Blake Griffin Already Making History With the Boston Celtics
Blake Griffin is impressed by the work ethic of his new Boston Celtics teammates. The post Blake Griffin Already Making History With the Boston Celtics appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Charlotte Hornets Waive Former UConn Star
On Thursday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that the Charlotte Hornets waived Isaiah Whaley. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and played his college basketball for UConn men's basketball.
NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman
Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
Sixers coach Doc Rivers out vs. Cavaliers; Dave Joerger to coach in his place
The Philadelphia 76ers continue their preseason schedule on Wednesday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first of a preseason home-and-home with the Cavs. The Sixers will be without their head coach for the preseason’s second game. Doc Rivers is under the weather, and he will miss the...
Here’s First Look At Blake Griffin In Celtics Uniform (With Unique Number)
Blake Griffin practiced with the Boston Celtics for the first time Monday, the same day Boston officially announced it signed the veteran forward to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics also tweeted a photo of Griffin wearing his new uniform. Take a look:. Griffin is the...
NBA world blasts LeBron James for horrible preseason performance
It’s safe to say that LeBron James will be remembered as one of the best, if not the single best player in NBA history. But that didn’t stop the Los Angeles Lakers star from having quite a lackluster offensive performance during his preseason debut on Monday night. During...
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
Utah Jazz 118, Portland Trail Blazers 101: Live updates recap
The Portland Trail Blazers lost their second preseason game in as many nights Tuesday at the Moda Center, falling 118-101 to the Utah Jazz. Damian Lillard finished with 21 points, six assists and five rebounds, while making six of 10 shots, and Jerami Grant added 13 points and four rebounds for the Blazers (0-2), who played their first exhibition game at home.
A Wild 48 Hours of Sports, and the White Sox Outlook With Chris Tannehill
The Bulls are finally back as Jason reacts to their preseason opener against the Pelicans (08:37). He discusses why Chicago’s defense will need to step it up without Lonzo Ball, how Ayo Dosunmu looked, and the importance of Dalen Terry. Also, Jason shares his feelings on top NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama before giving a shout-out to 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans (28:06). Former producer Chris Tannehill returns to the show to discuss the future of the White Sox now that Tony La Russa has officially retired (35:46).
Power Rankers
Week 5 NFL Power Rankings: Bills Stay on Top, Eagles Crack the Top Five, and Can the Bucs Still Be Trusted?
2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year Betting Primer
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch is the SI Sportsbook favorite to win NBA Coach of the Year, following by Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins.
Damian Lillard scores 21, Trail Blazers fall 118-101 to Utah Jazz in preseason: At the buzzer
Damian Lillard shot well, set up teammates and at times made it all look easy as he recorded 21 points, six assists and five rebounds during the Portland Trail Blazers’ 118-101 loss to the Utah Jazz in a preseason matchup at the Moda Center. Lillard also committed five turnovers...
NBC Sports Washington, Wizards announce regional TV schedule for 2022-23 NBA season
WASHINGTON, DC – NBC Sports Washington today announced its coverage of the Washington Wizards’ 2022-23 NBA season, highlighted by live coverage of 81 regular season games, comprehensive gameday programs, the team’s upcoming preseason game at Charlotte and extensive multiplatform content on NBCSportsWashington.com and the MyTeams app. Chris...
Power Ranking the Best and Worst Fantasy Players After Four Weeks
(2:42) - Kyle Pitts, Falcons. (20:59) - Josh Jacobs, Raiders, and Miles Sanders, Eagles. Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!. Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com. Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Additional Production: Kai Grady. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts.
The Influencer of the Year Award and Industry Summit Recap
Mike and Jesse start things off by discussing their Influencer of the Year award win at the Industry Summit in Las Vegas and some of the breaking news happening in and around the hobby circles. They are then joined by former pro baseball great Nick Swisher to talk about the Every Kid Sports charity program, his connection to baseball card collecting, and his current feelings about MLB (24:06). They end the pod by answering some of your mailbag questions (43:19).
Broncos-Colts Preview and CFB Picks for Week 6
Austin opens by doing a deep dive into the Week 5 Thursday Night Football game featuring the Colts and Broncos with Raheem Palmer. He is then joined by Rodger Sherman to go through this week’s college football schedule and give his favorite picks, spreads, and totals for Week 6 of the season.
Suns Fall Out of Top Tier in ESPN's NBA Rankings
ESPN's Zach Lowe left the Phoenix Suns out of the league's top tier of teams heading into the new season.
Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?
Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
New Orleans Pelicans 2022-23 NBA preview: Zion Williamson's return puts the rest of the league on notice
The New Orleans Pelicans have high hopes for this season, and rightfully so. With Zion Williamson back, their starting lineup figures to be among the league's best five-man units and they've got good depth with a pair of high-flying athletes in Larry Nance Jr. and Jaxson Hayes. Plus they've got Trey Murphy, Garrett Temple, Devonte' Graham, Naji Marhsall, Willy Hermangomez and spark plug Jose Alvarado all figuring to fill meaningful bench roles.
Georgia Concerns, the Second-Best Conference, CFB Playoff Draft With Danny Kanell
Russillo shares his rankings for the top 12 teams in college football (0:24) before he is joined by Danny Kanell of SiriusXM and CBS Sports to talk more college football, including Alabama, Clemson gaining steam, ACC QBs, the debate over the second-best conference, playoff speculation, and more (8:30). Then, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle present Worst Take (56:06), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:05:09).
