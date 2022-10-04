Read full article on original website
Jurors will consider death penalty for man charged in death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
WILSON, N.C. — A man who could face the death penalty following the fatal August 2020 shooting of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant will appear in court Thursday. Darius Sessoms, 25, made his first appearance in court in May, where his lawyer asked for more time to review all the evidence in the case. The state will seek the death penalty against Sessoms, who was indicted by a grand jury for charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by felon.
2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
North Carolina double murder: Juvenile suspect accused of killing 2 teens arrested
Officials in North Carolina have apprehended the juvenile suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark in Mebane on Sept. 17.
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
BREVARD, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman from North Carolina was sentenced to federal prison after admitting to officials she knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl that caused a man’s death. Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics,...
Virginia man sentenced for cocaine possession could see up to 30 years behind bars
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia man was sentenced Monday on felony charges of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver. Reports from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. indicate that, on Monday, October 3, 2022, Charles D. Faltz of Courtland Virginia was sentenced to no less than 2 and no more than 30 years in prison on the possession charge to which the defendant pled guilty on July 22, 2022.
Gang member, NC rapper gets life in prison for murder of 9-year-old Z’yon Person
Antonio Davenport shot and killed 9-year-old Z'yon Person on Aug. 18, 2019, around 9 p.m. while he was riding in a car with his family along North Duke and Leon streets to get snow cones.
Authorities: 19-year-old charged with kidnapping after taking 13-year-old to Winston-Salem
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old man from New York met a 13-year-old girl from Michigan online. The two hopped on a bus to Winston-Salem Monday.
2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison
A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison. Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.
North Carolina trooper involved in crash after multiple county chase
A multiple county chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper.
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
Young deputy in Florida fatally shot by friendly fire
POLK CITY, FLA. — A 21-year deputy appeared to have been fatally shot by friendly fire from deputies with whom he was serving a warrant in central Florida early Tuesday, authorities said. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Deputy Blane Lane was shot in the...
North Carolina school bus with students aboard hit by gunfire, officials say
The incident happened while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads, which is about a mile south of Aberdeen.
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
Sheriff Who Made Racist Remarks About Black Deputies Refuses To Resign
'Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake,' Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said in a recording released last week.
Liquor permit rejected from NC bar after shootings, fights, 911 calls
Since obtaining its ABC permit, the bar "has been a drain on emergency personnel."
Missing 7-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, epilepsy found ‘hypothermic’ in North Carolina
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 7-year-old girl who went missing in Guilford County has been found and is recovering, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 6:30 p.m., a caller reported that 7-year-old Elizabeth “Izzy” Steinman was missing, according to Guilford Metro 911. She has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. She was reportedly […]
North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
Mom almost tosses North Carolina lottery ticket — then wins big with a second look
"I went back and looked at it again and that’s when I discovered it,” the mom said.
Crash that closed I-95 for 7 hours possibly caused by repaving, NC trooper says
"We believe that roadway surface conditions may have something to do with it," NC Trooper M.C. Raynor said.
