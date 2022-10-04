Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Man United, Arsenal win in EL; fireworks halt Berlin game
LONDON (AP) — Manchester United overcame an early deficit to beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday and begin the healing process after a humiliating derby loss in the Premier League. Seeking some respite in Cyprus following a 6-3 loss at Manchester City on Sunday, United...
Djokovic beats Van de Zandschulp to reach Astana quarters
ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Add Botic van de Zandschulp to the long list of players to have been schooled by Novak Djokovic. Djokovic eased past Van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday in his first career meeting with the 27-year-old Dutchman to reach the quarterfinals of the Astana Open.
Rahm off to a good start at Spanish Open, sits 1 shot back
MADRID (AP) — Jon Rahm overcame early jitters from playing at home and shot a 7-under 64 in the opening round of the Spanish Open on Thursday to sit one stroke behind leaders Ashun Wu, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Darius van Driel. Rahm is trying to win for the third...
GOLF・
