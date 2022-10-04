Read full article on original website
Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?
EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
Morehead City Fire Department names new Deputy Chief
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — The Morehead City Fire Department named its new Deputy Chief. Kane Johnson will fill the job beginning Nov. 7, 2022. Johnson is a 35-year veteran in fire service and has been the Assistant Chief of Cherry Point Fire and EMS since 2013. Johnson’s salary...
Gas prices in Eastern Carolina start to rise in October
North Carolina — Gas prices in Eastern Carolina started to climb back up in October. From October 5th to 6th, gas prices in New Bern and Jacksonville saw an increase of about 20 cents. Earlier that same week in New Bern, gas prices were under $3 per gallon for...
Road work to cause overnight closure of Atlantic Beach Bridge
ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — Drivers will have to deal with intermittent closures on the Atlantic Beach Bridge for maintenance. NCDOT officials said it will be from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 until around 6 a.m. Thursday Oct. 6. Officials said the bridge needs adjustments below the deck.
Phone Scammers target Jacksonville residents
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Phone scammers targeted people in Jacksonville for personal and financial information. Jacksonville Public Safety said the phone scam involved utility billing. Officials said the scammers used the Jacksonville city hall number to contact people about their electric bill. Jacksonville Public Safety said scammers can spoof...
The City of Havelock celebrates 38th National Night Out
HAVELOCK, Craven County — Several Eastern Carolina communities celebrated National Night Out on October 4th. For people in the City of Havelock, this marked the first time they were able to celebrate the event in recent years. The City of Havelock celebrated its 38th National Night Out after years...
Teenager previously missing from Carteret County found safe
CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Sheriff's Office officials said a missing teen, Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, has been found and is safe. Previous: Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager. Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, 15, went missing from his home in Peletier. Sanchez is described...
Program provides some ENC students with healthy snacks
NEW BERN, Craven County — A new program will provide some students in Eastern North Carolina a chance to try a healthy snack during their school day. Over 230 schools have been selected by the State Board of Education to participate in a Fresh Fruits and Vegetable Program. One...
