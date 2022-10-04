Read full article on original website
New sobering center opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A new facility for treating people under the influence of alcohol and drugs opened Thursday in Morgantown. The Hope Hill Sobering Center at Hazel’s House of Hope includes peer recovery support specialists, 15 beds and options for enrolling in community and stabilization programs. The center provides people with an alternative to jail or an emergency room.
Fatality reported on FirstEnergy Pennsylvania demolition site
CARMICHAELS, Pa. — An investigation is underway at a power plant demolition site just north of Morgantown in Greene County, Pennsylvania following a recent death. Officials with First Energy confirm a contract worker was killed Sept. 28 at the site where the Hatfield Ferry Power Plant near Carmichaels, Pa. is being torn down.
Adjustments continue for veteran players as Dawn Plitzuweit enters debut season at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — First-year WVU women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is counting the number of practices left on the calendar before the Mountaineers open the season on November 10 against USC-Upstate. The former South Dakota head coach will lead a roster with seven returners and six newcomers.
Two sentenced in 2019 Preston County murder, robbery
KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Two Preston County residents could spend the rest of their lives in prison after being sentenced Wednesday in the 2019 robbery and murder of a man. Laura Lynn Martin, 38, and Robert Joseph Quinn, 45, both of Tunnelton, entered guilty pleas in July to first degree murder and robbery. They killed Phillip “Buckie” Barlow.
Northern Garrett hands Petersburg first loss, 49-20
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Northern Garrett, Md. scored touchdowns on their first six possessions of the game to deal Petersburg their first defeat of the year, 49-20 Thursday evening. The Huskies had three different players score multiple touchdowns as they leveled their record at 3-3. Two of their three losses...
Wheeling Park, Keyser & Wheeling Central setting the pace at the WVSSAC Golf Championships
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wheeling Park, Keyser and Wheeling Central are halfway home to collecting team titles in the WVSSAC Golf Championship at Wheeling’s Oglebay Resort. Wheeling Park (+26) has built a sizable lead on the rest of the Class AAA field. The Patriots lead Hurricane by eight strokes heading into Wednesday’s final round. Cabell Midland (+38) stands third. Wheeling Park’s Gavin Goodrich opened the tournament with a round of 76 to lead the way. His teammate Campbell Koegler and Cabell Midland’s Jack Michael are each one stroke back. Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins and Parkersburg South’s Parker Vannoy (+7) are tied for fourth.
Morgantown councilors table MUB proposal 4-3 after Tuesday debate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — City Council has tabled a proposed ordinance that would reshape the Morgantown Utility Board by a 4-3 vote after an intense debate Tuesday night. Councilor Brian Butcher made a motion to table, that was seconded by Deputy Mayor Danielle Trumble, to reconsider the provision that would add a member of city council to the MUB Board of Directors and the city manager as a non-voting member. Butcher said he also wanted to revisit the provision requiring city council approval for MUB projects valued over $1 million.
PSC considers $297 million rate adjustment by power companies
West Virginia’s Public Service Commission heard a full day of back-and-forth over whether two power companies need and can justify a $297 million annual rate adjustment request. The companies, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power, say they have been running behind by millions of dollars on recouping costs while also...
