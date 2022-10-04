Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In October 2022

Photo: Pop TV, Sony Pictures, Paramount Pictures

Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away!

As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its catalog. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving the streaming giant — including Mean Girls and The Amazing Spider-Man — so make sure you watch them now while you still can! Here's a look at what titles are leaving ( and coming to ) Netflix in October 2022.

PS: For all you Halloween lovers out there, check out Netflix's Halloween releases !

October 1

10,000 B.C. (2008)

26 Years (2012)

3 Ninjas: Kick Back (1994)

42 (2013)

6 Bullets (2012)

Agyaat (2009)

Anjaan (2014)

Argo (2012)

Awakenings (1990)

Big Fish (2003)

Bonnie & Clyde (2013)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Catch and Release (2006)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

ChuChu TV Nursery Rhymes & Kids Songs (English) (2019)

ChuChuTV Bedtime Stories & Moral Stories for Kids… (2019)

ChuChuTV Surprise Eggs Learning Videos (Hindi) (2019)

Constantine (2005)

Contagion (2011)

Cop Out (2010)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Delhi 6 (2009)

Dev.D (2009)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Double Team (1997)

Due Date (2010)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High (2017)

Es por tu bien (2017)

Free Birds (2013)

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma (Season 1)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Ghost Patrol (2016)

Harishchandrachi Factory (2009)

Hostel: Part III (2011)

Hot Date (2018)

Human Nature (2019)

I Am Legend (2007)

I’m Leaving Now (2019)

Insidious (2010)

Jagga Jasoos (2017)

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Journey of an African Colony (2021)

Kaminey (2009)

Khoobsurat (2014)

Kisaan (2009)

Kismat Konnection (2008)

Kurbaan (2009)

Let Me In (2010)

Limitless (2017)

Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012)

Made of Honor (2008)

Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh (2005)

Mean Girls (2004)

Monster House (2006)

Mugamoodi (2012)

Muran (2011)

My Babysitter’s a Vampire (Seasons 1-2)

My Friend Pinto (2011)

Naan Sigappu Manithan (2014)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Offspring (Seasons 1-7)

Old School (2003)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Open Season 2 (2008)

Pizza (2014)

Phantom (2015)

Race (2008)

Race 2 (2013)

Salam – The First ****** Nobel Laureate (2018)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Seven (1995)

Sniper: Reloaded (2010)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Sommore: The Reign Continues (2015)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Taxi Driver (1976)

Thaandavam (2012)

Theeya Velai Seyyanum Kumaru (2013)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Cave (2005)

The Diesel (El Diesel) (2018)

The Lion Woman (2016)

The Net (1995)

The Outpost (2020)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Professionals (1966)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Rite (2011)

The Royal House of Windsor (2017)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Terminal (2004)

The Town (2010)

Tower Heist (2011)

Trotro (Season 1)

Troy (2004)

Udaan (2010)

Unknown (2011)

Vettai (2012)

Wake Up Sid (2009)

We Are Family (2010)

October 3

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell (2020)

Case (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

RBG (2018)

October 4

Schitt’s Creek (Seasons 1-6)

Zoo (Seasons 1-3)

October 9

After (2019)

Sofia the First (Season 1-4)

October 10

GEN HOSHINO STADIUM TOUR “POP VIRUS” (2019)

October 14

A Princess for Christmas (2011)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

Everything Must Go (2010)

Fred 3: Camp Fred (Camp Fred) (2012)

From Within (2008)

Legacy of Lies (2020)

Little Italy (2018)

Marauders (2016)

Reprisal (2018)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Thanks for Sharing (2012)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Girl Next Door (2007)

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

October 15

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I – The Egg of the King (2012)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III – The Advent (2013)

Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black (2008)

Death Note (Season 1)

Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo (2017)

Only Mine (2018)

Singapore (1960)

Ujala (1959)

Vampire Knight (Season 1)

October 16

Sinister 2 (2015)

The Game Changers (2019)

October 17

Before 30 (2015)

I Am Vengeance: Retaliation (2020)

October 18

Verses of Love 2 (2017)

October 19

MONKART (2017)

Wedding Unplanned (2017)

October 22

Results (2015)

Yes, God, Yes (2019)

October 23

Hemlock Grove (Seasons 1-3)

October 24

I Am Woman (2019)

October 26

Strange Weather (2016)

October 27

Begin Again (2013)

October 28

Metallica Through The Never (2013)

