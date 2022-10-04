Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In October 2022
Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away!
As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its catalog. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving the streaming giant — including Mean Girls and The Amazing Spider-Man — so make sure you watch them now while you still can! Here's a look at what titles are leaving ( and coming to ) Netflix in October 2022.
PS: For all you Halloween lovers out there, check out Netflix's Halloween releases !
October 1
- 10,000 B.C. (2008)
- 26 Years (2012)
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back (1994)
- 42 (2013)
- 6 Bullets (2012)
- Agyaat (2009)
- Anjaan (2014)
- Argo (2012)
- Awakenings (1990)
- Big Fish (2003)
- Bonnie & Clyde (2013)
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Boogie Nights (1997)
- Catch and Release (2006)
- Catch Me If You Can (2002)
- Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
- ChuChu TV Nursery Rhymes & Kids Songs (English) (2019)
- ChuChuTV Bedtime Stories & Moral Stories for Kids… (2019)
- ChuChuTV Surprise Eggs Learning Videos (Hindi) (2019)
- Constantine (2005)
- Contagion (2011)
- Cop Out (2010)
- Dark Shadows (2012)
- Delhi 6 (2009)
- Dev.D (2009)
- Dirty Harry (1971)
- Double Team (1997)
- Due Date (2010)
- Dumb and Dumber (1994)
- Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)
- Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High (2017)
- Es por tu bien (2017)
- Free Birds (2013)
- Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma (Season 1)
- Full Metal Jacket (1987)
- Ghost Patrol (2016)
- Harishchandrachi Factory (2009)
- Hostel: Part III (2011)
- Hot Date (2018)
- Hostel: Part III (2011)
- Human Nature (2019)
- I Am Legend (2007)
- I’m Leaving Now (2019)
- Insidious (2010)
- Jagga Jasoos (2017)
- Jodhaa Akbar (2008)
- Journey of an African Colony (2021)
- Kaminey (2009)
- Khoobsurat (2014)
- Kisaan (2009)
- Kismat Konnection (2008)
- Kurbaan (2009)
- Let Me In (2010)
- Limitless (2017)
- Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012)
- Made of Honor (2008)
- Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh (2005)
- Mean Girls (2004)
- Monster House (2006)
- Mugamoodi (2012)
- Muran (2011)
- My Babysitter’s a Vampire (Seasons 1-2)
- My Friend Pinto (2011)
- Naan Sigappu Manithan (2014)
- Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
- Offspring (Seasons 1-7)
- Old School (2003)
- Once Upon a Time in America (1984)
- Open Season 2 (2008)
- Pizza (2014)
- Phantom (2015)
- Race (2008)
- Race 2 (2013)
- Salam – The First ****** Nobel Laureate (2018)
- Semi-Pro (2008)
- Seven (1995)
- Sniper: Reloaded (2010)
- Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
- Sommore: The Reign Continues (2015)
- Starsky & Hutch (2004)
- Stuart Little 2 (2002)
- Taxi Driver (1976)
- Thaandavam (2012)
- Theeya Velai Seyyanum Kumaru (2013)
- The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
- The Cave (2005)
- The Diesel (El Diesel) (2018)
- The Lion Woman (2016)
- The Net (1995)
- The Outpost (2020)
- The Perfect Storm (2000)
- The Professionals (1966)
- The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
- The Rite (2011)
- The Royal House of Windsor (2017)
- The Sweetest Thing (2002)
- The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
- The Terminal (2004)
- The Town (2010)
- Tower Heist (2011)
- Trotro (Season 1)
- Troy (2004)
- Udaan (2010)
- Unknown (2011)
- Vettai (2012)
- Wake Up Sid (2009)
- We Are Family (2010)
October 3
- Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell (2020)
- Case (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
- RBG (2018)
October 4
- Schitt’s Creek (Seasons 1-6)
- Zoo (Seasons 1-3)
October 9
- After (2019)
- Sofia the First (Season 1-4)
October 10
- GEN HOSHINO STADIUM TOUR “POP VIRUS” (2019)
October 14
- A Princess for Christmas (2011)
- Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)
- Everything Must Go (2010)
- Fred 3: Camp Fred (Camp Fred) (2012)
- From Within (2008)
- Legacy of Lies (2020)
- Little Italy (2018)
- Marauders (2016)
- Reprisal (2018)
- Scary Movie 4 (2006)
- Thanks for Sharing (2012)
- The Frozen Ground (2013)
- The Girl Next Door (2007)
- The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)
October 15
- Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I – The Egg of the King (2012)
- Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III – The Advent (2013)
- Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black (2008)
- Death Note (Season 1)
- Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo (2017)
- Only Mine (2018)
- Singapore (1960)
- Ujala (1959)
- Vampire Knight (Season 1)
October 16
- Sinister 2 (2015)
- The Game Changers (2019)
October 17
- Before 30 (2015)
- I Am Vengeance: Retaliation (2020)
October 18
- Verses of Love 2 (2017)
October 19
- MONKART (2017)
- Wedding Unplanned (2017)
October 22
- Results (2015)
- Yes, God, Yes (2019)
October 23
- Hemlock Grove (Seasons 1-3)
October 24
- I Am Woman (2019)
October 26
- Strange Weather (2016)
October 27
- Begin Again (2013)
October 28
- Metallica Through The Never (2013)
Source: What's on Netflix
Here's a look at everything coming to Netflix in October 2022 .
Comments / 0