Starkville, MS

Patriots Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New England Patriots made a roster move that caught the football world's attention. Just days after signing former top pick Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad, the Patriots are releasing the veteran wide receiver. NFL insider Tom Pelissero announced the news with a litany of others...
NFL
ESPN

NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots Quarterback Signing News

The New England Patriots are expected to add a quarterback on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are likely going to sign former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. He could be Bailey Zappe's backup on Oct. 9 against the Detroit Lions since both...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III

Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State

Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Predicting every college football unbeaten team's first loss

Nearing college football's midseason mark, there are 16 teams without a loss, all with visions of grandeur as potential national championship contenders. With the first College Football Playoff rankings set to be revealed on Nov. 1, the next few weeks of action is when the sorting begins and many of the nation's unblemished squads begin taking on water in the middle of the conference season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Tonight: Weekend Kickoff 10/6

Tonight on the OBR, our Thursday show, Weekend Kickoff, returns! With co-hosts Andrew Spayde and Cody Suek, this show will look forward to the weekend to come in the football world, offering a preview of the Browns-Chargers game on tap for this weekend. We'll also dive into the NFL schedule more broadly, discussing the hot topics around the league and the other must-see games on the Week Five calendar. We'll make predictions that are sure to go wrong and tell you what we're excited to see in the football world. As always, we're looking to hear what's on your mind as well. What matchup are you most looking forward to the Browns exploiting? What other game is must-see TV this weekend? Is there a big upset brewing that no one except you sees coming? Share it with us in chat, and we'll break it all down.
NFL
247Sports

Scouting Michael Nwoko and his fit at Miami

Prolific Prep and Team CP3 big man Michael Nwoko just announced his commitment to Miami, live on the 247Sports Channel. Nwoko, ranked No. 138 in the Top247, chose Miami over a group of finalists that also included Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Providence, and UCLA. While he is the first player to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: Texas commit Sydir Mitchell shows disruptive presence in mid-season film

Bo Davis pulled off a big coup landing Sydir Mitchell over the summer. The four-star defensive lineman out of Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic chose the Longhorns over offers from programs like Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, LSU, Michigan and Penn State. With a big need to add SEC-ready size on the defensive line, Texas was able to win Mitchell over. Bergen Catholic is one of the top programs in the country and Mitchell is looking to win a second state title this year. So far, he's been a disruptive player in the middle, and his mid-season film reflects that.
ORADELL, NJ
247Sports

247Sports

