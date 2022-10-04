Read full article on original website
Fantasy football: Olave, Waddle among must-start wide receivers for Week 5
Chris Olave and Jaylen Waddle are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 5 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
Patriots Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon, the New England Patriots made a roster move that caught the football world's attention. Just days after signing former top pick Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad, the Patriots are releasing the veteran wide receiver. NFL insider Tom Pelissero announced the news with a litany of others...
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 5 power rankings
The 3-1 Vikings didn't crack our top 10 this week.
ESPN
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses
Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
Nick Saban snaps on Alabama reporter after Jalen Milroe question before Texas A&M game
Alabama coach Nick Saban snapped on a reporter this week following a question centered around Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide's plan at quarterback ahead of Saturday night's game against Texas A&M. Milroe played 2.5 quarters against Arkansas after Bryce Young went to the medical tent with a shoulder injury.
NFL World Reacts To Patriots Quarterback Signing News
The New England Patriots are expected to add a quarterback on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are likely going to sign former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. He could be Bailey Zappe's backup on Oct. 9 against the Detroit Lions since both...
247Sports
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/6: Greedy Back, Myles Back, But Does Anyone Care?
Autumn is my favorite season. I love the cool chill in the air, the leaves turning… it just feels like football to me. My Buckeyes on Saturday, my beloved Browns on Sunday. It’s the perfect time of year, even if we have to pay for the enjoyment in subsequent months.
profootballnetwork.com
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
Week 5 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Ranking all 32 starting QBs, from A (Josh Allen) to Z (Bailey Zappe).
Brian Kelly discusses Tennessee ties, Vols' offense on SEC teleconference
Coming off its lone open date of the season, Tennessee is set to travel to LSU for the first time in more than a decade. The eighth-ranked Vols will look to build on their unbeaten start against the No. 25 Tigers on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in a nationally televised game on ESPN.
ACC football power rankings: Clemson solidifies top spot, chaos reigns in ugly bottom half of conference
In a matchup of the top-two teams in last week’s ACC power rankings, Clemson defeated NC State 30-20, sending a message as to who runs the league. D.J. Uiagalelei was once again fantastic, as the Tigers converted two NC State turnovers into 10 points which proved to be the difference maker in the top 10 matchup.
WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State
Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
247Sports
Preps to Pros: Is Kansas State QB commit Avery Johnson the next Lamar Jackson?
247Sports' Cooper Petagna & Andrew Ivins discuss if Kansas State commit Avery Jackson can be the next Lamar Jackson.
Does Texans RB Dameon Pierce Face Measuring Stick vs. Jaguars?
Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce has another chance to prove he's the real deal against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has held some top-tier running backs in check.
247Sports
Predicting every college football unbeaten team's first loss
Nearing college football's midseason mark, there are 16 teams without a loss, all with visions of grandeur as potential national championship contenders. With the first College Football Playoff rankings set to be revealed on Nov. 1, the next few weeks of action is when the sorting begins and many of the nation's unblemished squads begin taking on water in the middle of the conference season.
Fantasy football: Running backs lead add/drops for Week 5
Several running backs with season-long RB2 potential top UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's waiver wire targets list for Week 5 of the fantasy football season. Injured running back Javonte Williams can be dropped.
Tonight: Weekend Kickoff 10/6
Tonight on the OBR, our Thursday show, Weekend Kickoff, returns! With co-hosts Andrew Spayde and Cody Suek, this show will look forward to the weekend to come in the football world, offering a preview of the Browns-Chargers game on tap for this weekend. We'll also dive into the NFL schedule more broadly, discussing the hot topics around the league and the other must-see games on the Week Five calendar. We'll make predictions that are sure to go wrong and tell you what we're excited to see in the football world. As always, we're looking to hear what's on your mind as well. What matchup are you most looking forward to the Browns exploiting? What other game is must-see TV this weekend? Is there a big upset brewing that no one except you sees coming? Share it with us in chat, and we'll break it all down.
Scouting Michael Nwoko and his fit at Miami
Prolific Prep and Team CP3 big man Michael Nwoko just announced his commitment to Miami, live on the 247Sports Channel. Nwoko, ranked No. 138 in the Top247, chose Miami over a group of finalists that also included Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Providence, and UCLA. While he is the first player to...
247Sports
WATCH: Texas commit Sydir Mitchell shows disruptive presence in mid-season film
Bo Davis pulled off a big coup landing Sydir Mitchell over the summer. The four-star defensive lineman out of Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic chose the Longhorns over offers from programs like Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, LSU, Michigan and Penn State. With a big need to add SEC-ready size on the defensive line, Texas was able to win Mitchell over. Bergen Catholic is one of the top programs in the country and Mitchell is looking to win a second state title this year. So far, he's been a disruptive player in the middle, and his mid-season film reflects that.
247Sports
