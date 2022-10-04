Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold Free-Kick Gives Liverpool Lead Against Rangers In Champions League
Watch Trent Alexander-Arnold's sublime free-kick give Liverpool an early lead in the Champions League against Rangers.
SkySports
Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up
Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
Yardbarker
Verratti Lauds Messi as the ‘Best in History’ Following PSG’s Champions League Fixture vs. Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is now the latest player to laud Lionel Messi as the best player of all-time. Verratti took some time following PSG’s UEFA Champions League 1-1 draw result against Benfica to speak to RMC Sport, where he singled out the Argentine forward as the best player to ever play the sport.
FOX Sports
Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan
MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
ESPN
Borussia Dortmund run riot in first half for victory at Sevilla
Borussia Dortmund struck three times in the first half to beat hosts Sevilla 4-1 in their Champions League Group G match on Wednesday and stay firmly on course for a top-two finish. Raphael Guerreiro put the Germans in front with a missile from 16 metres before 19-year-old Jude Bellingham angled...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Bremer gives his reaction to Juventus win over Maccabi Haifa
Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has reacted to their win against Maccabi Haifa last night. The Brazilian joined them in the summer from Torino and became a first team regular immediately. The Bianconeri have been impressed by his performances, and he will get better. He has become the early replacement for...
Porterville Recorder
French club Lyon struggling on and off the field
PARIS (AP) — With the losses piling up and the delayed sale of the club causing even more havoc, French team Lyon is struggling like never before. The club, which won seven straight French league titles from 2002-08, has lost four matches in a row for the first time since 1991. Added to those woes, the sale of the club to an American businessman has been postponed by three weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Manchester United Target Joins Atletico Madrid Permanently
Manchester United are looking to strengthen their squad in the two windows next summer. One player they had their eye on was a former World Cup winner. United manager Erik Ten Hag reportedly wanted to add a new attacking player to their squad. With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on the cards, this would be key.
Football rumours: Erling Haaland tops Premier League pay grade
What the papers sayErling Haaland is the highest paid player in the Premier League, according to a report in the Mail. The 22-year-old striker has taken the league by storm since joining Manchester City in the summer and is reportedly on a basic salary similar to other top players. But the paper reports his bonus clauses see his weekly wage surge beyond £850,000.The Mirror reports on speculation that Manchester United will bid for Borussia Dortmund’s 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham. Bellingham is also said to be a target for Real Madrid and Liverpool, but former United player Rio Ferdinand has urged...
Yardbarker
Andre Onana Projected Confidence & Security Throughout Inter’s Backline In Win Over Barcelona, Italian Media Highlight
Goalkeeper Andre Onana projected a great deal of newfound confidence and security throughout Inter’s backline in yesterday evening’s 1-0 victory over Barcelona. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who highlight the 26-year-old’s sense of personality and confidence in the most of difficult of matches and how it helped out the entire defense in front of him.
RB Leipzig vs Celtic LIVE: Champions League result, score and reaction as Silva scores twice as Leipzig win
RB Leipzig earned their first Champions League points this season after a quickfire double from Andre Silva and Christopher Nkunku’s first-half strike sealed a 3-1 home win over Celtic.Nkunku twice raced clear to find the net - his first attempt was ruled a fraction offside after a VAR check but the Frenchman made amends in the 27th minute, poking the ball past the advancing Joe Hart and slotting home from a tight angle.The visitors got off to the perfect start in the second half, drawing level after two minutes when Furuhashi held off three Leipzig defenders before laying the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sporting News
Benfica vs. PSG result, highlights & analysis as goalkeepers come out on top in Champions League draw
Benfica dug deep late on to secure a battling 1-1 draw against PSG at the Estadio da Luz in Champions League action. Lionel Messi's fantastic curled strike from the edge of the box put the visitors ahead, on the back of Benfica's impressive start, before Danilo's bizarre own goal levelled the tie before the break.
Emphatic Win Over AC Milan Provides Relief for Chelsea, Potter
After a rocky start to the season, the Blues’ 3–0 victory against the Serie A champion has jumpstarted their Champions League campaign.
Chelsea's game against AC Milan was 'over after 70 minutes,' claims NBC soccer analyst Robbie Mustoe, as he slams the introduction of five substitutes in the Champions League
NBC analyst Robbie Mustoe has slammed the Champions League decision to allow teams to use five substitutions. The substitution limit was initially changed from three to five, in 2020 as a way to deal with a jam-packed schedule following the Covid-19 outbreak. Fast forward to October 2022 and the Champions...
CBS Sports
Champions League score predictions: Expert picks with Inter Milan-Barcelona, Chelsea-AC Milan the headliners
Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us with 16 games across Tuesday and Wednesday. We are in the meat of the group stage schedule now, and this can make or break the European journey for any club. With teams facing the same opponents on Matchday 3 and Matchday 4, the opportunity to boost chances of advancing is there for the taking. Tuesday's slate is highlighted by Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, while Chelsea and AC Milan have a huge meeting on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 2 p.m. ET.
Yardbarker
Report: Tottenham Set To Rival Chelsea For Rafael Leao
Rafael Leao impressed at times yesterday against Chelsea, but ultimately to no avail in the end as his side were thumped 3-0. Goals from Reece James, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana saw the win through. Chelsea are interested in the player, and have already made a bid in the past...
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League Power Rankings: Erling Haaland keeps Manchester City top; Barcelona and Tottenham drop
In no time at all the Champions League group stage has reached its halfway mark with five teams -- Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and, remarkably, Club Brugge -- holding maximum points to their names. No team is eliminated yet nor has anyone guaranteed their place in the round of 16 but the picture is already looking clear. Here is who we view as the runners and riders to win it all in Istanbul in June:
Xabi Alonso says he’s ready for the Leverkusen limelight
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso is finally ready for the limelight again. After serving a three-year coaching apprenticeship with Real Sociedad’s reserve team, the 40-year-old former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star was appointed Bayer Leverkusen coach this week. It’s his first senior management job, though...
Yardbarker
(Video) Wesley Fofana opens Chelsea account with important UCL goal vs AC Milan
Chelsea have taken an early lead against Wednesday night’s Champions League opponents AC Milan. After failing to win either of their first two group games, the Blues, led by new manager Graham Potter, are desperate for a win in order to salvage their European hopes. Although AC Milan pose...
Comments / 0