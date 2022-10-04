ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In October 2022

Photo: Pop TV, Sony Pictures, Paramount Pictures

Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away!

As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its catalog. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving the streaming giant — including Mean Girls and The Amazing Spider-Man — so make sure you watch them now while you still can! Here's a look at what titles are leaving ( and coming to ) Netflix in October 2022.

PS: For all you Halloween lovers out there, check out Netflix's Halloween releases !

October 1

  • 10,000 B.C. (2008)
  • 26 Years (2012)
  • 3 Ninjas: Kick Back (1994)
  • 42 (2013)
  • 6 Bullets (2012)
  • Agyaat (2009)
  • Anjaan (2014)
  • Argo (2012)
  • Awakenings (1990)
  • Big Fish (2003)
  • Bonnie & Clyde (2013)
  • Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
  • Boogie Nights (1997)
  • Catch and Release (2006)
  • Catch Me If You Can (2002)
  • Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
  • ChuChu TV Nursery Rhymes & Kids Songs (English) (2019)
  • ChuChuTV Bedtime Stories & Moral Stories for Kids… (2019)
  • ChuChuTV Surprise Eggs Learning Videos (Hindi) (2019)
  • Constantine (2005)
  • Contagion (2011)
  • Cop Out (2010)
  • Dark Shadows (2012)
  • Delhi 6 (2009)
  • Dev.D (2009)
  • Dirty Harry (1971)
  • Double Team (1997)
  • Due Date (2010)
  • Dumb and Dumber (1994)
  • Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)
  • Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High (2017)
  • Es por tu bien (2017)
  • Free Birds (2013)
  • Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma (Season 1)
  • Full Metal Jacket (1987)
  • Ghost Patrol (2016)
  • Harishchandrachi Factory (2009)
  • Hostel: Part III (2011)
  • Hot Date (2018)
  • Human Nature (2019)
  • I Am Legend (2007)
  • I’m Leaving Now (2019)
  • Insidious (2010)
  • Jagga Jasoos (2017)
  • Jodhaa Akbar (2008)
  • Journey of an African Colony (2021)
  • Kaminey (2009)
  • Khoobsurat (2014)
  • Kisaan (2009)
  • Kismat Konnection (2008)
  • Kurbaan (2009)
  • Let Me In (2010)
  • Limitless (2017)
  • Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012)
  • Made of Honor (2008)
  • Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh (2005)
  • Mean Girls (2004)
  • Monster House (2006)
  • Mugamoodi (2012)
  • Muran (2011)
  • My Babysitter’s a Vampire (Seasons 1-2)
  • My Friend Pinto (2011)
  • Naan Sigappu Manithan (2014)
  • Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
  • Offspring (Seasons 1-7)
  • Old School (2003)
  • Once Upon a Time in America (1984)
  • Open Season 2 (2008)
  • Pizza (2014)
  • Phantom (2015)
  • Race (2008)
  • Race 2 (2013)
  • Salam – The First ****** Nobel Laureate (2018)
  • Semi-Pro (2008)
  • Seven (1995)
  • Sniper: Reloaded (2010)
  • Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
  • Sommore: The Reign Continues (2015)
  • Starsky & Hutch (2004)
  • Stuart Little 2 (2002)
  • Taxi Driver (1976)
  • Thaandavam (2012)
  • Theeya Velai Seyyanum Kumaru (2013)
  • The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
  • The Cave (2005)
  • The Diesel (El Diesel) (2018)
  • The Lion Woman (2016)
  • The Net (1995)
  • The Outpost (2020)
  • The Perfect Storm (2000)
  • The Professionals (1966)
  • The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
  • The Rite (2011)
  • The Royal House of Windsor (2017)
  • The Sweetest Thing (2002)
  • The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
  • The Terminal (2004)
  • The Town (2010)
  • Tower Heist (2011)
  • Trotro (Season 1)
  • Troy (2004)
  • Udaan (2010)
  • Unknown (2011)
  • Vettai (2012)
  • Wake Up Sid (2009)
  • We Are Family (2010)

October 3

  • Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell (2020)
  • Case (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
  • RBG (2018)

October 4

  • Schitt’s Creek (Seasons 1-6)
  • Zoo (Seasons 1-3)

October 9

  • After (2019)
  • Sofia the First (Season 1-4)

October 10

  • GEN HOSHINO STADIUM TOUR “POP VIRUS” (2019)

October 14

  • A Princess for Christmas (2011)
  • Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)
  • Everything Must Go (2010)
  • Fred 3: Camp Fred (Camp Fred) (2012)
  • From Within (2008)
  • Legacy of Lies (2020)
  • Little Italy (2018)
  • Marauders (2016)
  • Reprisal (2018)
  • Scary Movie 4 (2006)
  • Thanks for Sharing (2012)
  • The Frozen Ground (2013)
  • The Girl Next Door (2007)
  • The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

October 15

  • Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I – The Egg of the King (2012)
  • Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III – The Advent (2013)
  • Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black (2008)
  • Death Note (Season 1)
  • Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo (2017)
  • Only Mine (2018)
  • Singapore (1960)
  • Ujala (1959)
  • Vampire Knight (Season 1)

October 16

  • Sinister 2 (2015)
  • The Game Changers (2019)

October 17

  • Before 30 (2015)
  • I Am Vengeance: Retaliation (2020)

October 18

  • Verses of Love 2 (2017)

October 19

  • MONKART (2017)
  • Wedding Unplanned (2017)

October 22

  • Results (2015)
  • Yes, God, Yes (2019)

October 23

  • Hemlock Grove (Seasons 1-3)

October 24

  • I Am Woman (2019)

October 26

  • Strange Weather (2016)

October 27

  • Begin Again (2013)

October 28

  • Metallica Through The Never (2013)

Source: What's on Netflix

Here's a look at everything coming to Netflix in October 2022 .

