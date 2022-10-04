ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Velma depicted as lesbian in new Scooby-Doo movie

The Scooby-Doo team have finally confirmed that the brain behind Mystery Inc, Velma Dinkley, is a lesbian. Long-time fans of the Mystery gang were overjoyed when clips from the new Scooby-Doo film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo confirmed what they had suspected for years. One clip from the film, which saw...
MOVIES
Popculture

Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel

Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay

Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Scott Eastwood
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Niels Juul
HollywoodLife

‘Scooby-Doo’s Velma Is Officially A Lesbian As She Gets New Female Love Interest

After years of online speculation that the character Velma Dinkley is a lesbian, the show has confirmed her identity in a new clip that went viral on Twitter on Oct. 4. Although the studio did not release the scene that confirms Velma is smitten with a character named Coco Diablo, fans of the series have reshared the clip all over social media. The scene shows Velma meeting the new character and when she meets Coco, Velma immediately fumbles her words and her glasses become fogged up while she blushes bright red.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony

EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Actor#Beer#Nft#Web3#The Suicide Squad#Pastel Network#All American
ComicBook

Ice Cube Says Warner Bros. Rejected Two Friday Sequel Scripts: "They F-cked It Up"

Warner Bros. said "bye, Felicia" to two different Friday sequel scripts, according to star and co-writer Ice Cube. The rapper and actor co-wrote all three Friday films — the 1995 cult-classic stoner comedy and its sequels, 2000's Next Friday and 2002's Friday After Next — playing recently-fired slacker Craig Jones opposite his drug dealer homeboy Smokey (Chris Tucker). In 2019, Cube revealed he wrote Friday 4 in time for the original movie's 25th anniversary in 2020, only to tweet a year later that Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema "hi-jacked the happiness of the culture" by "[refusing] to make more sequels."
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scooby-Doo’s’ Velma “Crushing Big-Time” on Female Character in New Film Incites Fan Speculation About Her Sexuality

The upcoming film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! appears to confirm fan speculation about Velma Dinkley’s interest in women. HBO Max’s new movie was made available for purchase via digital platforms Tuesday, and footage from it has circulated widely on social media. A number of viral posts focus on fans’ elated responses to scenes showing the bespectacled sleuth, as voiced in the new movie by Kate Micucci, expressing interest in female character Coco Diablo, voiced by Myrna Velasco. More from The Hollywood ReporterBento Box Entertainment Production Workers Unionize With The Animation GuildChuck Lorre Sets Sebastian Maniscalco Bookie Comedy at HBO MaxAnimation...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Spawn’ Is Getting a New Movie (From New Writers)

Todd McFarlane, the creator of the hit ’90s comic Spawn, has been talking about making a new movie based on his signature character for a long time. Five years ago, Blumhouse had McFarlane slotted to direct a new Spawn himself, based on a script that he wrote. The following summer, Jamie Foxx signed on to play the lead hero in the movie. (The original Spawn’s star, Michael Jai White, has voiced somewhat interesting thoughts about the film.)
MOVIES
msn.com

Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again

Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Dave Bautista Lines up His Next Big Movie Role

Dave Bautista is getting ready to film an action thriller. According to Deadline, the former WWE Superstar is signed on to star in the film Cooler. The film will be directed by Drew Pearce and produced by the newly formed production company Infrared and Bautista's Dogbone Entertainment. Hip-hop stars Drake and Future are also producers via their DreamCrew label.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

HBO Max Canceled Kevin Smith's Upcoming TV Show

The animation industry was rocked by cancellations this summer, including some existing shows and some that were still in development. One that might have flown under the radar was a DC Comics adaptation involving filmmaker Kevin Smith called Strange Adventures. Smith explained how the show had been canceled during his podcast Hollywood Babble-On back in August.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Someone edited Tim Burton’s Batman into a silent movie, and it rules

It’s probably safe to assume by now that Tim Burton’s Batman needs no introduction. Released in 1989, the feature-length adaptation of the Dark Knight starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson stands shoulder to shoulder with Richard Donner’s 1978 Superman as one of the most influential superhero movies of its era, arguably eclipsing the latter in the scope of its impact on popular culture, superhero or otherwise.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

Sony plans to 'reinvent' Tarzan and update the story for a new generation

Sony Pictures has purchased the rights to Tarzan, the original character created by Edgar Rice Burroughs. According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the company is seeking to do a "total reinvention" of the character and intellectual property. THR theorizes that the need for a reinvention comes from the problematic source material: the Burroughs books contain racial and gender stereotypes, as well as ideas of colonialism and the white savior complex.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy