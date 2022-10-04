ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL

Jurors will consider death penalty for man charged in death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant

WILSON, N.C. — A man who could face the death penalty following the fatal August 2020 shooting of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant will appear in court Thursday. Darius Sessoms, 25, made his first appearance in court in May, where his lawyer asked for more time to review all the evidence in the case. The state will seek the death penalty against Sessoms, who was indicted by a grand jury for charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by felon.
WILSON, NC
WBTW News13

2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
North Carolina State
Lootpress

Virginia man sentenced for cocaine possession could see up to 30 years behind bars

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia man was sentenced Monday on felony charges of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver. Reports from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. indicate that, on Monday, October 3, 2022, Charles D. Faltz of Courtland Virginia was sentenced to no less than 2 and no more than 30 years in prison on the possession charge to which the defendant pled guilty on July 22, 2022.
COURTLAND, VA
WRAL News

2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison. Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSOC Charlotte

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Young deputy in Florida fatally shot by friendly fire

POLK CITY, FLA. — A 21-year deputy appeared to have been fatally shot by friendly fire from deputies with whom he was serving a warrant in central Florida early Tuesday, authorities said. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Deputy Blane Lane was shot in the...
POLK CITY, FL
WBTW News13

Missing 7-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, epilepsy found ‘hypothermic’ in North Carolina

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 7-year-old girl who went missing in Guilford County has been found and is recovering, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 6:30 p.m., a caller reported that 7-year-old Elizabeth “Izzy” Steinman was missing, according to Guilford Metro 911. She has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. She was reportedly […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
WRAL News

WRAL News

