Read full article on original website
Related
Velma depicted as lesbian in new Scooby-Doo movie
The Scooby-Doo team have finally confirmed that the brain behind Mystery Inc, Velma Dinkley, is a lesbian. Long-time fans of the Mystery gang were overjoyed when clips from the new Scooby-Doo film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo confirmed what they had suspected for years. One clip from the film, which saw...
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
Tom Hanks, who’s been in 52 movies, says he’s only ever made ‘four pretty good’ ones
Tom Hanks has lefts his fans guessing after saying he’s made just four “pretty good” movies in 30 years. The actor has been a fixture in Hollywood since the 1980s, when he starred in films including Splash!, Big and The ‘Burbs. It was in the 1990s...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Scooby-Doo’s Velma Is Officially A Lesbian As She Gets New Female Love Interest
After years of online speculation that the character Velma Dinkley is a lesbian, the show has confirmed her identity in a new clip that went viral on Twitter on Oct. 4. Although the studio did not release the scene that confirms Velma is smitten with a character named Coco Diablo, fans of the series have reshared the clip all over social media. The scene shows Velma meeting the new character and when she meets Coco, Velma immediately fumbles her words and her glasses become fogged up while she blushes bright red.
epicstream.com
Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Wants Keanu Reeves' Constantine Sequel to Bring Back Fan Favorite Character
There is little doubt that people are already excited about the Constantine sequel after it was confirmed that Keanu Reeves will return as the moody exorcist. Not surprisingly, Gege Akutami is also hyped up about the second film. Moreover, the Jujutsu Kaisen creator added that they are already looking forward to the return of a fan favorite character!
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Ice Cube Says Warner Bros. Rejected Two Friday Sequel Scripts: "They F-cked It Up"
Warner Bros. said "bye, Felicia" to two different Friday sequel scripts, according to star and co-writer Ice Cube. The rapper and actor co-wrote all three Friday films — the 1995 cult-classic stoner comedy and its sequels, 2000's Next Friday and 2002's Friday After Next — playing recently-fired slacker Craig Jones opposite his drug dealer homeboy Smokey (Chris Tucker). In 2019, Cube revealed he wrote Friday 4 in time for the original movie's 25th anniversary in 2020, only to tweet a year later that Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema "hi-jacked the happiness of the culture" by "[refusing] to make more sequels."
‘Scooby-Doo’s’ Velma “Crushing Big-Time” on Female Character in New Film Incites Fan Speculation About Her Sexuality
The upcoming film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! appears to confirm fan speculation about Velma Dinkley’s interest in women. HBO Max’s new movie was made available for purchase via digital platforms Tuesday, and footage from it has circulated widely on social media. A number of viral posts focus on fans’ elated responses to scenes showing the bespectacled sleuth, as voiced in the new movie by Kate Micucci, expressing interest in female character Coco Diablo, voiced by Myrna Velasco. More from The Hollywood ReporterBento Box Entertainment Production Workers Unionize With The Animation GuildChuck Lorre Sets Sebastian Maniscalco Bookie Comedy at HBO MaxAnimation...
‘Spawn’ Is Getting a New Movie (From New Writers)
Todd McFarlane, the creator of the hit ’90s comic Spawn, has been talking about making a new movie based on his signature character for a long time. Five years ago, Blumhouse had McFarlane slotted to direct a new Spawn himself, based on a script that he wrote. The following summer, Jamie Foxx signed on to play the lead hero in the movie. (The original Spawn’s star, Michael Jai White, has voiced somewhat interesting thoughts about the film.)
msn.com
Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again
Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - October 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene in Warner Bros. upcoming horror sequel The Nun 2
Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema's highly-anticipated horror sequel The Nun 2 has brought back a familiar face with Taissa Farmiga set to return. The 28-year-old actress has signed on to reprise her role as Sister Irene in the sequel, according to Deadline. Warner Bros./New Line have also set a...
Popculture
Dave Bautista Lines up His Next Big Movie Role
Dave Bautista is getting ready to film an action thriller. According to Deadline, the former WWE Superstar is signed on to star in the film Cooler. The film will be directed by Drew Pearce and produced by the newly formed production company Infrared and Bautista's Dogbone Entertainment. Hip-hop stars Drake and Future are also producers via their DreamCrew label.
New 'Scooby-Doo' Film Makes It Official: Velma Is Queer
The newest “Scooby-Doo” movie, “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!,” shows the brainy sleuth developing a serious crush on Coco Diablo, a female costume designer.
BBC
Donna Langley, the British film executive who wants to send Tom Cruise to space
Donna Langley is a woman with big plans, not least to send Tom Cruise into space. As the chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, she's the first British woman to run a major American film studio. It makes her one of the most powerful people in Hollywood. Not bad for...
Popculture
HBO Max Canceled Kevin Smith's Upcoming TV Show
The animation industry was rocked by cancellations this summer, including some existing shows and some that were still in development. One that might have flown under the radar was a DC Comics adaptation involving filmmaker Kevin Smith called Strange Adventures. Smith explained how the show had been canceled during his podcast Hollywood Babble-On back in August.
Polygon
Someone edited Tim Burton’s Batman into a silent movie, and it rules
It’s probably safe to assume by now that Tim Burton’s Batman needs no introduction. Released in 1989, the feature-length adaptation of the Dark Knight starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson stands shoulder to shoulder with Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman as one of the most influential superhero movies of its era, arguably eclipsing the latter in the scope of its impact on popular culture, superhero or otherwise.
Sony plans to 'reinvent' Tarzan and update the story for a new generation
Sony Pictures has purchased the rights to Tarzan, the original character created by Edgar Rice Burroughs. According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the company is seeking to do a "total reinvention" of the character and intellectual property. THR theorizes that the need for a reinvention comes from the problematic source material: the Burroughs books contain racial and gender stereotypes, as well as ideas of colonialism and the white savior complex.
Comments / 0