Tottenham drop

In no time at all the Champions League group stage has reached its halfway mark with five teams -- Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and, remarkably, Club Brugge -- holding maximum points to their names. No team is eliminated yet nor has anyone guaranteed their place in the round of 16 but the picture is already looking clear. Here is who we view as the runners and riders to win it all in Istanbul in June:
UEFA
The Associated Press

Xabi Alonso says he's ready for the Leverkusen limelight

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso is finally ready for the limelight again. After serving a three-year coaching apprenticeship with Real Sociedad’s reserve team, the 40-year-old former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star was appointed Bayer Leverkusen coach this week. It’s his first senior management job, though...
SOCCER

