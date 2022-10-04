Mike and Jesse start things off by discussing their Influencer of the Year award win at the Industry Summit in Las Vegas and some of the breaking news happening in and around the hobby circles. They are then joined by former pro baseball great Nick Swisher to talk about the Every Kid Sports charity program, his connection to baseball card collecting, and his current feelings about MLB (24:06). They end the pod by answering some of your mailbag questions (43:19).

