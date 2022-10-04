HARRINGTON, Wash. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who allegedly made lewd remarks at a teen before chasing them. Deputies say it happened on Coal Coulee Road south of Harrington around 6:30 on Sunday night. Deputies say the man approached the teen on foot before making the lewd comments and chasing after them. Right now, deputies are looking for a 50 to 60 year old man who drives a white single cab pickup. Deputies say he has short gray or white hair on the sides and is balding on top. If you have information on who the man is or you’ve seen him, call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 725-3501 or call 911.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO