ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brad Pitt responds to Angelina Jolie’s claims he ‘choked’ and ‘struck’ one of their children

Brad Pitt has responded to Angelina Jolie’s allegations that he “choked” one of their children.On Tuesday (4 October), as part of an ongoing legal battle over the French winery the former couple once owned, Jolie filed a cross-complaint that contained new allegations of abuse against the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.In the court filings, which were obtained by The New York Times, Jolie’s lawyers claimed the alleged altercation occurred onboard a private jet in 2016, where Jolie, 47, previously claimed the pair had a fight that led to their divorce.The filings allege that Pitt “choked one of...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Pictured With Zahara, 17, After She Accuses Brad Pitt Of Violence Against Kids

Update (10/5/22 4:35 p.m. EST): Brad Pitt’s representative denied the allegations of violence in a statement to CNN on Tuesday, October 4. “(Jolie’s) story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue,” they said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Seen In 1st Photos Since Angelina Jolie’s Allegations Of Violent Acts

UPDATE: 10/5/2022 AT 4:34 PM EST: A representative for Brad Pitt denied Angelina Jolie’s allegations in a statement to CNN on Tuesday, October 4. “(Jolie’s) story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue,” they said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Angelina Jolie details abuse allegations against Brad Pitt in new court filing

A court filing Tuesday from Angelina Jolie alleges that on a 2016 flight, Brad Pitt grabbed her by the head, shook her, then choked one of their children and struck another when they tried to defend her. The descriptions of abuse on the private flight came in a cross-complaint Jolie filed in the couple's dispute over a French home and winery they co-owned that is separate from their ongoing divorce, which she sought soon after.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Domestic Violence#Abc Audio#Private Plane#Abc News#Shiloh
E! News

Brad Pitt Calls Out "Personal Attack" After Angelina Jolie Accuses Him of Abuse

Watch: Angelina Jolie Alleges Brad Pitt Choked One of Their Kids in 2016. Brad Pitt is addressing allegations of abuse recently brought up by his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. On Oct. 4, Jolie filed a response to the Bullet Train star's lawsuit over their once-shared winery, alleging in a cross complaint that Pitt—who is dad their kids Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—"choked one of the children and struck another in the face" during an international flight in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

After Angelina Jolie Makes Abuse Allegations, A Source For Brad Pitt Speaks Out

Being a celebrity is a double-edged sword; while one gets awesome opportunities, it also makes their personal life into a public matter. And although fans are still following the Amber Heard/ Johnny Depp saga, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have also been battling in court for years. Jolie recently alleged that her ex physically abused their children years ago, and now a source for Pitt has spoken out.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Angelina Jolie Alleges Brad Pitt Choked One of Their Kids During 2016 Plane Flight

Watch: Angelina Jolie Feared for Her Family's Safety After Split From Brad Pitt. Angelina Jolie is sharing shocking new allegations against her ex-husband. On Oct. 4, the actress responded to Brad Pitt's lawsuit over the wine company they previously co-owned together. In the cross complaint obtained by E! News, Jolie addressed a 2016 airplane incident that allegedly occurred days before she decided to file for divorce.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy